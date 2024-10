Football Tracker: Liverpool hosting Chelsea, Last-gasp Manchester City go top

After a hiatus, club football returns in style this weekend, with several high-profile matches taking place across Europe's top leagues. As usual, keep track of all the latest news and results with our Football Tracker.

Sunday, October 20th

17:00 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lyon have comfortably defeated Le Havre 4-0 to move up to seventh.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, both Atalanta and Fiorentina have secured wins with the latter thrashing 10-man Lecce 6-0. La Dea beat Venezia 2-0.

16:56 CET - Manchester City have scored a last-minute goal to beat Wolves 2-1. Despite dominating the match, City could not quite overcome a stubborn Wolves side until John Stones headed home the winner with only moments to spare.

The result means City go top of the Premier League and Liverpool must beat Chelsea to reclaim first place - that match is up next.

16:35 CET - The main event today is Liverpool vs Chelsea - kicking off at 17:30 CET. The starting lineups have just been released with the biggest taking point being Reece James' return to the Chelsea side. This will be James' first start of the season following injury and suspension breaks.

Next up in Spain, Atletico Madrid host Leganes at the Metropolitano looking to keep pace with league leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

15:50 CET - At half-time, it's 1-1 between Wolves and Manchester City. Over in France, Lyon are leading Le Havre 1-0.

15:34 CET - Josko Gvardiol has put Manchester City back on level terms against Wolves with a beauty from outside the area! For a defender, the Croatian has some eye for goal.

15:10 CET - Well, would you believe it, winless Wolves have taken an early lead over Premier League champions Manchester City at Molineux. Jorgen Strand Larsen finished off a nice team move to put the hosts in front but can they hang on?

14:29 CET - Antonio Conte's Napoli side have consolidated their position at the Serie A summit after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Empoli.

The decisive moment came from the penalty spot, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netting his fourth league goal of the season to earn a crucial three points for the high-flying visitors.

14:15 CET - The first game of the day in Ligue 1 sees Lyon travel to 15th-placed Le Havre. Here are the starting lineups for that one.

13:52 CET - The team news is in for Manchester City's trip to Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon. Jose Sa and Hugo Bueno come in for the hosts while Jeremy Doku's inclusion is one of three changes for the champions.

Pep Guardiola's side would leapfrog Liverpool into top spot, at least for a couple of hours, with a win in the West Midlands.

13:24 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Empoli, and it's the mid-table hosts who have edged a competitive opening period.

Interestingly, Napoli have failed to muster a single shot on target while Empoli have been repelled four times by Elia Caprile in the visitors' goal.

13:12 CET - Over in Spain, the first LaLiga game of the day sees Mallorca host Rayo Vallecano, with both sides knowing a win will see them move into the top six.

Here are the starting lineups for that one.

12:10 CET - From the Australian A-League to top-flight football in France with Toulouse, Denis Genreau (25) will be looking to play his part in a crucial match against Angers later this afternoon at 17:00 CET.

11:45 CET - We're just 45 minutes away from the first game of the day, with Antonio Conte's table-topping Napoli side facing a tricky away match at Empoli.

It promises to be a stern test of the Partenopei's title credentials, as Empoli have won four of the last six meetings between the two sides.

11:10 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe!

There are a couple of huge matches to look forward to, with Liverpool hosting Chelsea in the Premier League at 17:30 CET and Inter Milan travelling to Roma in Serie A at 20:45 CET.

Elsewhere, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all take to the field as they look to make a winning return following the international break.