Football Tracker: Liverpool lead through Jota, Espanyol in front against Mallorca

It's time for another mouthwatering weekend of football across the top leagues in Europe, with Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid all involved on a busy Saturday.

14:22 CET - In LaLiga, Marash Kumbulla has given Espanyol the lead against Mallorca in the 18th minute - his first goal for the club.

14:18 CET - Half-time at Selhurst Park where it has been a game of calm and control for Liverpool, who lead Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to the early goal from Diogo Jota - his second in the Premier League this season.

There was a moment of concern for the Reds just before the break as Ismaila Sarr forced Allisson into a good save - the hosts will need more of that if they are to get back into the game in the second half.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Udinese welcome Lecce to town, looking to continue their good run of form at the start of the campaign.

That game kicks off at 15:00 CET

Udinese - Lecce starting lineups Flashscore

14:00 CET - The first game of the day from LaLiga has just got underway with Espanyol and Mallorca in action. Follow the game right here.

There are plenty of good boys around Barcelona today!

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in full control against Crystal Palace with the hosts still yet to register a shot.

Crystal Palace - Liverpool stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:47 CET - An enforced early change for Crystal Palace with Daniel Munoz suffering an injury, meaning Nathaniel Clyne comes on for his fourth appearance of the season.

13:39 CET - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! The Reds lead after eight minutes thanks to Diogo Jota. A lovely pass from Kostas Tsimikas sets Cody Gakpo free down the left flank and his teasing cross into the area is met by the onrushing Portuguese forward, who makes no mistake with the close-range finish. Clinical from the visitors.

13:30 CET - Our first game of the weekend is underway at Selhurst Park - remember to click on the link at the top of the page to listen to the match. The ball is already in the back of the net for Crystal Palace through Eddie Nketiah, but the striker is a good yard offside and rightly ruled out. An early warning sign for Liverpool.

13:23 CET - Over in Spain, the first LaLiga game of the day sees sixth-placed Mallorca travel to Catalonia to face a struggling Espanyol.



Team lineups Flashscore

13:05 CET - As we near the lunchtime kick-off, a particular favourite of Liverpool, let's take a look at their recent form against Crystal Palace, and it's fair to say it's a mixed bag.

Crystal Palace - Liverpool head-to-heads Flashscore

12:32 CET - We're just under an hour away from the first Premier League game of the day between Crystal Palace and table-toppers Liverpool.

Jean-Philippe Mateta drops to the bench for the hosts while Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas all start for Arne Slot's side.

Team lineups Flashscore

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling weekend of action!

There are seven matches in the Premier League today, with Crystal Palace and Liverpool kicking off proceedings in the early kick-off at 13:30 CET before the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal take to the field later this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Real Madrid are all in action as several of the best teams around Europe look to secure wins ahead of next week's international break.