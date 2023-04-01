Football Tracker: Liverpool thrash Norwich in FA Cup, Manchester United face League Two Newport

Updated
Liverpool face Norwich in the cup
AFP, Flashscore
Despite the Jurgen Klopp news dominating the footballing world, things continue to move at a blistering pace, and after a weekend of action in Europe's big leagues, it won't be long before it becomes yesterday's news. And what a weekend we have from the AFCON knockouts to some classic FA Cup ties. We will be bringing you updates and insight from all of it.

Sunday 28th January

17:26 CET - Liverpool have eased through to the FA Cup fifth round after a 5-2 thrashing of Championship Norwich in their first game since the Jurgen Klopp news.

17:15 CET - The second match of the day at the Asian Cup has started between Tajikistan and UAE with a quarter-final spot to play for.

Follow the match live with us here.

17:09 CET - Two goals in the last 20 minutes turned defeat into victory for Genoa against Lecce in Serie A, 2-1.

Serie A results:

Monza 1-0 Sassuolo

Verona 1-1 Frosinone

16:54 CET - Straight back from AFCON and Andre Ayew (34) has scored a dramtic late equaliser for club Le Harve just two minutes after Lorient had thought they had scored a 92nd minute winner. 3-3! 

Results elsewhere in Ligue 1:

Clermont 1-1 Strasbourg

Reims 0-0 Nantes

16:34 CET - The FA Cup draw has been made at half-time at Anfield and team's have discovered their round five opponents.

16:24 CET - It is half-time at Anfield and despite briefly being pegged back by Norwich, Darwin Nunez (24) has restored Liverpool's lead. 2-1.

16:20 CET - Athletic Bilbao have begun their match in LaLiga against Cadiz FC as they look to move back into the top four despite having played two games more than Atletico Madrid.

Follow the game live with Flashscore.

15:56 CET - Girona's fairytale season shows no sign of coming to an end, downing Celta Vigo 1-0, which takes them back to the top of LaLiga.

See a match summary and report here.

Match stats
Flashscore

15:15 CET - In a game marred by some major fan trouble, Wolves have clinched a 2-0 win over West Brom in the Black Country derby. It is their first win at the Hawthorns since 1996, and their first win away at West Brom without conceding a goal in 65 years.

Check out a match summary and report here.

Match stats
Flashscore

15:05 CET - In 25 minutes, Liverpool are in action for the first time since the shock announcement that manager Jurgen Klopp would be leaving at the end of the season. The Reds host Norwich in the FA Cup.

Follow the match live with us.

Team line-ups
Flashscore

 

15:02 CET - Meanwhile over in Ligue 1, Lille battled to a 0-0 draw away at Montpellier, surviving over 45 minutes with 10 men.

15:00 CET - West Brom vs Wolves has now resumed following the fan trouble, with 10 minutes left on the clock. 

Read what happened here.

14:31 CET - Australia have cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win over Indonesia in the Asian Cup, sending them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Check out a match summary here.

Match stats
Flashscore

14:28 CET - Wolves are two goals to the good against West Brom in the Black Country derby, but the game has temporarily been suspended after fighting in the home end and some fans getting onto the pitch. Not great scenes at all. 

13:41 CET - Girona head to Celta Vigo at 14:00 CET as they look to leapfrog Real Madrid and top of LaLiga.

Follow the match here.

Team line-ups
Flashscore

 

12:42 CET - Lille will be looking to climb into the top four in Ligue 1 with a win when they face Montpellier in 20 minutes.

Follow the match here.

12:24 CET - And at 12:45 CET, the highly-anticipated Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves gets underway in the FA Cup. The atmosphere is set to be electric. 

12:07 CET - In around 25 minutes, Australia take on Indonesia in the first knockout match of this year's Asian Cup. Can Indonesia pull off a massive upset?

Follow the match here.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to another jam-packed day of football! The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations continues with Equatorial Guinea taking on Guinea at 18:00 CET and Egypt facing DR Congo at 21:00 CET, while the Asian Cup last-16 kicks off with Australia v Indonesia and Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates

Schedule of AFCON last-16
Flashscore

Elsewhere, there are some intriguing ties in the FA Cup, with West Brom hosting Wolves in the Black Country derby, Liverpool playing their first match since Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the club at the end of the season, and Manchester United travelling to League Two side Newport County

There is also plenty of action in the major European leagues, as Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain all take to the field in important fixtures.

Saturday 27th January

23:21 CET - Finally, in a thrilling game in Ligue 1, Monaco ended the game with nine men but managed to somehow come away with a 2-2 draw at Marseille.

See a summary of the game and a match report here.

Match stats
Flashscore

23:04 CET - Ademola Lookman (26) was at the double for Nigeria as they sealed their spot in the AFCON quarters with an impressive 2-0 win over Cameroon.

See a summary of the match here.

Match stats
Flashscore

22:52 CET - Away from the drama in Barcelona, it was also a dramatic day in Milan. AC Milan missed two penalties and conceded one of their own in stoppage time as they drew 2-2 with Bologna. Talk about paying the penalty.

See all the stats here and a match summary 

22:20 CET - Some massive news coming out of Barcelona. Xavi has announced that he will step down at the end of the season following their 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal.

“This club needs a change of dynamic. Leaving Barca is the best decision possible for all parties involved.

“I’m the most responsible one, so the players will finally feel free now.

"Being a Barca coach is so difficult. You see how they kill you, they criticize you, it affects you. At one point you begin to wonder: Is it worth it? And that's it. My loved ones know it. I took the decision to leave some time ago."

Read more about this story here.

21:58 CET - Newcastle are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Eddie Howe will be desperate to bring silverware back to Tyneside this season.

20:01 CET - AC Milan are underway as they host Bologna in Serie A, they will look to cement third place with a win.

Follow the action live with Flashscore!

20:50 CET - We are less than 10 minutes away from kick off in a big match at the AFCON between Cameroon and Nigeria with a place at the quarter-finals at stake. 

Follow the live match commentary here.

20:35 CET - Wow what a game in Spain! Barcelona have lost an eight goal thriller to Villarreal who win 5-3! Barcelona had comeback from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before Villarreal scored three late goals to win it in astonishing fashion!

Read more here about the stunning win.

20:27 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have dropped points for just the fourth time this season as they failed to break down Monchengladbach, 0-0.  

Read more about the match here.

20:04 CET - In Italy Juventus have dropped two valuable points in a underwhelming 1-1 draw with Empoli, giving a golden chance to Inter Milan tomorrow night.

Read the match report here.

19:59 CET - We have our first AFCON quarter-finalist as Angola have beaten Namibia 3-0 in an impressive display to book their place in the last eight.

Read the match report here.

19:37 CET - Unless things change in the second half pressure on Xavi will continue to grow as Barcelona trail 1-0 at home to Villarreal in LaLiga.

Follow a big second half here.

19:21 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have been unable to break the deadlock so far against Borussia Monchengladbach, it is 0-0 at the break. 

Folow the second-half here.

19:01 CET - In Italy Juventus are down to 10-men against Empoli but the game remains 0-0. Are Allegri's side in trouble here or can they find a way to secure a precious three points?

Follow the second-half here.

18:55 CET - Two red cards and two goals in the first-half? Must be AFCON. An early Angola sending off would have striked some concern of an upset. But a frantic few minutes saw two Angola goals and a Nambia sending off, leaving Angola with one foot in the quarter-finals.

Listen to our live audio commentary here.

18:43 CET - Over in Spain, Barcelona have kicked-off their match against Villarreal and manager Xavi will be desperate for three points after pressure on his job continues to mount. Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey during the week.

Follow the live match text and audio commentary here.

18:30 CET - Bayer Leverkusen against Borussia Monchengladbach is underway!

 

