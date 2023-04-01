Football Tracker: Lunchtime fixtures in France and Italy kick off super Sunday

The international break is behind us meaning it’s time to return to the manic beauty of club football. Flashscore’s Football Tracker is the only place to keep up with all the action this weekend.

Sunday, November 26th

13:47 CET - In just over 10 minutes, Villarreal face Osasuna to kick off today's action in LaLiga.

12:40 CET - In some really sad news, former England manager Terry Venables has passed away, aged 80.

"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," the family said in a statement.

Thoughts go out to all his friends and family.

12:28 CET - There were some massive games yesterday around the footballing world, which saw heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool slug it out, Arsenal climb to the top of the Premier League table, Barcelona held at Rayo Vallecano, Bayer Leverkusen continue their relentless form and Walter Mazzarri get his return to Napoli off to a great start.

12:05 CET - There was so much football yesterday meaning today has a little less on the agenda but still plenty to look forward to.

The day’s action kicks off in Italy with Cagliari facing Monza at 12:30 CET.

Not long after, at 13:00 CET, Nice host Toulouse in Ligue 1, hoping to keep up their title ambitions.

07:58 CET - It's Sunday, and that means there is more top football on the horizon. One of the big clashes that stands out today is Tottenham vs Aston Villa in a vital Premier League contest that could see either side get significantly closer to leaders Arsenal.

Afterwards Everton - who will have fire in their belly after the points deduction - then host Manchester United.

This evening in Serie A is the huge top-of-the-table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan. You do not want to miss that one.

Real Madrid are also in action in LaLiga, as they head to Cadiz targeting a victory which would take them top - put perhaps only temporarily with Girona playing tomorrow.

Saturday, November 25th

23:10 CET - In case you missed out on any of the action in the Premier League today, you can catch up on what was an action-packed day in our roundup.

23:05 CET - It may have only been a few minutes at the end but 15-year-old Francesco Camarda’s appearance for Milan tonight made him the youngest ever player to feature in Serie A!

22:58 CET - Ajax’s early season issues were well documented but the Amsterdam club’s fortunes are finally turning around a bit.

They battered basement boys Vitesse 5-0 in Eredivisie tonight to move up to eighth in the standings.

22:55 CET - Over in France, Marseille could only draw 1-1 away at Strasbourg.

22:53 CET - Antoine Griezmann stepped up for Atletico again as their talisman netted a second-half winner against Mallorca in the 1-0 win.

The win takes Atleti above Barcelona into third in LaLiga.

22:44 CET - Theo Hernandez’s first-half penalty was the difference maker for Milan tonight as they beat Fiorentina 1-0 at the San Siro.

21:48 CET - Meanwhile, over in Spain the half-time whilst has blown and Atletico Madrid have failed to break the deadlock against Mallorca so far, 0-0 it remains.

21:27 CET - AC Milan scored a late first-half penalty through Theo Hernandez to give them a valuable lead against Fiorentina. Milan know that if they can hold to a win will return to third in the league and back above Napoli who won earlier today.

20:55 CET - In the late game in LaLiga, Atletico take on Mallorca while over in France Marseille travel to Strasbourg.

20:44 CET - 13 games into the season and PSV still have a perfect record in the Eredivisie. They smashed a 10-man Twente 3-0 on the road.

20:41 CET - In the late Bundesliga match, Stuttgart continued their good form with a 2-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt.

While in LaLiga, Getafe defeated Almeria 2-1.

20:25 CET - Kai Havertz has been under fire of late but he has popped up when it matters most, scoring an 88th-minute winner against Brentford to send Arsenal to the top of the Premier League.

It wasn't a vintage performance but the Gunners won’t care.

20:10 CET - In the standout fixture of the evening, Milan host Fiorentina hoping to move back up into Serie A’s top three with a win.

19:57 CET - Napoli have started their second life under Walter Mazzarri with a priceless win away at Atalanta.

The three points lift the Serie A champions up into the top three for the time being with Milan playing later this evening.

19:19 CET - It looked as though Leandro Trossard had headed Arsenal into a 1-0 lead over Brentford only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside. Still goalless at the break in West London.

19:00 CET - Lens have defeated struggling Clermont 3-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter that saw three red cards given (one off the pitch).

18:18 CET - In the final Premier League fixture of the day, Arsenal are making the short trip to fellow London club Brentford.

Thanks to Manchester City and Liverpool’s draw, a win would see the Gunners go top but the Bees are no pushovers.

18:10 CET - Valencia and Celta Vigo have played out a goalless draw in LaLiga.

17:55 CET - Newcastle have blown Chelsea away 4-1 at St James’ Park in a statement win in the Premier League. The points take Newcastle within two of the top five.

The afternoon’s other Premier League results:

Burnley 1 West Ham 2

Luton 2 Crystal Palace 1

Nottingham Forest 2 Brighton 3

Sheffield United 1 Bournemouth 3

17:35 CET - Next up in Serie A, Walter Mazzarri’s return to Napoli gets underway with a tough trip to Atalanta.

17:23 CET - It’s safe to say that Bayer Leverkusen are on fire. They beat Werder Bremen today 3-0 to make it 11 wins from 12 in the league and jump back up into first position.

The only match they have dropped points in was their draw with Bayern. Impressive.

Here are the other results from the Bundesliga this afternoon:

Dortmund 4 Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Wolfsburg 2 RB Leipzig 1

Freiburg 1 Darmstadt 1

Union Berlin 1 Augsburg 1

17:04 CET - It’s still 1-1 at the break between Newcastle and Chelsea.

See all the Premier League scores here.

16:55 CET - Two second-half goals have helped Salernitana to a 2-1 win over Lazio and their first win of the Serie A campaign!

16:27 CET - Raheem Sterling has scored a brilliant free kick to draw Chelsea level with Newcastle at St. James.’

15:59 CET - It was looking like Barcelona were on course for another loss against their bogey team Rayo Vallecano but they levelled the scores with only a few minutes to grab a 1-1 draw.

Still, Barca haven't beaten Rayo in five attempts now!

Read a full report and see all the stats here.

15:40 CET - There is still a veritable feast of football ahead of us today. At 16:00 CET, five Premier League matches kick off including Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle.

15:26 CET - An 80th-minute equaliser from Trent Alexander-Arnold has rescued a point for Liverpool away at City - it finished 1-1 in Manchester.

Read a full match report and see all the stats here.

15:08 CET - We are less than half an hour from the afternoon kick-offs in the Bundesliga. There are a whole five matches at 15:30 CET with both Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in action.

Bayer will be looking to reclaim top spot with a win at Werder Bremen

14:49 CET - We said it would be a tricky trip for Barcelona away at Rayo Vallecano… and the Catalans are trailing 1-0 at the break.

14:42 CET - First up in Seria A today, Lazio travel to Salernitana.

14:16 CET - Erling Haaland’s goal is the difference at the break in Manchester, it remains 1-0 to City.

13:59 CET - Erling Haaland has opened the scoring for City against Liverpool and with that has become the fastest player to 50 Premier League goals ever!

It took him just 48 matches... wow.

13:48 CET - Barcelona have had a bit of an injury crisis recently but they can still put a strong eleven out against Rayo, including Frankie De Jong who returns from injury.

13:15 CET - We are not far from kick-off in Manchester City’s blockbuster match with Liverpool.

13:09 CET - The other big early fixture today is Barcelona's tricky trip to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

At first glance, this may not look like a tough match for the Catalans but Rayo have won three of their last four league meetings and the other was a draw. They certainly have been a bogie team for Barca!

12:40 CET - The team sheets are in and the big news ahead of Manchester City’s match with Liverpool is that Erling Haaland is starting up front for the hosts.

11:30 CET - Well, what a game to start the day’s play. Manchester City hosting Liverpool - first versus second in the Premier League!

Here are some tasty stats to whet your appetite before the big one.

09:04 CET - The football weekend is finally back after the international break, and we have some mouthwatering contests throughout the day for you. In the Premier League, Manchester City host Liverpool in a top-of-the-table heavyweight clash at 13:30 CET, while Newcastle face Chelsea and Arsenal head to Brentford a little later on.

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to secure another win when they play Werder Bremen at 15:30 CET which would take them to the top of the table. Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig are also in action.

In Serie A, Walter Mazzarri's return to Napoli begins away at Atalanta at 18:00 CET, as AC Milan take on Fiorentina tonight.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will both be targeting wins in LaLiga to close the gap on league leaders Girona, when they face Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca respectively.