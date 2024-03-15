Football Tracker: Lyon edge Toulouse in thriller, Real Sociedad back to winning ways

It's been a pretty packed week of football already with a full program of European action behind us but that was just the taster for the weekend! This is your place to keep up with all the results and news to come.

Friday, March 15th

23:57 CET - That’s all for tonight on the Football Tracker but tune in again tomorrow as the action continues across the major European leagues and elsewhere!

22:59 CET - Over in LaLiga, Real Sociedad have broken their terrible run of form by beating struggling Cadiz 2-0 in San Sebastian. After a strong start to the season, La Real had begun to slip away from the European places but hope is not lost and they remain sixth.

22:54 CET - Lyon have come back to win a five-goal thriller away to Toulouse in Ligue 1. After Lyon went in at the break 1-0 up, Toulouse had taken the lead (2-1) by the hour mark only for the visitor to come back and score twice again and grab a crucial win. Lyon’s terrible start to the season is beginning to feel like a distant memory.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:34 CET - Bologna scored a stoppage-time winner to claim a vital 1-0 win over Empoli, as they stretch the gap between themselves and Roma in the top four battle. It is heartbreak for Empoli though, who remain just one point above the relegation zone.

Serie A table Flashscore

22:25 CET - Leipzig were in imperious form as they thumped FC Koln 5-1, scoring four second-half goals. The win takes them back into the Champions League spots ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig celebrate against Koln Profimedia

21:50 CET - Both Lyon and Real Sociedad hold 1-0 leads in their respective league matches at half time. Follow each via the links below.

Toulouse 0 Lyon 1

Real Sociedad 1 Cadiz 0

21:35 CET - Over in Serie A, it's still goalless between Empoli and Bologna at the break.

21:19 CET - At half time in Cologne, it’s all square between FC Koln and RB Leipzig, they are level at 1-1. Stuck in the bottom three, a point would be valuable for the hosts but a win would be gold.

20:50 CET - Two late games are kicking off at the hour with Real Sociedad hosting Cadiz in LaLiga and Lyon travelling to Toulouse in Ligue 1.

20:20 CET - The game of the evening comes from Serie A, where high-flying Bologna are visiting Empoli. Until last weekend's loss to table-toppers Inter, Bologna had gone six wins in a row in the league. They are closing in on Juventus and Milan in the standings and could put pressure on them both with a win at Empoli.

Bologna's recent form Flashscore

19:48 CET - We are not far away from RB Leipzig's match at FC Koln in the Bundesliga. Take a look at the starting lineups below.

Starting lineups Flashscore

18:15 CET - Well, we've already had our fair share of football news today with the final draws conducted for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Follow the links to see who's facing who next in Europe!

On to Friday's program, and we have matches to look forward to in Serie A, Ligue 1, LaLiga and the Bundesliga this evening.

At 20:30 CET, RB Leipzig host FC Koln in Germany before Serie A surprise package Bologna take on Empoli at 20:45 CET.

At 21:00 CET, it's 10th versus 11th in Ligue 1 as Lyon face Toulouse away while over in the Basque Country, Real Sociedad host Cadiz in the sole LaLiga fixture of the day.