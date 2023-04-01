Football Tracker: Magic Messi leads Inter Miami to glory, Spain win Women's World Cup

With a number of top European leagues fully underway, it is the turn of the Bundesliga and Serie A to begin this weekend. In the Football Tracker, we will be keeping you up to date with the results and scores from across the footballing world, as well as any important news for the die-hard fans out there!

20th August

14:10 CET - That’s full-time in the Women’s World Cup final and it’s a first championship for Spain!

They have won 1-0 thanks to that first-half strike from Carmona. It was a close affair but, ultimately, the better team won on the night in Sydney.

What a tournament it’s been - a massive boost for women’s football globally!

12:49 CET - Well, it's half-time in the World Cup final and Spain are leading 1-0 thanks to a fantastic strike from captain Olga Carmona.

Take a look at the half-time stats below

Half-time stats StatsPerform

12:05 CET - The Women’s World Cup final is underway in Sydney and don’t forget you can follow that with our LIVE text and audio commentary.

11:33 CET - It's almost kick-off time in Sydney for the Women's World Cup final!

England coach Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged side for the final while Spain have added 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo to their lineup.

Lionesses forward Lauren James, who scored three goals in the group stage, is on the bench after returning from suspension after her red card against Nigeria in the last 16.

Starting lineups Flashscore

09:49 CET - There's plenty of men's football today, but before that, we have the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain. It kicks off in just under two hours, and you can follow it with Flashscore.

Kick off is at 12:00 CET Profimedia

08:50 CET - Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 draw was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games and scored his 10th goal in the process.

Read all about the match here

19th August

23:33 CET - In a dramatic Basque derby that saw two red cards, Athletic Bilbao have picked up their first LaLiga points of the season after beating Osasuna 2-0 in Pamplona.

See all the match stats and read the report here.

23:05 CET - PSG's nightmare start to the new season shows no sign of letting up as a late Toulouse penalty saw the Parisians drop two points, drawing 1-1.

Check out the match stats here!

23:03 CET - Manchester City have defeated Newcastle 1-0 to continue their faultless start to the season and title defence.

Check out the match stats and report with Flashscore!

22:48 CET - Well well well... Toulouse respond with a late goal from the spot of their own and it's 1-1!

22:41 CET - Inter Milan get their Serie A campaign off to the perfect start with a routine 2-0 win against Monza thanks to a Lautaro Martinez double.

Check out the match report and stats here!

22:32 CET - Despite what can only be described as a complicated summer for Kylian Mbappe and PSG, the Frenchman is back in the team and back amongst the goals- converting from the penalty spot as PSG finally find a way past Toulouse.

22:25 CET - He has done it again! The man of the moment Martinez doubles Inter's lead in what is turning into a great dream start to the season for thee Argentine striker. Is he an underrated player?

22:20 CET - PSG and Manchester City are up and running in the second half of their respective games. Can Newcastle find away back against the champions and can PSG break down a stubborn Toulouse?

22:04 CET - Meanwhile in Ligue 1 PSG's slow start to the season continues as Toulouse frustrate the visitors in a first half which has seen PSG dominate possession 79%-29%.

21:53 CET - An incredible Julian Alverez goal is the difference at the break between Manchester City and Newcastle.

21:48 CET - Can Inter Milan extend their lead in the second half? They lead Monza in Serie A. Check out the scores in Serie A so far today below.

Scores in Serie A Flashshare

21:43 CET - What a goal by Manchester City! Phil Foden does so well to find space and play in Julian Alvarez who curls an effort into the top corner of the goal.

21:38 CET - Meanwhile Real Madrid have comfortably beaten Almeria in the end despite going behind thanks to an inspired Jude Bellingham.

Read the match stats and report with Flashscore!

21:33 CET - We have a result in La Liga as Real Sociedad draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo.

Real Sociedad draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo.

21:15 CET - I think it's fair to say Jude Bellingham is loving life in Madrid! The English sensation scored AGAIN to put Real Madrid ahead before setting up Vinicius Junior to surely seal the win.

21:11 CET - Inter Milan have wasted no time getting their account for the season going and who else but Lautaro Martinez?

21:06 CET - Wow. What a poor start to the season for Lyon as they are humbled yet again this time 4-1 to Montpellier and a late Alexandre Lacazette red card just piled on the misery for the club rooted bottom of the league.

Read more about the match stats here!

21:02 CET - The evening games have gotten underway in Europe's top leagues as Manchester City host Newcastle in the Premier League, PSG travel to Toulouse in Ligue 1 and Inter begin Serie A season.

21:01 CET - Montpellier add a fourth goal against Lyon!

20:54 CET - Manchester City against Newcastle United is about to get underway in a fascinating game early on in the Premier League season.

Check out the lineups here!

Lineups Manchester City vs Newcastle United Flashshare

20:40 CET - Napoli get off to the perfect defence of their Scudetto title as they eased to a 3-1 win over Frosinone.

Check out the match stats and goals here.

20:36 CET - It's all over at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as the home side win 2-0 in Ange's first home game against a poor Manchester United.

Check out the match stats with Flashscore!

20:33 CET - Montpellier contiune to dismantle Lyon as Mousa Al-Tamari makes in 3-0 but Lacazette responds just three minutes later to make it 3-1.

20:20 CET - A late Donyell Malen goal wins it Dortmund against Koln! Big win for the hosts in their first game of the season.

Check the stats from the game with Flashscore!

20:17 CET - And Spurs double their lead through Ben Davies who got a slight touch on a Peresic cross and a deflection off Martinez made it impossible for Onana in goal. Delight for the home side, another weak display from United.

20:11 CET - Napoli have taken a 3-1 lead and surely three points in their opening game in Serie A as Victor Oshimen gets his second of the game.

19:51 CET - Jude Bellingham! The Englishman draws Real Madrid level with his second goal in two games.

19:39 CET - Spurs take the lead! Pape Matar Sarr has given them the lead with his first goal for the club!

19:33 CET - What a start for Almeria! Sergio Arribas has given them the lead against Real Madrid after three minutes.

19:27 CET - In France, Lyon have gone 1-0 down to Montpellier.

19:20 CET - The half-time scores around Europe:

Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Koln

Frosinone 1-2 Napoli

19:14 CET - Victor Osimhen is up and running for the season! The striker has given Napoli the lead on the brink of half time.

19:09 CET - Man Utd vs Spurs is goalless, but both sides have come close to opening the scoring on multiple occasions in what has been an open game.

18:57 CET - Napoli are back on level terms via Matteo Politano, and Oscar Mingueza has scored a last-minute equaliser against Real Sociedad to snatch a point for Celta Vigo.

18:39 CET - Napoli have made a nightmare start to their opening match, with hosts Frosinone taking an early lead through a penalty from Abdou Harroui.

18:37 CET - Jude Bellingham's younger brother, Jobe, is making a name for himself in England's second tier, getting two goals for Sunderland today. He's only 17!

18:32 CET - The below matches are underway.

18:02 CET - In just under 30 minutes, Manchester United will face Tottenham, while Borussia Dortmund and Napoli will begin their campaigns. Here are the starting XIs for those matches.

Man Utd vs Tottenham lineups Flashscore

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln lineups Flashscore

Frosinone vs Napoli lineups Flashscore

18:00 CET - The afternoon kick-offs in the Premier League are all over. Here are the results.

The Premier League results Flashscore

17:51 CET - Mbuemo has his second of the day and Brentford's third to rub salt in Fulham's wounds. 3-0.

17:35 CET - Over in Spain, Real Sociedad are 1-0 up against Celta Vigo in the first LaLiga match of the day.

17:33 CET - Here are the full-time results from the Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga results Flashscore

17:30 CET - There was no late drama in the other Bundesliga matches, but there was in Augsburg! In the 97th minute, with virtually the last kick of the game, Tomas Cvancara converted a spot-kick for Gladbach to make it 4-4!

17:26 CET - It's all gone wrong for Fulham. Tim Ream has given away a penalty and been shown a second yellow card in the process, and Bryan Mbeumo has converted it to put Brentford 2-0 up.

17:21 CET - It's been a busy few minutes in Liverpool... The home side went down to 10 men with Alexis Mac Allister being sent off, but Diogo Jota has put them 3-1 up almost immediately afterwards!

17:15 CET - Stuttgart are making the dream start to the season, leading Bochum 5-0. Silas has scored the last two.

17:12 CET - Brighton are rampant! Two goals in quick succession from Solly March have made it 4-0!

17:09 CET - Augsburg have staged a stunning comeback! They were 3-1 down to Gladbach but now lead 4-3!

17:06 CET - Brighton have doubled their lead at Wolves through Pervis Estupinan.

16:59 CET - What a game this is! Leipzig have reduced the deficit to one again through Bundesliga debutant Lois Openda!

16:53 CET - Another goal for Leverkusen! They now lead RB Leipzig 3-1 with Florian Wirtz getting on the scoresheet. This is an excellent performance from Xabi Alonso's team.

16:47 CET - The half-time scores in the Premier League - Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United last night.

The Premier League scores Flashscore

16:45 CET - On the stroke of half-time, Brentford have gone ahead at Fulham through Yoane Wissa.

16:37 CET - Liverpool have now turned things around! Mo Salah has given them the lead, missing an initial penalty but turning in the rebound.

16:29 CET - Luis Diaz has put Liverpool back on level terms against Bournemouth.

16:20 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Bundesliga - Bayern's match was played last night.

The Bundesliga scores Flashscore

16:17 CET - Brighton are leading at Wolves thanks to a stunner from Kaoru Mitoma.

16:13 CET - The goals just keep on flying in in Germany with Gladbach now leading Augsburg 3-2 and Wolfsburg and Stuttgart both 2-0 up.

16:08 CET - Bayer Leverkusen went 2-0 up through Jonathan Tah, but Dani Olmo has just made it 2-1.

16:04 CET - There's been quite the start to the afternoon kick-offs in the Premier League, with Bournemouth going ahead at Anfield through Antoine Semenyo after just three minutes.

16:02 CET - After going 2-0 down, Augsburg have clawed one back through an excellent strike from Elvis Rexhbecaj.

15:53 CET - In perhaps the biggest match of the opening round, Bayer Leverkusen have taken the lead against RB Leipzig through Jeremie Frimpong.

15:50 CET - Gladbach and Stuttgart have gone 1-0 up in their matches with Augsburg and Bochum.

15:39 CET - Wolfsburg have their first goal of the season courtesy of Jonas Wind, who has given them the lead in their match against newly promoted Heidenheim.

15:34 CET - The action is underway in the Bundesliga, with five matches just kicking off.

15:16 CET - There's less than an hour until today's Premier League action gets underway, with Liverpool facing Bournemouth, Fulham hosting Brentford and Brighton travelling to Wolves.

Here are the starting XIs for the matches.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth lineups Flashscore

Fulham vs Brentford lineups Flashscore

Wolves vs Brighton lineups Flashscore

14:41 CET - There is plenty to look forward to in the Bundesliga today but the pick of the afternoon fixtures sees Bayer Leverkusen host German Super Cup winners RB Leipzig in a little under an hour.

You can follow that match live here and see the rest of the round's action here.

14:10 CET - Sunday sees the Women’s World Cup coming to an end with the final between England and Spain in Sydney.

We’ve got pre-match comments from both camps to get you excited for what promises to be a thrilling climax to a brilliant tournament.

You can read the England captain Millie Bright’s thoughts here and the Spain manager’s pre-match comments here.

12:05 CET - Well, the Matildas World Cup journey on home soil has come to a disappointing ending with a 2-0 defeat to Sweden in the third-place playoff.

You see all the match stats and read a report here.

11:35 CET - Sweden look all but certain to claim third place at the World Cup having gone 2-0 up in their match against Australia.

11:17 CET - Miss out on Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich debut last night? Not to fear - here are all the goals!

10:38 CET - Sweden have taken the lead against Australia, scoring a penalty to go 1-0 up in the Women's World Cup third-place play-off.

Listen to audio commentary and keep up with all the match stats here.

09:07 CET - What a day of football we have in store for us with the Women's World Cup third-place play-off between Sweden and Australia taking place this morning and matches being played in every major European league.

Arguably the standout clashes come in the Premier League, with Tottenham hosting Manchester United and Manchester City facing Newcastle tonight.

Also this evening, the Bundesliga and Serie A seasons will get underway with Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Inter all in action.

09:03 CET - Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Harry Kane (30) after the striker got a goal and assist on his Bundesliga debut in a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen on Friday.

Read his full quotes here.