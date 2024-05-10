Football Tracker: Mainz stun Dortmund, Chelsea beat Forest and Real thrash Granada

Updated
General picture inside the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
General picture inside the Stadio Giuseppe MeazzaAFP, Flashscore
We are getting ever closer to the end of the football season, but there is still plenty to play for around Europe's elite leagues. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend of top-drawer action to provide you with all the biggest news and results.

Saturday, May 11th

20:42 CET - Finally, Chelsea delayed Nottingham Forest's survival party with two quick-fire goals to turn defeat into a win. It finished 3-2 in a thrilling game at the City Ground. 

Check out the match stats here.

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea match stats
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea match statsFlashscore

20:35 CET - In Spain Real Madrid's week just got even better as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Granada after a second half brace Brahim Diaz added gloss to a strong performance from a rotated side. 

Check out the match stats here.

Granada - Real Madrid match stats
Granada - Real Madrid match statsFlashscore

20:22 CET - Dortmund would not mount a second half fightback and as a result, FC Koln are on the brink of being relegated to the Bundesliga 2. Mainz won 3-0 to help their chances of staying up this season. 

Check out the match stats here.

Mainz - Dortmund match stats
Mainz - Dortmund match statsFlashscore

19:55 CET - Thiago Motta's Bologna's season just keeps getting better. They have produced another impressive display to beat last season's champions Napoli away from home 2-0 and thus leapfrog Juventus into third place in Serie A (having played a game more).

Check out the match stats here.

Napoli - Bologna match stats
Napoli - Bologna match statsFlashscore

19:22 CET - The half time whistle has gone around the European grounds in the early evening kick-offs. The big story is that Mainz are leading Champions League finalists Dortmund 3-0.

Elsewhere, in the Premier League Nottingham Forest are drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at the break which if it stays the same would mean Luton Town will be relegated straight back to the Championship. 

Finally, LaLiga champions and Champions League finalists Real Madrid lead newly relegated Granada 2-0 at the break despite fielding a rotated side.

18:30 CET - There's already been plenty of drama today but there is so much football to come.

In LaLiga, champions Real Madrid are just kicking off against relegated Granada while in the Bundesliga, Dortmund are also just starting against Mainz

Nottingham Forest are hosting Chelsea from 18:30 CET as well.

Over in Serie A, Napoli are hosting Bologna with the visitors looking to leapfrog Juventus into third place.

17:55 CET - The relegation battle in England's top flight is all but over, with Burnley being sent down by their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham and Luton effectively certain to join them in the Championship after losing 3-1 to West Ham, needing a near-impossible swing in goal difference even if Nottingham Forest lose tonight.

Here are all of the late-afternoon Premier League results:

Bournemouth 1 Brentford 2

Everton 1 Sheffield United 0

Newcastle 1 Brighton 1

Tottenham 2 Burnley 1

West Ham 3 Luton 1

Wolves 1 Crystal Palace 3

17:28 CET - FC Koln have survived being relegated from the Bundesliga after scoring a late, late winner to beat Union Berlin 3-2 in dramatic fashion! Koln had to win to stay up in the league and they did it by coming back from 2-0 down and with goals in the 87th and 93rd minutes. Incredible. 

Here are all the results from the Bundesliga:

FC Koln 3 Union Berlin 2

Borussia Monchengladbach 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Freiburg 1 Heidenheim 1

RB Leipzig 1 Werder Bremen 1

As it stands in the Bundesliga
As it stands in the BundesligaFlashscore

16:55 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Premier League:

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Everton 1 Sheffield United 0

Newcastle 1 Brighton 1

Tottenham 1 Burnley 1

West Ham 0 Luton 1

Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2

16:05 CET - Six games have just kicked off in the Premier League with Burnley and Luton both in action.

If Burnley fail to beat Tottenham, they will be relegated while a loss for Luton against West Ham could spell relegation if Nottingham Forest win later today.

Follow all the games here. 

15:58 CET - Mallorca have beaten Las Palmas 1-0 in the first LaLiga fixture of the weekend, which means that Granada are relegated to LaLiga 2.

Granada host champions Real Madrid later today, from 18:30 CET.

15:28 CET - Manchester City have comfortably beaten Fulham 4-0 to jump ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League standings at least for the time being.

Over to you Arsenal. The Gunners play Manchester United tomorrow and need a win to keep pace with City.

In Scotland, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 in the Old Firm derby to go six points clear and close in on the title.

City are in pole position
City are in pole positionFlashscore

15:00 CET - A big match is approaching in the Bundesliga. Second-last FC Koln are hosting Union Berlin (from 15:30 CET), knowing that a loss will condemn them to relegation. 

Follow the day's action in Germany here. 

14:19 CET - At half-time, Manchester City are leading Fulhan 1-0 thanks to another goal from Josko Gvardiol, who has been in good scoring form of late.

12:55 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Fulham's match with Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 13:30 CET.

Starting lineups
Starting lineupsFlashscore

12:00 CET - First up today, Fulham host Manchester City in the Premier League. With the title at stake, City cannot afford to drop points at Craven Cottage. The hosts, meanwhile, have little but pride to play for.

From a neutral perspective, a draw would be wonderful as it would leave City level on points with Arsenal but it's hard to imagine anything other than a win for the visitors occuring. In fact, City have beaten Fulham in their last 15 meetings, incredibly. A 16th win in a row would set a new top-flight record in England for consecutive wins against a single opposition.

Can Marco Silva's men spring a surprise or will Pep Guardiola's juggernaut just keep rolling towards a fourth consecutive title? Follow the match with us live from 13:30 CET.

Later today, Burnley, Luton and Nottingham Forest are all playing and results could send the former two down. See the full schedule for the day here.

As it stands in the Premier League
As it stands in the Premier LeagueFlashscore

11:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!

Being the penultimate weekend of the season in most of Europe's major leagues, it's a huge day at both the top and the bottom of the tables.

