Football Tracker: Man City and Everton kick off blockbuster day of action

Man City can go back to the Premier League summit

Two international finals and two top-of-the-table clashes in Europe dominate the footballing landscape this weekend and Flashscore will keep you right up to date with our Football Tracker.

Saturday 10th February

08:50 CET - There are massive title clashes in both the Bundesliga and LaLiga today, with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bayern Munich and suprise-package Girona travelling to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid. Both matches kick off at 18:30 CET.

We also have our first international final of the weekend, as Qatar and Jordan battle it out in the Asian Cup showpiece at 16:00 CET.

If all of that isn't enough to whet your appetite, Manchester City and Liverpool are both in action in the Premier League, while Roma face Inter Milan in Serie A and Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain host Lille.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of a stellar day of football. From top-of-the-table clashes to an international final, it's one you certainly won't want to miss!

Friday 9th February

22:52 CET - Marseille have stumbled to a 1-1 draw over Metz, whilst Betis looked good value in their 2-0 triumph over Cadiz.

Check out that match report from the south of Spain right here.

22:41 CET - An impressive late surge from Empoli saw them run out 3-1 winners over Salernitana in a Serie A relegation six-pointer.

M'Baye Niang and Matteo Cancellieri got on the scoresheet to earn their side a vital victory.

Read the full report from the game now.

Salernitana - Empoli player ratings Flashscore

22:31 CET - All over in the Bundesliga, where Borussia Dortmund added a late third to put the gloss on a dominant victory over Freiburg to continue their unbeaten start to 2024 - Niclas Fullkrug got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Check out all the match stats from the game now.

Borussia Dortmund - Freiburg match ratings Flashscore

22:18 CET - Salernitana have equalised against Empoli through Shon Weissman and give them a sniff at all three points. Elsewhere, Marseille, down to 10 men, are level at 1-1 with Metz.

22:06 CET - A second goal for Real Betis has put them in command against Cadiz - Pablo Fornals with the effort, his first in the green and white of Betis.

21:29 CET - An elongated first half has come to an end in the Bundesliga, where Dortmund find themselves 2-0 up against Freiburg thanks to a brace from Donyell Malen.

The hosts are firmly in control.

Dortmund - Freiburg match stats Flashscore

21:18 CET - In the battle at the bottom of Serie A, Empoli have taken a valuable 1-0 lead over Salernitana thanks to an own goal from Alessandro Zanoli.

21:03 CET - Meanwhile in Ligue 1, Marseille are taking on Metz as they look to arrest a slide of four games without a win.

Follow all the action from the French Riviera here.

Marseille - Metz lineups Flashscore

Elsewhere, Real Betis didn't hang around to open the scoring against lowly Cadiz, with Willian Jose scoring in just the sixth minute.

20:46 CET - A dream start for Borussia Dortmund as they take a 16th-minute lead over Freiburg. Donyell Malen netted after good work from strike partner Niclas Fullkrug, who provided the assist.

Meanwhile in Serie A Salernitana take on Empoli with both sides needing points in their battle for survival.

Follow that game right here.

20:07 CET - In Spain, relegation-threatened Cadiz welcome Real Betis for a Friday night LaLiga encounter.

Check out the lineups now with kick-off at 21:00 CET. Follow the game right here.

19:30 CET - What a weekend we have in store then. With the Asian Cup final on Saturday between Jordan and hosts Qatar as well as Ivory Coast and Nigeria battle for the AFCON glory on Sunday, you'd be forgiven for forgetting two huge clashes in Europe.

Surprise LaLiga title contenders Girona face their sternest test of the season so far as they take on Real Madrid, whilst in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen put their season-long league unbeaten run on the line against Bayern Munich.

Both of those games are on Saturday, but we have some action from around Europe to get you started.

Borussia Dortmund kick things off against Freiburg, trying to continue their impressive run since the winter break.

The game kicks off at 20:30 CET and here are the lineups.