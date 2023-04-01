Football Tracker: Man United edge win over Sheffield United, Atletico beat Celta Vigo

The international break is now a distant memory and that means it's time to focus on one thing - the return of club football! This weekend sees some massive encounters across Europe's top leagues.

October 21st

23:00 CET - It has finished at Bramall Lane too with a late Dalot strike winning it for Manchester United and heartbreak for the league's bottom club who have again edged to defeat against one of the traditional big six.

22:56 CET - It's all over in Spain and a routine but impressive 3-0 win for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo.

Player Ratings- Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo Flashscore

22:54 CET - Dalot finishes off an attack with purpose and speed by Manchester United who restore their lead!

22:43 CET - Lazio have secured a big win in Serie A as they defeated Sassuolo 2-0!

22:40 CET - Nice have scored a late goal to possibly win it against Marseille!

22:34 CET - Griezmann has scored two more second-half goals to complete an impressive hattrick. 3-0.

22:08 CET - The second half is underway in Sheffield as it is in Spain.

21:55 CET - It's halftime in Spain and England and whilst Atletico are getting the job done as expected leading 1-0, Manchester United are struggling and are level at the break.

21:44 CET - Griezmann gives Atletico Madrid the lead from the penalty spot after a shocking tackle and red card for keeper Ivan Villar.

21:36 CET - The story of Manchester United's season, score then concede. Rinse and repeat. Ten Hag must be furious with the complacency shown time and time again. McBurnie scores from the spot after a VAR-awarded penalty! 1-1.

21:32 CET - Scott McTominay gives Manchester United the lead again! Just like the late Sir Bobby Charlton Manchester United means everything to McTominay, so a fitting goal scorer on an emotional day in football. It was Bruno Fernandes who picked him out and he scores with a scuffed finish.

21:21 CET - Luis Alberto doubles Lazio's lead!

21:16 CET - In Italy, Lazio have taken the lead against Sassuolo through Felipe Anderson after he was slipped through brilliantly.

20:57 CET - Manchester United and Atletico Madrid begin their respective games, both needing and expecting a win. It's up to Premier League's bottom side Sheffield United and relegation-threatened Celta Vigo to cause an upset.

20:34 CET - A big point for Sevilla as they hold on to a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid who were far from their best.

20:30 CET - It's all over in England and Germany- Chelsea let a two-goal lead slip to draw with Arsenal, whilst Bayern cruised to a 3-1 win over Mainz to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Player rating Chelsea -Arsenal Flashscore

20:21 CET - Over in Spain, Real found themselves behind through an Alaba own goal but responded quickly through Carvajal. 1-1 and in added time.

20:16 CET - Incredible! Arsenal are level. Saka works some magic and finds Trossard in the box who heads home for the Gunners! 2-2.

20:14 CET - A costly mistake from Sanchez whose attempt to pass out from the back goes badly wrong and Rice makes no mistake! Game on.

20:04 CET - The lineups are out for the evening's game between Manchester United and Sheffield United, with United naming a makeshift defence.

Lineups Sheffield United - Manchester United Flashscore

20:01 CET - And it's all over in Torino as Inter cruise to victory thanks to three second-half goals.

19:59 CET - Hakan Calhanoglu has added a third goal for Inter who have won this easily in the end.

19:52 CET - Some much-needed security for Bayern as Goretzka adds a vital third goal and restores their two-goal lead.

19:40 CET - As all the games restart, we have a massive goal for Chelsea after a cross come shot from Mudryk who is having by far his best game in a Chelsea shirt! Arsenal in big big trouble.

19:29 CET - And the man of the moment Lautaro Martinez adds a quick-fire second for Inter whose lead looks a lot more secure now.

19:25 CET - Marcus Thuram was the coolest man in the stadium as he gave Inter Milan a priceless lead in Serie A after chaos inside the box.

19:21 CET - It's half-time across Europe as both Chelsea and Bayern lead and it's stalemate in Spain between Real Madrid and Sevilla.

19:16 CET - Mainz pull a goal back in a goal fulled first half, courtesy of Caci, a wake-up call for the German champions.

18:58 CET - PSG added a third goal as they won in routine fashion against Strasbourg in Paris to return to the top of Ligue 1 for the time being.

Player ratings PSG - Strasbourg Flashscore

18:52 CET - Who saw that coming? Chelsea take the lead against Arsenal after a VAR check confirmed Saliba handled the ball in the box. The penalty was given and young Cole Palmer brilliantly slotted his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner. Wow.

18:47 CET - We have two early goals in the Bayern game! Bayern Munich lead Mainz 2-0 in the first 20 minutes thanks to goals from Coman and Kane.

18:44 CET - Over in La Liga, Real Madrid have begun their difficult match away to Sevilla.

18:31 CET - When was the last time Arsenal vs Chelsea meant so much? Arsenal need a win to keep their title charge alive and Chelsea need to start picking up points under Pochettino. We are underway in London.

18:27 CET - Meanwhile over in Serie A, Inter Milan have kicked off against Torino as they look to return to the top of the league.

17:58 CET - Manchester City have hung on for the victory against Brighton to get back to winning ways after back-to-back losses. In other results in the Premier League this afternoon, Wolves, Newcastle, and Brentford all won, while Luton stole a 2-2 draw at Forest.

17:37 CET - Brighton have scored against City to totally change the mood inside the Etihad Stadium. Ansu Fati is the man who has made it 2-1 with just under 20 minutes to go.

17:24 CET - The afternoon fixtures in Germany are now complete, with Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart both winning to continue their imperious starts to the season. They sit first and second in the table respectively.

Bundesliga results and fixtures Flashscore

17:13 CET - Over in Ligue 1, PSG are 1-0 up against Strasbourg just 15 minutes into their match, with Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.

17:07 CET - Manchester United have just announced some really sad news: United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away, aged 86. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.

16:57 CET - Napoli have claimed a 3-1 win over Verona in Serie A, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring a brace for the champions.

Verona vs Napoli player ratings Flashscore

16:51 CET - It's half-time in the Premier League's afternoon fixtures, with Manchester City, Newcastle, Brentford and Bournemouth all leading.

Premier League scores Flahscore

16:25 CET - Just 20 minutes in, and Manchester City are two goals to the good against Brighton. Erling Haaland has doubled his side's lead after slotting the ball into the bottom corner from outside the box. They are cruising here.

16:16 CET - It feels like game, set and Serie A match for Napoli in Verona as they add a third through that man again Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with the goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Over in Germany, our five Bundesliga games have reached the half, with goals in each of the games. Big hitters RB Leipzig and Stuttgart lead at the break, whilst Bayer Leverkusen are drawing with Wolfsburg.

Which scoreline is surprising you the most?

Bundesliga's current scores Flashscore

16:10 CET - Coming off the back of two losses, it was expected that Manchester City would be ready to react against Brighton this afternoon and they have through Julian Alvarez. Jeremy Doku pulls the ball back to the Argentinian, who loops a shot into the back of the net to give the Citizens the lead in the seventh minute.

Meanwhile Newcastle United have taken the lead against Crystal Palace - assist merchant Kieran Trippier setting up Jacob Murphy for the opener.

16:00 CET - The Premier League's mid-afternoon games are all underway. Where will we see the drama today?

The weekend's Premier League fixtures Flashscore

15:53 CET - One of the Bundesliga's suprise packages so far has been Stuttgart, who have won six of their first seven games to start the campaign. And they are at it again, with star striker Serhou Guirassy getting his 14th goal in the league to give his side a 1-0 lead over Union Berlin. A frankly ludicrous run of form.

It's all over in LaLiga's early kick-off, Real Sociedad holding onto a 1-0 win against Real Mallorca, lifting them to fifth in the table.

Real Sociedad - Real Mallorca player ratings Flashscore

15:48 CET - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has added a second for Napoli as they look in control against Verona - 2-0 up at the break - with nearly 70% of the ball in the first half.

Verona - Napoli first half stats Flashscore

The action continues to come thick and fast, with the Bundesliga's five mid-afternoon fixtures all underway. There has also been an early goal for RB Leipzig - summer signing Lois Openda giving his side the advantage in the first minute over Darmstadt.

15:32 CET - Meanwhile in LaLiga's first game of the day, Real Sociedad are leading Real Mallorca by a goal to nil, thanks to Brais Mendez, who netted just after the hour mark.

In Verona, Napoli have scored midway through the first half with Matteo Politano getting his name on the scoresheet for the fourth time in Serie A this season.

15:27 CET - And that's that at Anfield. Darwin Nunez slides in Mohamed Salah on the counter for the Egyptian to add his second of the game for Liverpool to give his side a 2-0 cushion and all three points against rivals Everton.

A clinical second half for the Reds against the 10 men of Everton and they move top of the Premier League for the time being.

Liverpool - Everton player ratings Flashscore

15:09 CET - In just under an hour, Manchester City host Brighton in what should be a very exciting and open encounter. Rodri and John Stones both return for City, while Jeremy Doku also gets a start.

City vs Brighton starting XIs Flashscore

15:05 CET - Liverpool lead in the Merseyside derby! And it's that man Mohamed Salah, who converts from the penalty spot after a handball from Michael Keane. The home side had struggled to find a way to open up Everton, but have finally broken the deadlock.

14:38 CET - Two changes at the break for Everton, who bring on Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson for Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil. Looks like the away side at Anfield are shutting up shop and playing for a point.

Away from the Premier League, Napoli and Verona get the day's Serie A games underway, here are the lineups.

Napoli - Verona lineups Flashscore

14:19 CET - Half-time in the Merseyside Derby and it's 0-0 between Liverpool and Everton - remember you can follow the game live with our audio commentary now.

Can the 10 men of Everton hold on for a result in the second half?

Liverpool - Everton first half match stats Flashscore

14:10 CET - Still goalless at Anfield, but Everton's task of getting an unlikely result against Liverpool has been made harder as Ashley Young has been sent off just before half-time. His second yellow card was for a sliding lunge just outside the box on Luis Diaz. Young gave the fourth official a piece of his mind as he left the field, but it's an early bath for the full-back.

13:49 CET - 15 minutes in and both sides are still level in what has been quite an end-to-end match so far.

12:34 CET - We start today's football action in Liverpool where the Reds take on Everton in the 243rd Merseyside Derby.

Both lineups are in - Liverpool see Kostas Tsimikas into the starting XI for the injured Andy Robertson, whilst Everton are at full strength, as they look to win at Anfield for just the second time this century.

Liverpool - Everton lineups Flashscore

08:39 CET - If you are a Premier League fan, you better get yourself comfy and settled in front of the TV today. After the international break, the action has returned with a bang, with a mouthwatering set of fixtures.

At 13:30 CET, Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby, followed by the afternoon fixtures, including Manchester City vs Brighton at 16:00 CET. Then at 18:30 CET is a massive London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal, with Sheffield United facing Manchester United to round off the day at 21:00 CET.

Meanwhile, outside of England, PSG play Strasbourg at 17:00 CET, while Real Madrid head to Sevilla at 18:30 CET.

Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli and Inter Milan all play too. What a day of football!

October 20th

22:57 CET - Osasuna have beaten 10-man Granada 2-0 in LaLiga while Lens and Le Havre couldn’t be separated in Ligue 1 - that one ended goalless.

22:26 CET - Julian Brandt’s second-half goal was the decider as Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 1-0.

The win takes Dortmund to the summit of the league table at least for the time being.

Key match stats Flashscore

21:30 CET - It's half-time in Dortmund and it’s still goalless. In more interesting news, Julian Brandt (27) has become the third youngest to 300 Bundesliga appearances with this match.

21:00 CET - Two more games are kicking off in Europe as Osasuna host Granada in LaLiga and Lens travel to Le Havre in Ligue 1.

20:55 CET - The African Football League, a new continental super league competition involving eight teams, kicked off today to a capacity 60,000-strong crowd in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania with home side Simba drawing 2-2 with Africa's most successful team Al Ahly of Egypt.

The two teams were playing a quarter-final first leg and will meet again in Cairo on Tuesday in the return fixture.

Result Flashscore

19:30 CET - We are about an hour from kick-off in the match of the day - Dortmund hosting Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Lineups Flashscore

17:10 CET - Plenty of Premier League team news and previews to catch up on ahead of the league’s return tomorrow.

See what Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had to say today here.

Pep Guardiola’s comments ahead of City’s clash with Brighton here.

Arsenal’s team news here.

And how Manchester United’s injury-hit squad is looking here.

16:45 CET - Christine Sinclair (40), the world's all-time leading women's international goalscorer, has announced her retirement from the Canada women's national team.

Sinclair's illustrious international career includes a record 190 goals for Canada in 327 games, an Olympic gold medal and six World Cup appearances.

16:40 CET - Friday is a day of football features for us on Flashscore.

Don’t forget to catch up on our regular piece Hack the Weekend to find out where the upsets are this weekend, Who’s Missing to know who won’t play in the Premier League and our Fantasy Premier League expert tips!

Today we also have an exclusive interview with Swiss footballer Cephas Malele.

16:20 CET - Well, the international break is always fun but it's nothing compared to a packed weekend of club football in Europe.

This weekend sees some massive matches with the Merseyside Derby, Chelsea playing Arsenal, and Manchester City hosting Brighton all on Saturday in the Premier League.

There's also Real Madrid's tricky trip to Sevilla in LaLiga.

On Sunday, the action wraps up with Juventus visiting AC Milan in a mammoth Serie A tie and Barcelona hosting Athletic Bilbao.

But before all that - who's dancing under those Friday night lights?

Tonight in Spain, Osasuna host Granada and in France, Lens travel to Le Havre (both at 21:00 CET).

But the pick of the action comes from the Bundesliga, where top-four Dortmund play Werder Bremen at 20:30 CET.

BVB snapped up striker Niclas Fullkrug from Werder in the summer and he's been on fire of late, scoring in his last three games for club and country... will he come back to haunt his boyhood club? Quite possibly!

