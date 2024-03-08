Football Tracker: Man United host Everton in Premier League, Getafe travel to Valencia

It's that time of the week again! The Football Tracker is the place to be on what should be an exciting Saturday around Europe as we approach the business end of the season.

Saturday, March 9th

12:35 CET - We are less than an hour away from our first match of the day, as Manchester United host struggling Everton in a crucial Premier League clash at both ends of the table.

Here are the team lineups:

11:10 CET - Aaron Ramsdale (25) will get a rare chance in goal for Arsenal this evening with David Raya (28) ineligible to play against his parent club Brentford, and Mikel Arteta believes that his No.2 goalkeeper should be in England's European Championship squad this summer.

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our Football Tracker for another blockbuster day of action around Europe!

Several of the world's best teams are involved today, as Arsenal host Brentford in the Premier League at 18:30 CET, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich come up against Mainz (15:30 CET), and Serie A leaders Inter travel to European-chasing Bologna (18:00 CET).

Friday, March 8th

22:57 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Montpellier have shocked fifth-place Nice, clinching an utterly crucial 2-1 win which sees them climb out of the relegation zone and into 12th. Meanwhile, Nice miss out on a place in the top three.

22:56 CET - Ilkay Gundogan (33) may have missed a first-half penalty, but that didn't stop Barcelona from claiming a 1-0 win over Mallorca, courtesy of an absolute beauty from teenager Lamine Yamal (16). The victory sees them move just five points behind Real Madrid.

22:43 CET - Napoli's struggles in the league continue after being held to a 1-1 draw by Torino. The dropped points mean they remain outside of the European places, with teams around them having a game in hand.

22:33 CET - Stuttgart have secured a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Union Berlin, with Serhou Guirassy (27) bagging his 21st Bundesliga goal of the season. They move just one point behind Bayern Munich in second.

20:26 CET - Barcelona and Mallorca are set to take centre stage in 35 minutes, with Xavi's men attempting to keep some pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the table. Marc Guiu (18) makes his first LaLiga start for Barcelona, with Robert Lewandowski (35) and Vitor Roque (19) on the bench. Pau Cubarsi (17) also plays in defence.

19:50 CET - Heading over to Italy, Francesco Calzona's Napoli side are looking to go level on points with sixth-placed Atalanta when they host mid-table Torino at 20:45 CET.

Here are the lineups for that one:

19:30 CET - Up first, is Stuttgart vs Union Berlin. The match kicks off in a little under an hour with Stuttgart searching for another three points in what has been a really good season for them.

18:45 CET - Welcome back to yet another Football Tracker, and this evening, we have several interesting games to get you in the mood for the weekend.

In LaLiga, Barcelona will be looking to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid when they head to Mallorca. Over in Serie A, reigning champions Napoli take on Torino as they aim to make it three league wins in a row.

European chasing Nice go head-to-head with relegation-threatened Montpellier in a vital match in Ligue 1, while high-flying Stuttgart can go within one point of Bayern Munich in second with a win over Union Berlin.