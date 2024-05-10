Football Tracker: Manchester City facing Fulham in potentially title-defining clash

We are getting ever closer to the end of the football season, but there is still plenty to play for around Europe's elite leagues. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend of top-drawer action to provide you with all the biggest news and results.

Saturday, May 11th

14:19 CET - At half-time, Manchester City are leading Fulhan 1-0 thanks to another goal from Josko Gvardiol, who has been in good scoring form of late.

12:55 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Fulham's match with Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 13:30 CET.

Starting lineups Flashscore

12:00 CET - First up today, Fulham host Manchester City in the Premier League. With the title at stake, City cannot afford to drop points at Craven Cottage. The hosts, meanwhile, have little but pride to play for.

From a neutral perspective, a draw would be wonderful as it would leave City level on points with Arsenal but it's hard to imagine anything other than a win for the visitors occuring. In fact, City have beaten Fulham in their last 15 meetings, incredibly. A 16th win in a row would set a new top-flight record in England for consecutive wins against a single opposition.

Can Marco Silva's men spring a surprise or will Pep Guardiola's juggernaut just keep rolling towards a fourth consecutive title? Follow the match with us live from 13:30 CET.

Later today, Burnley, Luton and Nottingham Forest are all playing and results could send the former two down. See the full schedule for the day here.

As it stands in the Premier League Flashscore

11:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!

Being the penultimate weekend of the season in most of Europe's major leagues, it's a huge day at both the top and the bottom of the tables.