Football Tracker: Manchester City facing Fulham in potentially title-defining clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Manchester City facing Fulham in potentially title-defining clash

Football Tracker: Manchester City facing Fulham in potentially title-defining clash

Updated
Manchester City are playing Fulham at Craven Cottage
Manchester City are playing Fulham at Craven CottageAFP, Flashscore
We are getting ever closer to the end of the football season, but there is still plenty to play for around Europe's elite leagues. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend of top-drawer action to provide you with all the biggest news and results.

Saturday, May 11th

14:19 CET - At half-time, Manchester City are leading Fulhan 1-0 thanks to another goal from Josko Gvardiol, who has been in good scoring form of late.

12:55 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Fulham's match with Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 13:30 CET.

Starting lineups
Starting lineupsFlashscore

12:00 CET - First up today, Fulham host Manchester City in the Premier League. With the title at stake, City cannot afford to drop points at Craven Cottage. The hosts, meanwhile, have little but pride to play for.

From a neutral perspective, a draw would be wonderful as it would leave City level on points with Arsenal but it's hard to imagine anything other than a win for the visitors occuring. In fact, City have beaten Fulham in their last 15 meetings, incredibly. A 16th win in a row would set a new top-flight record in England for consecutive wins against a single opposition.

Can Marco Silva's men spring a surprise or will Pep Guardiola's juggernaut just keep rolling towards a fourth consecutive title? Follow the match with us live from 13:30 CET.

Later today, Burnley, Luton and Nottingham Forest are all playing and results could send the former two down. See the full schedule for the day here.

As it stands in the Premier League
As it stands in the Premier LeagueFlashscore

11:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!

Being the penultimate weekend of the season in most of Europe's major leagues, it's a huge day at both the top and the bottom of the tables.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto
Football Tracker: Inter claim the 2023/24 Scudetto, Sevilla and Bologna win
Show more
Football
PSG expected to sack Luis Enrique and target Juventus-linked Thiago Motta
Arsenal must ensure manager Mikel Arteta stays on, says midfielder Jorginho
Macron 'counting on Real Madrid' to let Mbappe play at Paris Olympics
Inzaghi gets 'all answers needed' as Inter humiliate Frosinone
'Hell' is even more real in this year's Ohio derby between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati
Ochoa and Lozano left out of Mexico's young Copa America squad
Como secure return to Serie A after absence of 21 years
Spurs boss Postecoglou won't give up on Champions League ambition
Alaves level late to keep Girona sweating on second spot in LaLiga
Most Read
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings