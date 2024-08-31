Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen

With the transfer window now firmly slamming shut, all eyes will be on matters on the pitch, as the action around Europe's top leagues continues this weekend.

18:55 CET - Hansi Flick's Barcelona have produced a masterclass display in a 7-0 hammering of Valladolid as they put a marker down as the team to beat in LaLiga.

Dani Olmo also made it two goals from two as his Barcelona career gets off to a flying start.

18:20 CET - There is an important game early in the Bundesliga season around 10 minutes away as the holders Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig. Both teams got off to a winning start in the first gameweek and Leipzig could provide a challenge to Leverkusen's incredible and historic unbeaten record.

18:15 CET - Focus in the Premier League moves to the London Stadium as West Ham host the holders Manchester City in 15 minutes time.

17:57 CET - WHAT HAVE WE WITNESSED? A COLLAPSE FROM EVERTON OR A MIRACLE FROM BOURNEMOUTH?

From 2-0 with 87 minutes on the clock to 3-2 up after a 97th minute winner and taking home all three points - Bournemouth have achieved the incredible. As for the disheartened Everton, they sink to a third consecutive defeat when minutes before they thought they were taking all three points! Fergie time? More like Iraola insanity!

Do you even care about what else happened in the Premier League? Probably if you support Aston Villa as they bounced back to last weeks defeat with a 2-1 win away at Leicester.

17:30 CET - We have had a treat in the Bundesliga this afternoon as last season's runners-up Stuttgart have drawn 3-3 with Mainz. Stuttgart thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Fabian Rieder scored but Mainz responded with a dagger of their own as Maxim Leitsch equalised in the 94th minute!

Meanwhile, the 10-men of Dortmund held on to a draw away to Werder Bremen in an underwhelming afternoon for two of Germany's elite sides.

16:55 CET - Amadou Onana's dream start to life at Aston Villa has continued in the first half at the King Power. The new signing slide home an effort from close range to give Villa the lead at the break.

16:40 CET - The first game of the day in LaLiga comes from Barcelona who host Valladolid in around 20 minutes time.

Check out Hansi Flick's lineup below as Dani Olmo (26) makes his first start in:

16:20 CET - The half time whilst has been blown across the Bundesliga and there have been plenty of goals. Eintracht Frankfurt have had a memorable first half and lead 2-0 against Hoffenheim and newly-promoted Holstein Kiel continue to struggle as they are also 2-0 down against Wolfsburg.

However, that hasn't translated to Dortmund who remain goalless against Werder Bremen at the break.

15:25 CET - Declan Rice's first career red card is a costly one from an Arsenal point of view. The Gunners were 1-0 up and in control before Rice got a quickfire double yellow.

Down to 10-men and Brighton were on top and it came as no surprise when Joao Pedro when equalised. The only surprise was that Brighton couldn't find a winning goal. Arsenal 1-1 Brighton.

15:05 CET - And coming up in around 20 minutes time is the first set of Bundesliga games today. There are five matches getting underway including Dortmund who travel to Werder Bremen.

15:00 CET - It is just one hour until the afternoon Premier League fixtures and the standout match comes from newly-promoted Leicester who host Aston Villa.

14:18 CET - It's half time at The Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal leading Brighton 1-0 after an error from Lewis Dunk and a fine finish from Kai Havertz. It has actually been a pretty even game after the hosts started brightly, but they go into the break a goal to the good. Brighton are certainly still in it.

12:27 CET - The line-ups are in for the first match of the day with Arsenal hosting Brighton in the Premier League in just over an hour. There is one change for the hosts, as last week's match-winner Leandro Trossard comes in for Gabriel Martinelli.

For Brighton, midfielder Carlos Baleba makes his first league start of the season in place of Billy Gilmour, who departed on Deadline Day for Napoli. Bart Verbruggen also comes in in goal.

09:37 CET - Another weekend of football is now upon us, with a number of the world's top teams all in action.

Up first in the Premier League is a clash between two high-flying sides, Arsenal and Brighton. A little later this evening, Manchester City face a tough trip at West Ham.

In LaLiga, Barcelona take on Valladolid this afternoon before Atletico Madrid go head to head with Athletic Bilbao in a tasty encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen look to continue their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga with a tricky test against RB Leipzig in the evening, and AC Milan and Napoli are also set to feature in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Robert De Zerbi's Marseille travel to Toulouse tonight in Ligue 1.