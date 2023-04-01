Football Tracker: Manchester United and Napoli get super Sunday going

Thank God it's the weekend because that means a feast of football is coming our way. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Sunday, February 4th

14:10 CET - Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford in just less than an hour and the line ups are out! Erik ten Hag makes just one change from Wolves, with Harry Maguire coming in for Raphael Varane.

Match line ups Flashscore

12:07 CET - Football fans in Hong Kong were treated to the arrival of superstar Lionel Messi (36) this weekend but the Argentine was not able to take part in Inter Miami’s friendly win over a Hong Kong All-Stars team.

11:35 CET - There are some blockbusters to look forward to as noted below but if you can’t wait until the late afternoon, don’t worry! There are some lunchtime fixtures to tide you over.

At 12:30 in Serie A, Torino host Salernitana and just half an hour later, the Ligue 1 action starts for the day with Monaco hosting Le Havre.

Then at 14:00, play starts in Spain, with Villarreal facing Cadiz.

9:30 CET - Hello and welcome to what can only be described as a monumental day of football action as title rivals go head-to-head in Spain, Italy and England.

To start things off, European chasing Manchester United and West Ham face off at Old Trafford at 15:00 CET with Erik ten Hag's men hoping to put their defeat at the London Stadium just before Christmas firmly behind them.

The attention then moves to the Emirates where Arsenal host top-of-the-league Liverpool in a highly anticipated clash between two sides very much in the title race. After a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, both sides will be desperate for the three points this time out, although you feel Arsenal need the win more.

Arsenal - Liverpool head-to-head record Flashscore

As we move into the evening, the focus turns to Italy and Spain. Top of Serie A Inter Milan take on Juventus and know a win will move them four points clear with a game in hand. Defeat though would leave Juventus top of Serie A by the end of the night. All to play for.

Madrid rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face off in Spain at 21:00 CET and after Atletico knocked Real out of the Copa Del Rey, tensions will be high. Carlo Ancelotti's side have the chance to move four points clear of Girona with a win, whilst Diego Simeone's team will move level on points with Barcelona in third place with three points.

