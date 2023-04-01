Football Tracker: Manchester United defeat Newport in FA Cup, Dortmund edge ahead

Despite the Jurgen Klopp news dominating the footballing world, things continue to move at a blistering pace, and after a weekend of action in Europe's big leagues, it won't be long before it becomes yesterday's news. And what a weekend we have from the AFCON knockouts to some classic FA Cup ties. We will be bringing you updates and insight from all of it.

Sunday 28th January

19:39 CET - A Niclas Fullkrug hattrick has helped Dortmund to a comfortable 3-1 win over Bochum in the end.

19:28 CET - Manchester United have avoided a big upset despite a brief scare when Newport equalised at 2-2. An Antony rebound was followed by a late Rasmus Hojlund strike. 4-2.

19:08 CET - Manchester United are back in front thanks to a first goal of the season from Antony. The Brazilian winger tucked home after Luke Shaw's initial effort struck the post. 10 minutes to go...

18:41 CET - Are we witnessing one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history? Newport County are level against Manchester United despite going 2-0 down early on! Incredible.

18:27 CET - Despite taking an early 2-0 lead, a stunning strike by Bryn Morris has given League Two Newport County hope against Premier League Manchester United at the break.

18:21 CET - Meanwhile, the Guinea rivarly is underway at AFCON as Guinea face Equatorial Guinea for a place in the quarter-final.

18:00 CET - Lazio against Napoli is next up in Serie A and it should a great watch between two big Serie A sides. It is now underway.

17:49 CET - Another side to take an early lead are Dortmund against Bochum thanks to a Niclas Fullkrug (30) penalty.

17:38 CET - Bruno Fernandes (29) has scored an early goal for Manchester United as they travel to League Two Newport County in the final FA Cup match of the weekend.

17:26 CET - Liverpool have eased through to the FA Cup fifth round after a 5-2 thrashing of Championship Norwich in their first game since the Jurgen Klopp news.

17:15 CET - The second match of the day at the Asian Cup has started between Tajikistan and UAE with a quarter-final spot to play for.

17:09 CET - Two goals in the last 20 minutes turned defeat into victory for Genoa against Lecce in Serie A, 2-1.

Serie A results:

Monza 1-0 Sassuolo

Verona 1-1 Frosinone

16:54 CET - Straight back from AFCON and Andre Ayew (34) has scored a dramtic late equaliser for club Le Harve just two minutes after Lorient had thought they had scored a 92nd minute winner. 3-3!

Results elsewhere in Ligue 1:

Clermont 1-1 Strasbourg

Reims 0-0 Nantes

16:34 CET - The FA Cup draw has been made at half-time at Anfield and team's have discovered their round five opponents.

16:24 CET - It is half-time at Anfield and despite briefly being pegged back by Norwich, Darwin Nunez (24) has restored Liverpool's lead. 2-1.

16:20 CET - Athletic Bilbao have begun their match in LaLiga against Cadiz FC as they look to move back into the top four despite having played two games more than Atletico Madrid.

15:56 CET - Girona's fairytale season shows no sign of coming to an end, downing Celta Vigo 1-0, which takes them back to the top of LaLiga.

15:15 CET - In a game marred by some major fan trouble, Wolves have clinched a 2-0 win over West Brom in the Black Country derby. It is their first win at the Hawthorns since 1996, and their first win away at West Brom without conceding a goal in 65 years.

15:05 CET - In 25 minutes, Liverpool are in action for the first time since the shock announcement that manager Jurgen Klopp would be leaving at the end of the season. The Reds host Norwich in the FA Cup.

15:02 CET - Meanwhile over in Ligue 1, Lille battled to a 0-0 draw away at Montpellier, surviving over 45 minutes with 10 men.

15:00 CET - West Brom vs Wolves has now resumed following the fan trouble, with 10 minutes left on the clock.

14:31 CET - Australia have cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win over Indonesia in the Asian Cup, sending them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

14:28 CET - Wolves are two goals to the good against West Brom in the Black Country derby, but the game has temporarily been suspended after fighting in the home end and some fans getting onto the pitch. Not great scenes at all.

13:41 CET - Girona head to Celta Vigo at 14:00 CET as they look to leapfrog Real Madrid and top of LaLiga.

12:42 CET - Lille will be looking to climb into the top four in Ligue 1 with a win when they face Montpellier in 20 minutes.

12:24 CET - And at 12:45 CET, the highly-anticipated Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves gets underway in the FA Cup. The atmosphere is set to be electric.

12:07 CET - In around 25 minutes, Australia take on Indonesia in the first knockout match of this year's Asian Cup. Can Indonesia pull off a massive upset?

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to another jam-packed day of football! The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations continues with Equatorial Guinea taking on Guinea at 18:00 CET and Egypt facing DR Congo at 21:00 CET, while the Asian Cup last-16 kicks off with Australia v Indonesia and Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates.

Elsewhere, there are some intriguing ties in the FA Cup, with West Brom hosting Wolves in the Black Country derby, Liverpool playing their first match since Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the club at the end of the season, and Manchester United travelling to League Two side Newport County.

There is also plenty of action in the major European leagues, as Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain all take to the field in important fixtures.

Saturday 27th January

23:21 CET - Finally, in a thrilling game in Ligue 1, Monaco ended the game with nine men but managed to somehow come away with a 2-2 draw at Marseille.

23:04 CET - Ademola Lookman (26) was at the double for Nigeria as they sealed their spot in the AFCON quarters with an impressive 2-0 win over Cameroon.

22:52 CET - Away from the drama in Barcelona, it was also a dramatic day in Milan. AC Milan missed two penalties and conceded one of their own in stoppage time as they drew 2-2 with Bologna. Talk about paying the penalty.

22:20 CET - Some massive news coming out of Barcelona. Xavi has announced that he will step down at the end of the season following their 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal.

“This club needs a change of dynamic. Leaving Barca is the best decision possible for all parties involved.

“I’m the most responsible one, so the players will finally feel free now.

"Being a Barca coach is so difficult. You see how they kill you, they criticize you, it affects you. At one point you begin to wonder: Is it worth it? And that's it. My loved ones know it. I took the decision to leave some time ago."

21:58 CET - Newcastle are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Eddie Howe will be desperate to bring silverware back to Tyneside this season.

20:01 CET - AC Milan are underway as they host Bologna in Serie A, they will look to cement third place with a win.

20:50 CET - We are less than 10 minutes away from kick off in a big match at the AFCON between Cameroon and Nigeria with a place at the quarter-finals at stake.

20:35 CET - Wow what a game in Spain! Barcelona have lost an eight goal thriller to Villarreal who win 5-3! Barcelona had comeback from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before Villarreal scored three late goals to win it in astonishing fashion!

20:27 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have dropped points for just the fourth time this season as they failed to break down Monchengladbach, 0-0.

20:04 CET - In Italy Juventus have dropped two valuable points in a underwhelming 1-1 draw with Empoli, giving a golden chance to Inter Milan tomorrow night.

