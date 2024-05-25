Football Tracker: Massive day of cup finals kicks off with Manchester derby

Football Tracker: Massive day of cup finals kicks off with Manchester derby

Updated
City and United will go head-to-head in the FA Cup final once again
City and United will go head-to-head in the FA Cup final once againAFP, Flashscore
The European football season may be winding down but it's not over yet and there are plenty of trophies up for grabs this weekend with three cup finals on the agenda on Saturday. The Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest news and results.

13:40 CET - It's the final weekend of the LaLiga season and Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club all play their final matches of the campaign today. But first up, Osasuna host Villarreal from 14:00 CET.

Full round of fixtures
Full round of fixturesFlashscore

12:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our weekend coverage of the football. Some of the continent's biggest leagues may have wrapped up but we still have plenty to enjoy this weekend with cup finals and plenty of league action as well.

Here are the main events today:

FA Cup final: Manchester City vs Manchester United - 16:00 CET

DFB Pokal final: Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen - 20:00 CET

Coupe de France final: Lyon vs PSG - 21:00 CET

There are also final-round matches to look forward to in Serie A and LaLiga.

