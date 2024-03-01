Football Tracker: Massive Manchester derby looms as Bayer headline Bundesliga

It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We had a bumper Saturday and the drama only continues on Sunday with the main event being the Manchester derby at 16:30 CET.

Follow the Manchester derby with our audio commentary from 16:25 CET.

Sunday, March 3rd

15:30 CET - It is almost Manchester derby time... in just one hour's time the noisy neighbours of Manchester City will take on local rivals Manchester United in one of the Premier League's biggest clashes and just a few hours time bragging rights will be decided in a city that lives and breathes football.

The big news coming from the teamsheets is that Kevin De Bruyne starts for the home side and Jonny Evans is included in United's fragile looking team.

15:00 CET - In the opening Ligue 1 match of the day, Toulouse have beaten Nice 2-1. The Riviera side have now not won in their last five league matches after an impressive start to the campaign.

14:30 CET - Verona have got themselves a vital three points in the battle to avoid relegation from Serie A after beating Sassuolo 1-0.

There is plenty more to come today from Italy's top flight as you can see in the fixtures below.

14:10 CET - Bayer Leverkusen broke the record for the most consecutive Bundesliga matches unbeaten in February and that, amongst other things, is why Xabi Alonso was our Data-driven Manager of the Month.

Bayer are back in action today, away at local rivals FC Koln, kicking off at 15:30 CET.

13:25 CET - The first Premier League match of the day sees relegation-threatened Burnley host Bournemouth. Make no bones about it - Burnley have to win matches like this if they are going to have any chance of staying up.

13:05 CET - Saturday evening ended with one hell of a match in Valencia where LaLiga leaders Real Madrid came back to snatch a 2-2 draw thanks to a Vinicius Jr double.

But Los Blancos were furious they didn’t get all three points after the referee called time seconds before Jude Bellingham headed home what would have been a last-gasp winner. It was bizarre, to say the least. Catch up on the highlights below.

12:57 CET CET - More Sunday lunchtime goodness is coming up in France with Toulouse hosting Nice imminently. At 14:00 CET, the day's LaLiga action gets underway with Villarreal taking on Granada.

12:15 CET - We are getting to that stage of the season where matches matter more! Verona, Sassuolo and Cagliari are all stuck on 20 points in Serie A and there’s a good chance that only one of the three will stay up.

The former two battle it out today in what can only be described as a relegation six-pointer. Kick-off is at 12:30 CET - follow the match here.

10:12 CET - Good morning and happy derby day! The Manchester derby is today's standout clash, but just one of many potential thrillers, with heavyweight sides clashing in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal and the Netherlands, and Bayer Leverkusen also in action.

First on the agenda are Toulouse vs Nice and Verona vs Sassuolo, both of which will begin in less than three hours.