Football Tracker: Mbappe scores stunning goal for Real, Juventus take on Lazio

After a two-week hiatus, club football returns in style this weekend, with several high-profile matches taking place across Europe's top leagues. As usual, keep track of all the latest news and results with our Football Tracker.

21:02 CET - And finally in LaLiga, Real Madrid are underway on the road to Celta Vigo as they look to leapfrog rivals Barcelona into top spot for the time being.

20:51 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lens have won 2-0 away to St Etienne ahead of PSG's match against Strasbourg which gets underway at 21:00 CET.

20:45 CET - Next up in Serie A, Juventus have just kicked off against Lazio in a match between two giants of Italian football.

20:26 CET - Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich have returned to the top of the tree with a dominant 4-0 win over Stuttgart as Harry Kane scored a hattrick.

20:20 CET - A big blow to Arsenal's title hopes as their unbeaten start to the season comes to an end as William Saliba's first half red card was punished by Bournemouth in the second period as they claim a shock 2-0 win.

20:02 CET - Somehow AC Milan have beaten Udinese and continued their march up the Serie A table despite going down to 10 men in the first-half and the visitors having two goals ruled out at the end of each half! Huge 1-0 win for Milan.

18:51 CET - Portuguese forward Jota has rescued a point for Rennes with an 87th-minute equaliser away to Champions League side Brest in Ligue 1.

18:45 CET - It is half-time in Serie A and AC Milan lead 1-0 at the break after Samuel Chukwueze gave them the lead in the 13th minute.

But the home side did find themselves down to 10 men 10 minutes later and they have a big job on their hands to see this one out now.

18:28 CET - The next match in the Bundesliga comes from Munich as Bayern look to return to the top of the league against a Stuttgart side that pipped them to second place last season.

18:20 CET - Up next in the Premier League is title-chasing Arsenal as they travel to Bournemouth in a must-win game. The big team news is that talisman Bukayo Saka is not in the squad and remains unfit for the Gunners but the doubtful Kai Havertz starts up front.

18:00 CET - Manchester United have rescued a vital three points in the Premier League after going down 1-0 in the first half thanks to an impressive second half display and goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

The pressure was on Erik ten Hag before kick-off and his side delivered the goods in the second half. The Dutchman must have made an impression on his players at half time in what was surely the most important team talk of his United tenure.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa have also completed a comeback to defeat Fulham 3-1 and move into the top four of the Premier League.

17:21 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have secured a vital win in the Bundesliga as Victor Boniface redeemed himself for missing a first-half penalty by scoring the winning goal against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig have moved to the top of the league for the time being after winning 2-0 away to Mainz.

17:10 CET - Next up in Serie A is sixth-placed AC Milan against fifth-placed Udinese in around 50 minutes.

16:49 CET - It's half time in most of the matches in the Premier League, with Manchester United trailing Brentford 1-0 at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Brighton lead 1-0 at Newcastle. However, there are still 10 minutes left before the break in the Everton game, after it was delayed due to a turnstile issue.

15:58 CET - Athletic Bilbao have climbed into fourth in LaLiga after a comprehensive 4-1 thumping of Espanyol, with Inaki Williams (30) bagging a brace.

15:34 CET - It's all over between Tottenham and West Ham in the Premier League's early kick-off, and it's Ange Postecoglou's side who come out on top after three second-half goals in the space of nine minutes helped them to a resounding 4-1 victory.

15:12 CET - Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are both in action in just under 20 minutes as they look to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

15:03 CET - Five Premier League matches are kicking off at 16:00 CET, including a must-win game for Manchester United at home to Brentford. Here are the lineups for that one:

13:23 CET - It's half-time in North London and Dejan Kulusevski's well-taken strike has drawn Tottenham level against West Ham.

Both sides have had plenty of chances in an entertaining first half, with the hosts dominating possession after Mohammed Kudus' early opener.

12:32 CET - We're less than an hour away from the first Premier League game of the day between London rivals Tottenham and West Ham. Here are the lineups for both sides, with Son Heung-min returning for the hosts.

10:55 CET - Over in Italy, Parma have made a solid start to life back in Serie A, earning a brilliant home win over AC Milan as well as impressive draws against Fiorentina and Bologna.

They face a fascinating clash against Como at 15:00 CET this afternoon. You can read our latest FlashFocus piece on Parma here.

10:30 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Football Tracker! Club football has finally returned after the international break and what a weekend it promises to be.

Today's action kicks off with Tottenham hosting London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League at 13:30 CET.

Later on, Manchester United host Brentford and Arsenal travel to Bournemouth, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all take to the field across Europe.