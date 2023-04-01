Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Giroud ends up in goal for Milan

Here on Flashscore, the weekend means one thing - football, and lots of it! Stay tuned to the Football Tracker right until the end of Sunday for all the results, news and loads more.

Saturday, October 7th

23:00 CET - In the late game in LaLiga, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano drew 2-2.

While in Ligue 1, Moncao returned to the top of the table with a 3-1 win at Reims.

22:40 CET - A late Christian Pulisic goal has handed Milan all three points on the road against Genoa in a Serie A encounter that saw red cards to both keepers after the winner.

Milan were forced to put Oliver Giroud in goal and the striker made a crucial save to seal the win.

The three points takes the Rossoneri to the top of the league standings after Inter dropped points earlier in the day.

See all the match stats and read a full report here.

21:55 CET - When Bournemouth secured Andoni Iraola as manager in the summer, fans and experts presented it as somewhat of a coup. But it’s safe to say, it hasn’t gone to plan for the Cherries this season so far - they are one of only two winless teams left in the Premier League.

Read Iraola's thoughts following their 3-0 loss to Everton here.

20:44 CET - In the final Bundesliga match of the day, Hoffenheim edged Werder Bremen in a five-goal thriller thanks to a late winner from Marius Bulter.

You can see all the stats and a report here.

Earlier, in LaLiga, Mallorca and Valencia drew 1-1.

20:40 CET - We are nearing the end of the football for the day but it's not quite over yet and there’s a tasty match to come in Serie A.

Milan go to Genoa tonight with the chance to leapfrog their rivals Inter into top spot - no more motivation needed!

Follow the action live here.

20:33 CET - Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest’s meeting in the Premier League has ended goalless in South London.

You can read about the game here.

Key match stats Flashscore

19:53 CET - Juventus have claimed the Turin bragging rights after beating Torino 2-0 in their derby clash in Serie A.

See all the match details here.

19:47 CET - Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has described his match-winning performance as one of his “favourite moments”.

Read his full quotes here.

19:05 CET - In Ligue 1, Nice have continued their unbelievable run but beating Metz 1-0 away.

Nice are yet to be beaten in the league and sitting pretty at the top of the table.

See a match report here.

18:35 CET - In the day’s final Premier League match, Crystal Palace are hosting Nottingham Forest. Can we handle any more drama? I think so!

Earlier, Fulham defeated Sheffield United 3-1 - the Blades are still winless in the league.

18:08 CET - Jude Bellingham added two more goals to his impressive tally as Real Madrid smashed Osasuna 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

See all the stats and a report here.

18:00 CET - Well, Manchester United can thank the somewhat forgotten Scott McTominay for two late-late goals to beat Brentford.

United looked all set for another loss until the Scotsman came on and stepped up to save their blushes big time!

Below, you can see all the afternoon’s other results in the Premier League - Chelsea and Everton have finally hit some much-needed form.

Manchester United 2 Brentford 1

Burnley 1 Chelsea 4

Everton 3 Bournemouth 0

17:52 CET - Almost kick-off in one of the games of the day - the Turin derby!

Juventus will be hosting Torino at the Allianz Stadium hoping to forget their off-field woes and close the gap on Inter at the top of Serie A.

Follow the action here.

17:30 CET - As always, there’s been plenty of goals and drama in the Bundesliga this afternoon - probably the most entertaining league in Europe these days!

Here are the day’s results so far:

Dortmund 4 Union Berlin 2

RB Leipzig 0 Bochum 0

Augsburg 1 Darmstadt 2

Stuttgart 3 Wolfsburg 1

16:55 CET - Inter surrendered an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bologna in Milan.

Inter have moved one point clear of Milan at the summit of Serie A for the time being but will certainly rue not taking all three points.

See all the stats and a report here.

Key match stats Flashscore

16:25 CET - Real Madrid have kicked off their LaLiga match against Osasuna at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

You can follow that one live here.

Earlier, Girona continued their great start to the season with a 1-0 win away at Cadiz.

15:50 CET - Plenty to come this afternoon in the Premier League and up next both Chelsea and Manchester United will be in action.

Chelsea are visiting Burnley while United have the tricky task of hosting Brentford.

You can follow both matches with our live comms through the above links.

The afternoon fixtures have kicked off in the Bundesliga, you can follow all the matches here.

15:27 CET - 10-man Tottenham have battled to a 1-0 win away at lowly Luton in the Premier League.

Micky van de Ven’s second-half strike was the difference maker in a tight, physical affair that saw both sides have chances and Yves Bissouma sent off in the first half. The win moves Spurs to the summit of the league standings, having played a game more.

You can see all the match stats and read a full report here.

Key match stats Flashscore

14:30 CET - There’s plenty to look forward to in Serie A today with table-toppers Inter and Milan plus Juventus all playing!

First up at 15:00 CET, Inter host Bologna, who aren’t having the worst start to the season either.

You can follow the match here.

Serie A's top five before Saturday's fixtures Flashscore

14:05 CET - It's hard to forget a player like Javier Saviola! The former Barcelona and Real Madrid legend sat down with Flashscore to chat about the Messi-Yamal comparisons, his career and more.

Read the full interview here.

12:53 CET - Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he fully expects to work in Saudi Arabia one day after his compatriot, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo (38), led the way by joining Al Nassr, with a stream of players subsequently signing for Saudi Pro League teams.

The Portuguese coach seemed confident about moving to Saudi Arabia during an interview MBC Egypt TV channel, owned by Saudi MBC Group, saying: "I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it."

"I am committed to my work with Roma and I want to give everything to the club until the last day," added under-pressure Mourinho after a disappointing start to the season.

"No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia)," he said.

Read the full story here.

12:45 CET - Lineups are out for Tottenham’s trip to Luton and you can see them here.

You can follow the match with our live audio commentary starting at 13:25 CET.

11:00 CET - There is a lot on the agenda today as on every Saturday and you can read about what’s coming up below.

In case you missed Friday night's action, there were matches in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to enjoy. The standout performance was probably Athletic Bilbao’s 3-0 win over Almeria in LaLiga.

The other match of the day was in the Bundesliga. Borussia Monchengladbach love goals - at both ends! They drew 2-2 with struggling Mainz and it was tons of fun... for the neutral ;)

6:54 CET - Megan Rapinoe (38) received a hero's sendoff from a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) record crowd of 34,130 on Friday, as the OL Reign stalwart played her final regular season home game, a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit, in Seattle.

The twice World Cup winner, who helped form OL Reign's identity from its inception and spent the entirety of her 11-season NWSL career with the club, bid farewell at Lumen Field, the home stadium of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

"It just feels like home. It was always the safest place," Rapinoe said of her time in Seattle.

"This was just always the place where I could be myself."

6:43 CET - It's the beginning of a new weekend here and as always we begin the day by telling you what we have in store for you!

Manchester United are looking for a desperately needed three points against Brentford this afternoon, Chelsea looking to prove that their latest win wasn't an exception as they go to Burnley, while Luton Town host in-form Spurs.

Dortmund clash with Union Berlin in an exciting Bundesliga contest as RB Leipzig take on Bochum at home. Going to Italy, Inter host Bologna while the Turin derby takes place Juventus welcome rivals Torino, and finally Milan pay a visit to a Genoa side that has been causing upsets to big guys left and right.

In Spain, Real Madrid face Osasuna, Valencia go to Mallorca before the Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano clash wraps up the day.