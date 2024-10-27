Football Tracker: Merino restores Arsenal's lead vs Liverpool, Juventus ahead vs Inter

One of the biggest weekends of the season is here with some of the world's best sides going head-to-head all over Europe, and you can keep up with all of the action right here.

Listen to live commentary of Arsenal vs Liverpool here

18:31 CET - Juventus come from behind to lead in Milan! It is brillliant goal and a lot of the praise should go to the ever dangerous Francisco Conceicao who turned his man inside out before whipping across a pinpoint cross for Timothy Weah to tap home.

This is concerning however for Inter who have made a slow start to their title defence and won't want to lose more ground to Napoli this weekend.

18:27 CET - A thrilling half of Premier League football has come to an end at the Emirates as Arsenal lead Liverpool 2-1 in a game that surely has more goals in it.

Match stats Flashscore

18:22 CET - We have had two quickfire goals from each side in Serie A. The home side Inter took the lead briefly through a perfectly placed Piotr Zielinski penalty before Dusan Vlahovic equalised after being set up inside the box from Weston McKennie.

18:16 CET - Mikel Merino has put Arsenal back ahead! Declan Rice's inviting free-kick was met by Merino who guided a bullet of a header into the top corner. And the goal stands after a lengthy VAR check.

18:10 CET - Over in Spain and Getafe have drawn 1-1 with Valencia as both sides continue to struggle in LaLiga this season.

Match stats Flashscore

18:00 CET - Inter vs Juventus is underway as both sides look to keep pace with Napoli at the top of Serie A! Big one.

Follow that game with live updates here.

17:55 CET - Over in Ligue 1 and it is half-time in the three matches.

Check out the scores here:

Montpellier 0-3 Toulouse

Nice 1-1 Monaco

Strasbourg 1-0 Nantes

17:52 CET - But the lead doesn't last long! A dangerous corner from Trent-Alexander Arnold is flicked on by Luis Diaz and big Virgil Van Dijk is there to head home. 1-1.

17:42 CET - Arsenal have taken an early lead and what a goal it is from Bukyao Saka who finds the top right-hand corner with an unstoppable strike! That is his 50th Premier League!

That could be a vital goal for Arsenal who need to win today to make up some ground on their title rivals.

Saka goal sequence Adrian Dennis / AFP / Flashscore

17:35 CET - Arsenal vs Liverpool is underway now!

17:26 CET - Next up we have two huge matches in Europe as Arsenal host Liverpool from 17:30 CET in the Premier League and Inter take on Juventus in Serie A from 18:00 CET.

17:07 CET - Elsewhere in Europe, Lazio have beaten Genoa 3-0 in Italy while Auxerre have held Lyon to a 2-2 draw in France.

17:00 CET - That's that for the three 15:00 Premier League kick-offs and it's fair to say that things didn't go as many would have expected!

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-0 Tottenham

West Ham 2-1 Manchester United

As a result, West Ham have leapfrogged United, who are closer to the bottom than the bottom of the table now.

Manchester United are having a nightmare start to the season Flashscore

16:52 CET - Late drama at the London Stadium! West Ham were awarded a hugely controversial penalty and Jarrod Bowen made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-1!

Manchester United have 10 minutes of added time to find an equaliser.

16:42 CET - West Ham weren't ahead for long! The visitors have levelled the scoring through Casemiro, meaning it's all to play for in the final 10 minutes in East London.

16:34 CET - Manchester United are behind! Crysencio Summerville has come off the bench to give West Ham the lead with his first goal for the club.

16:22 CET - The half-time whistle will be music to the ears of Bochum, who are being dominated by Vincent Kompany's Bayern side.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich half-time stats StatsPerform

16:13 CET - Chelsea have taken the lead again and it's their star man Cole Palmer who has delivered the goods with an excellent finish from the edge of the box.

16:03 CET - Bayern are cruising, with Jamal Musiala making it 2-0 to the visitors.

15:55 CET - The big teams aren't having things all their own way in England with the half-time scores as follows:

Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-0 Tottenham

West Ham 0-0 Manchester United

Things at West Ham really shouldn't be goalless with Manchester United missing a number of chances in the opening 45 minutes.

West Ham vs Manchester United first-half stats StatsPerform

15:51 CET - Bayern Munich have gone ahead away to Bochum with Michael Olise scoring the opening goal of the game.

15:49 CET - Half-time whistles are blowing all over Europe, including in Rome where Lazio are leading Genoa courtesy of a goal from Tijjani Noslin.

Lazio vs Genoa first-half stats StatsPerform

15:35 CET - We're all square again at Stamford Bridge with Alexander Isak equalising for Newcastle.

Further south in London, Jean-Phillipe Mateta has given Crystal Palace the lead at home to Tottenham.

15:30 CET - The first Bundesliga match of the day, between Bayern Munich and Bochum, is kicking off - click here for minute-by-minute coverage.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich starting XIs Flashscore

15:19 CET - Chelsea lead! Nicolas Jackson has scored the first Premier League goal of the day to give them the lead at home to Newcastle.

15:00 CET - We are underway in the Premier League with three games from the capital all underway!

Follow all the action live now.

14:49 CET - We have reached the break in our first LaLiga game of the day, and there hasn't been much to write home about with the score between Leganes and Celta Vigo, with the Galician visitors having the better of the game so far.

Leganes - Celta Vigo match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:27 CET - All over in Serie A, where Parma have battled back from a first-half deficit to earn a point against Empoli in a 1-1 draw.

Read the report now.

Parma - Empoli match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:11 CET - Gabriel Charpentier - on as a second-half substitute - has equalised for Parma against Empoli with 10 minutes to go. Soon after, the hosts had a great opportunity to take the lead, only to spurn a spot-kick.

13:54 CET - London is the Premier League playground today, with all four games taking place in the capital.

We start at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea take on Newcastle as both sides continue their push for the European spots.

Reece James starts his first Premier League game since December last year and captains the Blues.

The game kicks off at 15:00 CET, listen live to that and the other three games taking place at the same time with Flashscore.

Chelsea - Newcastle lineups Flashscore

13:20 CET - Half-time in Italy, where Empoli still hold that one-goal advantage over hosts Parma.

Parma - Empoli match stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:07 CET - Empoli have not won a league game in three tries, but they have the lead at Parma with Jacopo Fazzini scoring his first league goal of the season six minutes before half-time.

13:00 CET - LaLiga opens up the day with Celta Vigo travelling to Leganes with the hosts looking for just their second victory of the season.

Celta Vigo took Real Madrid close last time out, and will be looking for an improvement against another one of the Madrid sides this afternoon.

Follow the game with Flashscore from 13:30 CET.

Leganes - Celta Vigo lineups Flashscore

12:30 CET - Our first game of the day comes from Serie A where Parma and Empoli face each other, with the hosts sitting just above the relegation zone.

Follow the game now.

Parma - Empoli lineups Flashscore

11:30 CET - Hello and welcome back to the Football Tracker as we bring you all the coverage from a busy day of action.

Before we get there, let's take a closer look at one of the players that is catching the attention of teams across Europe.

Slavia Prague's defender El Hadji Malick Diouf - at just 19 - has put in some scintillating performances in the Czech League and in Europe. Find out more about the new starlet right now.