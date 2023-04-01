Football Tracker: Messi magic and Spanish joy as Sunday football sizzles

With a number of top European leagues fully underway, it is the turn of the Bundesliga and Serie A to begin this weekend. In the Football Tracker, we will be keeping you up to date with the results and scores from across the footballing world, as well as any important news for the die-hard fans out there!

20th August

17:05 CET - It's full-time at Villa Park and Aston Villa have cruised to a 4-0 victory over Everton.

16:56 CET - The afternoon matches in Ligue are over.

Le Havre 1-2 Brest

Lorient 1-1 Nice

Reims 2-0 Clermont

16:40 CET - It's just going from bad to worse for Everton. They lose the ball at the back and gift it to Jhon Duran, who makes it 4-0.

16:20 CET - At half-time in Germany, Union Berlin lead Mainz by two goals to nil.

16:17 CET - Another goal for Villa! Leon Bailey has made it 3-0 at the start of the second half.

15:57 CET - Here are the half-time scores in France:

Le Havre 0-1 Brest

Lorient 0-0 Nice

Reims 1-0 Clermont

15:55 CET - The half-time whistle has blown at Villa Park, where things have all gone according to plan for the hosts thus far.

The first-half stats at Villa Park StatsPerform

15:25 CET - Make that 2-0 to Villa! Douglas Luiz converting a spot-kick to double the lead.

15:18 CET - Aston Villa are into an early lead at home to Everton. It's 1-0 at Villa Park - John McGinn with the goal!

You can follow that match LIVE with our audio commentary!

15:15 CET - There is more action from France today with three Ligue 1 matches having now kicked off.

Keep up with all the action here.

15:01 CET - Sunday’s Premier League action is underway with Everton visiting Aston Villa in the day’s first match.

You can follow that match LIVE with our audio commentary!

14:55 CET - 10-man Lille have notched their first win of the new Ligue 1 season, beating visitors Nantes 2-0.

Nantes are still searching for their first points of the campaign.

You can see all the stats and a full report there.

14:10 CET - That’s full-time in the Women’s World Cup final and it’s a first championship for Spain!

They have won 1-0 thanks to that first-half strike from Carmona. It was a close affair but, ultimately, the better team won on the night in Sydney.

What a tournament it’s been - a massive boost for women’s football globally!

12:49 CET - Well, it's half-time in the World Cup final and Spain are leading 1-0 thanks to a fantastic strike from captain Olga Carmona.

Take a look at the half-time stats below and follow the match live here.

Half-time stats StatsPerform

12:05 CET - The Women’s World Cup final is underway in Sydney and don’t forget you can follow that with our LIVE text and audio commentary.

11:33 CET - It's almost kick-off time in Sydney for the Women's World Cup final!

England coach Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged side for the final while Spain have added 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo to their lineup.

Lionesses forward Lauren James, who scored three goals in the group stage, is on the bench after returning from suspension after her red card against Nigeria in the last 16.

Starting lineups Flashscore

09:49 CET - There's plenty of men's football today, but before that, we have the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain. It kicks off in just under two hours, and you can follow it with Flashscore.

Kick off is at 12:00 CET Profimedia

08:50 CET - Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 draw was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games and scored his 10th goal in the process.

Read all about the match here