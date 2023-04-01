Football Tracker: Milan and Real Sociedad both win, Tunisia and Mali draw at AFCON

We've had plenty of football to enjoy this week with the two continental tournaments well underway but with the weekend here, the action will only amp up. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Saturday, January 20th

22:58 CET - Real Sociedad have held onto their half-time lead to beat struggling Celta Vigo 1-0 in LaLiga.

Over at AFCON, Tunisia and Mali couldn't be separated, their match ended 1-1.

22:48 CET - Milan have made a late comeback to win 3-2 against Udinese after the match was sadly disrupted due to racist chanting at Mike Maignan.

It looked like Udinese were on track for just their third win of the campaign until they crumbled in the last 10 minutes. Read all about the match here.

Key match stats Flashscore

21:50 CET - Here are the half time scores for you:

Udinese 1 Milan 1

Celta Vigo 0 Real Sociedad 1

Tunisia 1 Mali 1

21:30 CET - Milan’s match with Udinese was unfortunately suspended due to racist chanting at Milan keeper Mike Maignan. Unforgiviable. It's 1-1 there.

21:17 CET - The Athletic and David Ornstein are reporting that Manchester United are set to appoint now former City Group CEO Omar Berrada as their new Chief of Operations… Some move if this happens! Stay tuned for more.

20:38 CET - Next up tonight, Udinese host Milan in Serie A while the final AFCON match of the day sees a desperate Tunisia taking on Mali in Group E. In LaLiga, Real Sociedad visit Celta Vigo.

Follow all those games live through the links.

Starting lineups for Udinese vs Milan Flashscore

20:31 CET - Brentford have edged Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League. Ivan Toney returned from his ban to the Bees in some style, scoring a free kick in the first half before his side added two more in the second half.

20:26 CET - A stoppage-time winner has seen Bayer Leverkusen grab a crucial 3-2 win over RB Leipzig to maintain their unbeaten record and lead at the top of the Bundesliga. They are seven points clear of Bayern, who play tomorrow and have two games in hand.

Bayer still have not lost in the league Flashscore

20:25 CET - Over in Spain, Valencia have notched a 1-0 win over high-flying Athletic Bilbao thanks to Hugo Duro’s second-half goal - the win lifts them up into the top seven in LaLiga. It was Athletic's first loss in 14 matches.

Earlier, Villarreal and Mallorca drew 1-1.

19:59 CET - At AFCON, Angola have picked up a crucial 3-2 win against Mauritiana, their first victory at the tournament since 2012. Qualification for the knockout rounds is now in their own hands entirely.

Group D Flashscore

19:50 CET - Danielle De Rossi's reign as Roma manager has begun with a win, with his side withstanding a late rally from Verona to claim a 2-1 victory. It's the first time they've claimed all three points in five league games.

19:46 CET - With just under an hour played, RB Leipzig are leading Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 courtesy of goals from Xavi Simons and Lois Openda. If the visitors lose, it will be their first defeat of the campaign.

18:55 CET - Meanwhile, over in Italy De Rossi's reign at Roma is off to the perfect start at the halfway mark thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

18:51 CET - It was like he was never gone! Ivan Toney (27) marks his return to football with a sensational free-kick which caught Matt Turner in Nottingham Forest's goal out completely! It is now Brentford 1-1 Nottingham Forest.

18:04 CET - There's a blockbuster Bundesliga clash coming up, with fourth-placed RB Leipzig hosting league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

17:43 CET - Bahrain have kept their hopes of surviving the Asian Cup group stages alive by beating Malaysia 1-0, knocking their opponents out of the tournament in the process.

17:35 CET - In less than 30 minutes, Danielle De Rossi will take charge of his first match as Roma manager following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, with his side facing Verona at home.

Here's how the team line up:

The starting XIs Flashscore

17:26 CET - Here are the full-time results from the afternoon kick-offs in the Bundesliga:

Darmstadt 2-2 Frankfurt

Koln 0-4 Borussia Dortmund

Freiburg 3-2 Hoffenheim

Heidenheim 1-1 Wolfsburg

Bochum vs Stuttgart has yet to finish due a delay caused by an apparent issue with an emergency exit, but the hosts are currently leading 1-0 with just over 30 minutes left.

17:03 CET - Trailing Burkina Faso 2-1, Algeria looked to be in real danger of going out in the AFCON group stages, but Baghdad Bounedjah (32) scored his second goal of the game in the 95th minute to secure a valuable point for his nation.

Read more here

16:00 CET - In the first LaLiga match of the day, Las Palmas have picked up a 2-0 win away at Rayo Vallecano to move into the top seven, at least for the time being.

15:40 CET - Over in Qatar, Bahrain are playing Malaysia in the day’s second Group E clash.

15:35 CET - The Bundesliga has kicked off for the day with five afternoon fixtures underway.

Jason Sancho starts for Dortmund away to Koln while Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt are also in action.

Follow the Bundesliga live here.

15:25 CET - Arsenal have gotten back on the form train and in some style, smashing a sorry Crystal Palace 5-0 at home in the Premier League.

See all the match stats here.

Key match stats Flashscore

14:45 CET - In the first game of the day at AFCON, Group D giants Algeria are taking on Burkina Faso but it is the latter, the underdogs today, who are leading the group standings as Algeria could only draw with Angola in their opener. Can they be frustrated again?

Follow the match with our live audio commentary.

14:40 CET - Jordan almost produced a huge upset to start the day in Qatar against Asian Cup favourites South Korea in Group E. Jordan were leading 2-1 going into stoppage time before the Koreans equalised to spare their blushes - it ended 2-2.

The point means both sides now have one foot in the next round.

South Korea dominated the match Flashscore

14:23 CET - Arsenal are 2-0 up at half time in North London thanks to one from centre-back Gabriel and an own goal from the visitors.

Follow the second half live with us here.

13:27 CET - Group E favourites South Korea are down 2-1 to Jordan at half time surprisingly. Can the tournament heavyweights turn it around or will we have another upset on our hands today?

12:52 CET - Here’s how the sides will up at the Emirates today. Follow Arsenal vs Crystal Palace with us.

Starting lineups Flashscore

11:15 CET - It’s not long until South Korea kick off against Jordan in Qatar and also over lunchtime, Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League, taking on Crystal Palace in a tricky London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s title tilt has gone off the rails a bit of late with losses in their last two league outings and being knocked out of the FA Cup. Can the Gunners get back to their best today? Follow the match with us from 13:30.

09:47 CET - Hello and happy Saturday! Wherever you're from and whoever you support, there's likely to be something for you on what's a day full of football.

The action will begin in just under three hours with South Korea's clash against Jordan at the Asian Cup; if either side can win that clash, they'll secure their place in the knockout stages.