Football Tracker: Milan ease past Frosinone, superb Newcastle beat Manchester United

We have arrived in the month of December, meaning the frantic, festive football season is here. Get yourselves strapped in for another great weekend as the Football Tracker keeps you up to date with all the action around Europe.

Saturday, December 2nd

23:03 CET - Newcastle have beaten Manchester United in one of the most one-sided 1-0 wins you are ever likely to see. The Magpies were excellent, totally overpowering their feeble opponents, with Anthony Gordon's goal the difference. It has been a tough week for Erik ten Hag, as they drop into seventh, while Newcastle climb to fifth.

See a summary of the game here.

Match stats StatsPerform

22:58 CET - A couple more results are in from around Europe. Second-placed Nice have failed to leapfrog PSG into top spot in Ligue 1 after losing 1-0 to Nantes, while Osasuna and Real Sociedad played out a 1-1 draw in LaLiga.

22:38 CET - AC Milan have closed the gap on Juventus and Inter with a comfortable 3-1 win over Frosinone.

Match stats StatsPerform

22:00 CET - AC Milan double their lead through Pulisic! 2-0. Breathing space.

21:52 CET - It is half-time between Manachester United and Newcastle United and somehow it is goalless despite Newcastle being all over Manchester United.

Read more here.

21:36 CET - AC Milan's Jovic scored just before the break against Frosinone to give them a 1-0 half-time lead.

Read more how the match is unfolding here.

20:56 CET - We are underway at St James' Park! Get comfortable, this should be gripping stuff...

20:43 CET - AC Milan are about to kick off against Frosinone knowing a win will move them four points clear of Napoli in Serie A.

Read more here

AC Milan - Frosinone lineups Flashscore

20:30 CET - It is all over in Nottingham and it is a massive win for Sean Dyche and Everton against Forest thanks to a McNeil goal.

Read the match report here.

20:24 CET - Stuttgart are once again four points clear of RB Leipzig and move within two points of second place Bayern Munich after an impressive 2-0 win against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Check out all the match stats here.

20:12 CET - Team news is in for Newcastle United's big game against Manchester United in the Premier League and the big news is ten Hag has made four changes from the side that drew 3-3 in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United - Manchester United lineups Flashscore

20:05 CET - We have a goal in England and it is a big one for Everton, Dwight McNeil finds some space inside the box and smashes a rocket of an effort into the top right hand corner - a priceless goal for the Toffees.

19:57 CET - Rodrygo is the man of the moment and he has scored again for Real Madrid to double their lead and put some space between them and Granada.

19:57 CET - Lazio have defeated 10-men Cagliari 1-0 to move into the op half of Serie A, whilst Cagliari remain inside the bottom three.

Check out all the match stats here!

19:26 CET - The first-half is over in England too and it is goalless at the break between Nottingham Forest and Everton despite it being an entertaining game.

Read more about it here!

19:22 CET - It is half-time in Spain and Madrid are ahead after Toni Kross set up Brahim Diaz to give the home side the lead against Granada.

Folow the game live with us!

19:07 CET - Lyon have lost again and their season from hell continues to provide nightmares for their fans. Despite taking an early lead, they lost 3-2 to high-flying Lens and will spend another week at the bottom of the barrel.

Read more about the match stats here.

18:47 CET - The Euros draw is well underway and the standout matchups include France facing Netherlands and the return of Euro 2020's semi-final England against Denmark.

We also have a 'group of death' in Group B which includes Spain, Croatia and Italy!

The full draw can be viewed bellow!

18:24 CET - We are just five minutes from kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Everton in a massive game in the Premier League relegation battle.

Follow it all here with Flashscore!

18:19 CET - We are just 10 minutes away from Real Madrid against Granada in what is a must win game for Madrid after Girona's dramatic win earlier. The big news is injury doubt Jude Bellingham is fit and starts.

Real Madrid - Granada lineups Flashscore

18:06 CET - Arsenal have come out on top despite a late Cunha goal to beat Wolves 2-1 and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Read all bout it here.

18:00 CET - Meanwhile Brentford have come out on top against Luton Town, winning 3-1 in a comfortable afternoon in London.

Read all about it here.

17:54 CET - Burnley have thrased relegation rivals Sheffield United 5-0 to leapfrog them in the table!

Read all about Burnley's win here

17:47 CET - The highly anticipated Euro 2024 draw is just 10 minutes away! We will provide you all the main talking points when it is done.

17:33 CET - In what can only be described as a challenging couple of weeks for Everton, a win against Nottingham Forest this evening would be a big boost to the club. Check the lineups bellow.

Nottingham Forrest vs Everton lineups Flashscore

Read more about the game here.

17:17 CET - All three of the first Bundesliga games of the day have finished! And the stand out game involving RB Leipzig and Heidenheim has ended 2-1 to Leipzig, moving them up to fourth in the league.

Read more about their win here.

17:01 CET - Managerless Lyon who sit bottom of Ligue 1 have started against sixth place Lens as they look to get their season going.

Follow all the action here.

16:51 CET - It is half-time at the Emirates and what a classy performance from the home side so far, they were brilliant midweek against Lens in Europe and they have been right at it again today.

16:29 CET - In the first Premier League matches of the weekend, Arsenal have started quickly against Wolves as they lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Saka and Odegaard. They are looking to move four points clear at the top of the league and are well on course!

Listen to the live match commentary and text here.

15:52 CET - Girona have claimed an impressive 2-1 win against Valencia, scoring twice in the last ten minutes to leapfrog Real Madrid to the top of LaLiga. Cristhian Stuani (37) was the hero, bagging both goals for the hosts.

Up next in Spain, Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano at 16:15 CET.

15:15 CET - Bayern Munich's match may have been postponed, but there are still a number of games in the Bundesliga at 15:30 CET. Borussia Monchengladbach face Hoffenheim, Bochum play Wolfsburg while Leipzig go head-to-head with Heidenheim as they look to climb into the top four.

15:09 CET - There are three afternoon kickoffs in the Premier League for you at 16:00 CET, with the standout fixture coming at the Emirates, with Arsenal taking on Wolves as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Brentford are also hosting Luton, while struggling Burnley are up against Sheffield United in a massive relegation six-pointer.

Follow all the Premier League games live with us

Team lineups Flashscore

14:45 CET - Genoa vs Empoli is about kick-off as both sides on the bottom half of the Serie A table look for some valuable points.

13:17 CET - After dropping points against Bilbao last week, Girona will be desperate to bounce back this afternoon as they take on Valencia in just under 45 minutes. A win would see them return to the top of LaLiga - at least before Real Madrid play later on.

You can follow the match live at Flashscore

LaLiga table Flashscore

10:25 CET - Bayern Munich's clash with Union Berlin has officially been postponed due to heavy storm.

9:17 CET - Mauricio Pochettino has told Chelsea's Moises Caicedo (22) to free his mind as the Blues boss tries to get the "emotional" Ecuador midfielder back on track.

Pochettino splashed out a British record £115 million to sign Caicedo from Brighton in August.

But the forward's frequent 11,000-mile round trips to South America to play for Ecuador have limited the time he has been able to spend working with Pochettino and his coaching staff.

Read the full story here.

6:15 CET - And an exciting weekend with much to look forward to begins! Most notably, Arsenal host Wolves while Manchester United go to Newcastle in the Premier League. Struggling Lyon pay a visit to Lens while Nantes take on Nice in Ligue 1.

Bayern Munich clash with Union Berlin as RB Leipzig is up against Heidenheim in the German top-flight. Lazio host Cagliari before Milan take on Frosinone in Serie A. In terms of LaLiga action, Real Madrid host Granada as they try to hold on to their new league leaders position while the former side on top, Girona, face a tough test in Valencia.