Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce facing Manchester United, Spurs & Porto in action

We are at round three of the new Champions League format as the league phase starts to take shape. With Europe's best clubs all in action, there are a host of must-watch games over the next two evenings including a clash between two of the very best!

Thursday, October 24th

20:46 CET - It is full-time from around the early European kick-offs, with Chelsea, Roma, Frankfurt, Real Sociedad and Ajax all claiming wins. However, Nice suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

20:29 CET - Maccabi Tel Aviv have cut the deficit in half against Real Sociedad, and will have around 10 minutes to try and make the game 2-2.

20:21 CET - Frankfurt have finally scored against Latvian side RFS, going 1-0 up. Over in Qarabag, Ajax have scored two quick goals to make it 3-0.

20:19 CET - Fiorentina have retaken the lead against St. Gallan in a thrilling match, with Jonathan Ikone scoring the goal.

20:10 CET - Well just minutes later, St. Gallan have equalised against Fiorentina!

20:06 CET - Fiorentina have turned the match around against St. Gallan, and are now 2-1 up. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have doubled their lead against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

20:04 CET - And it is 4-0 to Chelsea, with Christopher Nkunku bagging from the spot. An easy evening in the office for the Blues.

20:00 CET - A second of the evening for Joao Felix and Chelsea are cruising to a comfortable victory in the Conference League.

19:54 CET - Chelsea have doubled their lead within four minutes of the restart in Greece, and it's a much-needed goal for Mykhailo Mudryk to give the Blues some breathing space against Panathinaikos.

19:40 CET - In the Conference League at half-time, Chelsea lead Panathinaikos thanks to Joao Felix's well-taken goal while Fiorentina are behind against St. Gallen.

19:35 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in tonight's first set of Europa League fixtures! It's been a positive evening so far for Roma, Ajax and Real Sociedad.

19:27 CET - Ajax have finally broken the deadlock against 10-man Qarabag, with Kenneth Taylor slotting the Dutch side into the lead.

19:16 CET - Chelsea have netted the opener in their Conference League clash against Panathinaikos, and it's Joao Felix with the goal - his second of the season.

19:08 CET - A couple of notable goals have been scored in the Europa League, with Jon Pacheco giving Real Sociedad an early lead at Maccabi Tel Aviv and Artem Dovbyk firing Roma in front from the spot at home to Dynamo Kyiv.

19:00 CET - Adama Traore has scored the first goal of the day in the Europa League to give Ferencvaros a shock lead at home to Nice.

18:45 CET - The first Europa League and Conference League matches of the evening are underway!

17:55 CET - The lineups are in for the first set of matches in the Europa League and AS Roma have rested some key players for their game, including Paulo Dybala.

16:20 CET - After two blockbuster nights of Champions League football, focus turns to the Europa and Conferences League this evening. Manchester United, Tottenham and Porto headline the late kick-offs but there is plenty to look forward to in the early games.

Headlining the 18:45 CET games is Roma, they host Dynamo Kyiv and are searching for their first win of the Europa League campaign.

Real Sociedad and Ajax are also both in action in the first set of Europa League games and Chelsea play in the Conference League.

Wednesday, October 23rd

23:57 CET - It is all over in the Champions League this week! The big result comes from Barcelona stunning Bayern Munich to win 4-1!

22:53 CET - Lille have added a third in Madrid and it is that man Jonathan David again with a headed finish!

22:50 CET - It was inevitable wasn't it? Marcus Thuram has stolen a late winning goal for Inter who just never stop attacking and pushing. It is a great move and finish from the French striker who is having a great season.

22:45 CET - Matheus Nunes has scored from the spot to add a fifth goal for the rampant City.

22:36 CET - Jonathan David has now scored from the spot against both Madrid sides in the Champions League this season and Lille might be able to beat Atletico after stunning their city rivals in the last matchday!

A big final 15 minutes for Atletico Madrid coming up who are struggling on all fronts this season.

22:34 CET - Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu has given Benfica some hope against Feyenoord but they still trail 2-1.

22:28 CET - Lille have equalised against Atletico Madrid through forward Edon Zhegrova. Game on.

22:23 CET - John Stones has added a third for City after getting on to the end of a Matheus Nunes cross and directing a looping header into the top corner. Game over.

Make it four! Erling Haaland scores his second, and while it is less spectacular than his first, it is just as effective, as he fires an effort into the bottom corner.

22:20 CET - Raphinha has completed his hattrick in Barcelona! The Brazilian has been the star of the show tonight and it is another magical goal. Lamine Yamal played a beautiful ball over the top and Raphinha's chest controlled it before firing an effort into the bottom corner.

22:16 CET - After having a goal ruled out at the start of the second half, City now has a 2-0 lead, and it is a ridiculous goal from Erling Haaland, who directs a volley with his heel in almost unbelievable style.

21:51 CET - It is half-time around the Champions League and you can check out the scores below.

21:47 CET - Raphinha has just scored an exceptional goal, and Barcelona are 3-1 up against Bayern! It came from an exceptional pass from Marc Casado, and they take a two-goal lead into half-time.

21:39 CET - Barcelona have retaken the lead against Bayern, with Robert Lewandowski tapping home into an empty net to bag against his former club. What a season the Pole is having!

21:29 CET - Liverpool have taken the lead at Leipzig, with Darwin Nunez getting on the end of a Mohamed Salah ball to score.

21:20 CET - It's 1-1 at the Nou Camp! Harry Kane has volleyed home for Bayern from a Serge Gnabry cross, and the Germans are back in the game.

21:14 CET - Over in Portugal, Benfica have gone a goal down at home to Feyenoord.

21:11 CET - Julian Alvarez has put Atletico Madrid up against Lille, pouncing on a really poor mistake from the defence.

21:05 CET - There have been some early goals! Manchester City and Barcelona have both taken the lead, with Phil Foden and Raphinha scoring for their respective teams!

20:41 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the impressive Brest, which sees both teams move to seven points.

Meanwhile, Celtic have come away from Atalanta with a precious point, and they have goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to thank, with the Italians having 22 shots in a goalless draw.

20:10 CET - In the meantime, the line-ups are out for the 21:00 CET games, and you can check out the ones from the key games below.

