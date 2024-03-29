Football Tracker: Napoli hosting Atalanta while Newcastle face West Ham

Club football is back! After what felt like an eternity, the international break is over, and the action from around Europe resumes as we enter the business end of a thrilling season.

Saturday, March 30th

12:39 CET - The Premier League is back! In just under an hour, the action in England returns with Newcastle and West Ham going head-to-head - a crucial battle in the fight for European places.

11:46 CET - Here's how Napoli and Atalanta will line up for their clash.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to the weekend! We'll be keeping you up to date with all of the major action over the next couple of days, beginning with Napoli vs Atalanta at 12:30 CET.

Friday, March 29th

That's all from us tonight, but we'll be back tomorrow to keep you up to date with what is sure to be a thrilling weekend in the world of football. See you then!

23:14 CET - Granada have tonight had their fate all but sealed, with a 1-0 loss to Cadiz putting them 11 points adrift of their opponents in 19th.

22:58 CET - Lens put up a good fight, halving the deficit after going 2-0 down, but Lille were able to hang on and claim three points that moved them up to third in Ligue 1.

21:51 CET - Lille are leading Lens 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a goal from Kosovan forward Edon Zhegrova (24), who now has 10 goals from his club this season.

In Spain, the match between Cadiz and Granada is goalless at the break.

20:42 CET - The Friday night action in Spain sees third-from-bottom Cadiz host second-from-bottom Granada.

20:30 CET - The biggest match of the night is taking place in France, where fourth-placed Lille are hosting sixth-placed Lens, who can move up to fourth themselves with a win.

19:27 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the return of club football! The weekend will get started tonight with action in the top flights of France and Spain.