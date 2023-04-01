Football Tracker: Napoli's trip to Juventus headlines tasty Friday night in Europe

Football Tracker: Napoli's trip to Juventus headlines tasty Friday night in Europe
Updated
Juventus will go top of Serie A with a win tonight
Juventus will go top of Serie A with a win tonight
Reuters, Flashscore
We've had more football than usual this week with a midweek round in the Premier League and continental cup clashes behind us but there is no rest for the wicked as the weekend is upon us. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the best place to keep up with all the action.

18:35 CET - Friday is press conference day and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s top managers’ thoughts for you. Follow the links below for quotes from each club’s boss ahead of the weekend.

Tottenham / Manchester City / Manchester United / Liverpool / Arsenal / Chelsea

18:30 CET - Are you a Fantasy Premier League tragic? Don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time to pick your lineup with the round starting tomorrow.

Check out our weekly FPL feature for some tips!

17:15 CET - You blink and it’s the weekend! And there’s no better way to bring in the weekend than with a fun schedule of Fright night football.

That’s exactly what we have to look forward to tonight with games in France, Italy, Germany and Spain to enjoy.

First up tonight, at 20:30 CET, Bochum travel to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Next, at 20:45 CET, is the big one for the evening as Serie A champions Napoli play away at Juventus. The Old Lady will go top with a win but Napoli will be desperate to keep up with the pace themselves.

At 21:00 CET, the evening’s action closes with Getafe vs Valencia in LaLiga and Montpellier vs Lens in Ligue 1. 

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
