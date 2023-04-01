Football Tracker: Newcastle score four against Chelsea, Bayer continue winning run

The international break is behind us meaning it’s time to return to the manic beauty of club football. Flashscore’s Football Tracker is the only place to keep up with all the action this weekend.

Saturday, November 25th

18:10 CET - Valencia and Celta Vigo have played out a goalless draw in LaLiga.

17:55 CET - Newcastle have blown Chelsea away 4-1 at St James’ Park in a statement win in the Premier League. The points take Newcastle within two of the top five.

The afternoon’s other Premier League results:

Burnley 1 West Ham 2

Luton 2 Crystal Palace 1

Nottingham Forest 2 Brighton 3

Sheffield United 1 Bournemouth 3

17:35 CET - Next up in Serie A, Walter Mazzarri’s return to Napoli gets underway with a tough trip to Atalanta.

17:23 CET - It’s safe to say that Bayer Leverkusen are on fire. They beat Werder Bremen today 3-0 to make it 11 wins from 12 in the league and jump back up into first position.

The only match they have dropped points in was their draw with Bayern. Impressive.

Here are the other results from the Bundesliga this afternoon:

Dortmund 4 Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Wolfsburg 2 RB Leipzig 1

Freiburg 1 Darmstadt 1

Union Berlin 1 Augsburg 1

17:04 CET - It’s still 1-1 at the break between Newcastle and Chelsea.

16:55 CET - Two second-half goals have helped Salernitana to a 2-1 win over Lazio and their first win of the Serie A campaign!

16:27 CET - Raheem Sterling has scored a brilliant free kick to draw Chelsea level with Newcastle at St. James.’

15:59 CET - It was looking like Barcelona were on course for another loss against their bogey team Rayo Vallecano but they levelled the scores with only a few minutes to grab a 1-1 draw.

Still, Barca haven't beaten Rayo in five attempts now!

15:40 CET - There is still a veritable feast of football ahead of us today. At 16:00 CET, five Premier League matches kick off including Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle.

15:26 CET - An 80th-minute equaliser from Trent Alexander-Arnold has rescued a point for Liverpool away at City - it finished 1-1 in Manchester.

15:08 CET - We are less than half an hour from the afternoon kick-offs in the Bundesliga. There are a whole five matches at 15:30 CET with both Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in action.

Bayer will be looking to reclaim top spot with a win at Werder Bremen

14:49 CET - We said it would be a tricky trip for Barcelona away at Rayo Vallecano… and the Catalans are trailing 1-0 at the break.

14:42 CET - First up in Seria A today, Lazio travel to Salernitana.

14:16 CET - Erling Haaland’s goal is the difference at the break in Manchester, it remains 1-0 to City.

13:59 CET - Erling Haaland has opened the scoring for City against Liverpool and with that has become the fastest player to 50 Premier League goals ever!

It took him just 48 matches... wow.

13:48 CET - Barcelona have had a bit of an injury crisis recently but they can still put a strong eleven out against Rayo, including Frankie De Jong who returns from injury.

13:15 CET - We are not far from kick-off in Manchester City’s blockbuster match with Liverpool.

13:09 CET - The other big early fixture today is Barcelona's tricky trip to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

At first glance, this may not look like a tough match for the Catalans but Rayo have won three of their last four league meetings and the other was a draw. They certainly have been a bogie team for Barca!

12:40 CET - The team sheets are in and the big news ahead of Manchester City’s match with Liverpool is that Erling Haaland is starting up front for the hosts.

11:30 CET - Well, what a game to start the day’s play. Manchester City hosting Liverpool - first versus second in the Premier League!

Here are some tasty stats to whet your appetite before the big one.

09:04 CET - The football weekend is finally back after the international break, and we have some mouthwatering contests throughout the day for you. In the Premier League, Manchester City host Liverpool in a top-of-the-table heavyweight clash at 13:30 CET, while Newcastle face Chelsea and Arsenal head to Brentford a little later on.

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to secure another win when they play Werder Bremen at 15:30 CET which would take them to the top of the table. Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig are also in action.

In Serie A, Walter Mazzarri's return to Napoli begins away at Atalanta at 18:00 CET, as AC Milan take on Fiorentina tonight.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will both be targeting wins in LaLiga to close the gap on league leaders Girona, when they face Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca respectively.