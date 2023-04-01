Football Tracker: Nice fail to extend Ligue 1 lead, Athletic claim dramatic victroy

Friday, November 10th
23:18 CET - In Spain, Athletic have won a thriller against Celta Vigo, prevailing 4-3 thanks to a 97th-minute penalty to move up to fifth in LaLiga. Celta remain third from bottom.
23:01 CET - Nice have maintained their unbeaten start to the season but missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1, being held 0-0 by Montpellier.
PSG can leapfrog them with a win against Reims tomorrow.
20:31 CET - Salernitana looked set to climb off the bottom of the Seria A table when they went 2-0 up inside the opening 17 minutes against Sassuolo, but a double from Kristian Thorstvedt denied them their first win of the season, with the clash ending 2-2.
18:15 CET - Salernitana are rock bottom of Serie A and still without a win in the league. Can they change that tonight away at Sassuolo? It won’t be easy.
17:50 CET - LaLiga club Villarreal have parted ways with their head coach Pacheta. Read more here.
17:10 CET - There’s some great football to enjoy this Friday with matches in Italy, Spain, France and Germany.
First in Serie A, Sassuolo host Salernitana at 18:30 CET before Verona take the trip to Genoa (20:45 CET).
In the ever-entertaining Bundesliga, there's a tasty matchup as Monchengladbach play Wolfsburg (20:30 CET).
Later on, surprise Ligue 1 leader Nice look to continue their good form against Montpellier at 21:00 CET. At the same time, Celta Vigo go to Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.