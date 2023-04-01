Football Tracker: Nice fail to extend Ligue 1 lead, Athletic claim dramatic victroy

Updated
Athletic Bilbao will host Celta Vigo in LaLiga tonight
Athletic Bilbao will host Celta Vigo in LaLiga tonight
Profimedia, Flashscore
Thank god it's Friday and thank god there's plenty of football to enjoy, too. Follow all the action across Europe's top leagues right here on the Football Tracker.

Friday, November 10th

23:18 CET - In Spain, Athletic have won a thriller against Celta Vigo, prevailing 4-3 thanks to a 97th-minute penalty to move up to fifth in LaLiga. Celta remain third from bottom.

Read more here 

23:01 CET - Nice have maintained their unbeaten start to the season but missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1, being held 0-0 by Montpellier

PSG can leapfrog them with a win against Reims tomorrow.

20:31 CET - Salernitana looked set to climb off the bottom of the Seria A table when they went 2-0 up inside the opening 17 minutes against Sassuolo, but a double from Kristian Thorstvedt denied them their first win of the season, with the clash ending 2-2.

18:15 CET - Salernitana are rock bottom of Serie A and still without a win in the league. Can they change that tonight away at Sassuolo? It won’t be easy.

Follow the action here.

17:50 CET - LaLiga club Villarreal have parted ways with their head coach Pacheta. Read more here.

17:10 CET - There’s some great football to enjoy this Friday with matches in Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

First in Serie A, Sassuolo host Salernitana at 18:30 CET before Verona take the trip to Genoa (20:45 CET).

In the ever-entertaining Bundesliga, there's a tasty matchup as Monchengladbach play Wolfsburg (20:30 CET).

Later on, surprise Ligue 1 leader Nice look to continue their good form against Montpellier at 21:00 CET. At the same time, Celta Vigo go to Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
