Football Tracker: Nice looking to extend Ligue 1 lead, Athletic hosting Celta Vigo

Thank god it's Friday and thank god there's plenty of football to enjoy, too. Follow all the action across Europe's top leagues right here on the Football Tracker.

Friday, November 10th

20:31 CET - Salernitana looked set to climb off the bottom of the Seria A table when they went 2-0 up inside the opening 17 minutes against Sassuolo, but a double from Kristian Thorstvedt denied them their first win of the season, with the clash ending 2-2.

18:15 CET - Salernitana are rock bottom of Serie A and still without a win in the league. Can they change that tonight away at Sassuolo? It won’t be easy.

17:50 CET - LaLiga club Villarreal have parted ways with their head coach Pacheta. Read more here.

17:10 CET - There’s some great football to enjoy this Friday with matches in Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

First in Serie A, Sassuolo host Salernitana at 18:30 CET before Verona take the trip to Genoa (20:45 CET).

In the ever-entertaining Bundesliga, there's a tasty matchup as Monchengladbach play Wolfsburg (20:30 CET).

Later on, surprise Ligue 1 leader Nice look to continue their good form against Montpellier at 21:00 CET. At the same time, Celta Vigo go to Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.