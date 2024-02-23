Football Tracker: No Salah or Nunez for Liverpool in cup final, Wolves lead Sheffield United

Updated
Chelsea face Liverpool in the League Cup final
AFP, Flashscore
With a mid-week full of European Cup goodness, we haven't been short on football this week and the next few days will only continue to entertain with big clashes to come in the Bundesliga and Serie A plus the League Cup final.

Sunday, February 25th

15:21 CET - Following Atletico Madrid's draw yesterday, Athletic Bilbao go into their game against Real Betis knowing a win could take them above Diego Simeone's men and into the top four in LaLiga.

Follow the match in just under an hour here.

LaLiga table
Flashscore

15:07 CET  - Some really big team news coming out ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. Mohamed Salah (31), Darwin Nunez (24) and Dominik Szoboszlai (23) all do NOT make the squad due to injury. 

Check out the line-ups below and follow the final here.

Line-ups
Flashscore

15:00 CET - Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino (29) scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to give Monaco a huge 3-2 victory over Lens which sees them climb into third in Ligue 1.

Minamino goal
Statsperform, Profimedia

14:28 CET - It's all over in Turin, and Juventus have kept their slim hopes of catching Inter at the top of Serie A alive after a last-gasp strike from Daniele Rugani (29) earned them a dramatic 3-2 win over Frosinone.

Juventus vs Frosinone stats
StatsPerform

14:02 CET - Defending champions Napoli will be desperate to find some form when they travel to 19th-placed Cagliari this afternoon in Serie A. 

You can follow that match from 15:00 CET here. 

Elsewhere, there are three matches in Ligue 1 all kicking off at 15:00 CET, with Le Havre hosting Reims, Clermont travelling to Nice and Toulouse facing up against European-chasing Lille

13:51 CET - Goals from Folarin Balogun (22) and Takumi Minamino (29) have given Monaco a 2-1 lead over Lens at the interval. 

13:35 CET - There's only one game in the Premier League today, and that comes from Molineux where Wolves host rock-bottom Sheffield United at 14:30 CET.

Here are the team lineups.

Team lineups
Flashscore

13:20 CET - It's half-time at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and Juventus are level 2-2 with Frosinone after a thrilling opening period. 

You can follow the second half here.

First half goalscorers
Flashscore

13:03 CET - Relegation rivals Cadiz and Celta Vigo are set for a crucial six-pointer in LaLiga this afternoon. 

Here are the teams for that one: 

Team lineups
Flashscore

12:36 CET - Well that didn't take long! Juventus have the lead against Frosinone inside three minutes, with Dusan Vlahovic (24) scoring his 14th league goal of the season.  

12:25 CET - We're a little over 30 minutes away from Lens against Monaco kicking off in Ligue 1. There are just a couple of points separating the two sides in the hunt for European qualification. 

Current Ligue 1 standings
Flashscore

11:35 CET - Our first match of the day comes in Serie A, with second-placed Juventus hosting Frosinone

Follow the match here from 12:30 CET.

Team lineups
Flashscore

10:10 CET - After a busy day of football yesterday, the action keeps on coming as Liverpool play Chelsea in the League Cup final later today at 16:00 CET

Chelsea vs Liverpool H2H
Flashscore

Elsewhere, Wolves host Sheffield United in the Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain welcome Rennes to the French capital and Real Madrid host Sevilla in LaLiga.

There’s also plenty of intriguing action in the Bundesliga with Dortmund coming up against Hoffenheim, as well as in Serie A, where Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan all take to the field. 

Saturday, February 24th

21:56 CET - Meanwhile in Spain, Almeria came back from a goal down twice to draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid who will be frustrated with dropping two points. 

Read the match report here.

Almeria - Atletico Madrid match stats
StatsPerform

21:55 CET - A commanding win from Arsenal as they well and truly put Wednesday night behind them, winning 4-1 against a poor Newcastle side who look a shadow of the team who finished inside the top four last season.

Read the match report here.

Arsenal - Newcastle United match stats
StatsPerform

21:56 CET - Despite taking an early lead, Atletico Madrid were pushed back by Almeria who found an equaliser just before the half hour mark and it is 1-1 at half time.

Follow the second half with Flashscore.

21:46 CET - An impressive half from Arsenal as they leave Wednesday nights disapointment firmly in the past. A Sven Botman own goal followed by a Kai Havertz (24) strike has given them a commanding 2-0 lead at the break.

Follow the second half live here.

21:01 CET - And in Spain, Almeria have started their match against Champions League hopefuls Atletico Madrid

Folow the match live with Flashscore.

21:00 CET - Arsenal's all important match in the Premier League title race has just kicked off as they host Newcastle United

Follow the action live here.

20:38 CET - In LaLiga, Alaves have drawn 1-1 at home to Mallorca after a late equaliser from the visitors.

Read the match stats here.

20:33 CET - In a less drama packed match in the Premier League, champions Manchester City edged to victory despite a strong fight from hosts Bournemouth. Phil Foden's first half close range effort was the difference on the day, with City winning 1-0 and moving one point off league leaders Liverpool. 

Read the match report here.

Bournemouth - Man City match stats
StatsPerform

20:26 CET - In a season at risk of derailing, Harry Kane has once again come to the rescue for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich. The English striker has taken to German football like clockwork. His brace today brings his tally in the Bundesliga to 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga games, astonhsing numbers in his debut season.

Read the match report here.

Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig match stats
StatsPerform

20:14 CET - On the back of a narrow midweek defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid return to LaLiga action with a trip to Almeria and the lineups are out for that match too.

Read the match preview here.

Almeria - Atletico Madrid match lineups
Flashscore

20:05 CET - The countdown is on for a big and rare evening match in the Premier League between title hopefuls Arsenal and inconsisent Newcastle United. Arsenal have made just one change from their midweek Champions League against Porto as Jorginho comes in for Leandro Trossard.

Check out the match preview here.

Arsenal - Newcastle match line ups
Flashscore

19:57 CET - It is all over in the Serie A between Salernitana and Monza and it is the away side Monza who previal 2-0 against a struggling Salernitana who remain bottom of the league.

Read the match report here.

Salernitana - Monza match stats
Flashscore

19:46 CET - Who else? Harry Kane (30) is a goal machine and that was him at his clinical best as he gave Bayern Munich a much needed lead over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. 1-0 to Bayern. 

19:20 CET - We're at the halfway stage in the crunch Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, and the score remains 0-0 after a cagey first half.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have produced an assured display against Bournemouth to lead 1-0 at half-time thanks to Phil Foden's close-range effort.

Match stats
Flashscore

18:59 CET - It's half-time between Salernitana and Monza in Serie A, with nothing to seperate the two sides so far. 

Follow the second half here.

18:51 CET - An important result to bring you at the bottom of Ligue 1, with Nantes earning a hard-fought 1-0 win at relegation rivals Lorient

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

18:30 CET - Two massive games in the Premier League and Bundesliga are now underway.

Follow Bournemouth vs Manchester City here.

Follow Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig here. 

18:17 CET - A superb performance from Barcelona sees them ease past Getafe 4-0. The result moves Xavi's men to within five points of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga. 

Match stats
Flashscore

18:05 CET - An action-packed afternoon comes to an end in the Premier League, as Fulham clinch a dramatic late win over Manchester United and Aston Villa consolidate their place in the top-four with a 4-2 victory at home to Nottingham Forest

Elsewhere, Oliver Glasner's reign as Crystal Palace manager got off to a dream start with a convincing triumph over 10-man Burnley, while Brighton salvaged a late point against Everton

Latest Premier League round
Flashscore

17:40 CET - We've got two massive games coming up shortly at 18:30 CET. Manchester City travel to Bournemouth looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig in a crunch clash at the top of the Bundesliga. 

Here are the lineups for those matches:

Bournemouth vs Man City lineups
FootballFootball Tracker
