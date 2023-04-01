Football Tracker: Nunez starts for Liverpool against Villa

Every week on Flashscore, we follow the biggest football fixtures, stories and news from Friday afternoon until the end of the weekend's matches in our Football Tracker. Keep up with all the action here!

September 3rd

14:34 CET - Due to extreme weather conditions, tonight's match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla has been called off.

14:13 CET - Team news is in from Anfield, where Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Premier League - kick-off at 15:00 CET. The headline news is the recall of Darwin Nunez to the Reds' starting XI after his brace gave his side an unlikely victory over Newcastle United last week.

Liverpool - Aston Villa lineups Flashscore

13:47 CET - Half time in Glasgow and it's 1-0 to the visitors Celtic thanks to a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi on the volley.

12:34 CET - One of football's greatest derbies, the Old Firm, will kick off in just under half an hour, and here's how Celtic and Rangers will line up for it:

The starting XIs for the Old Firm Flashscore

09:31 CET - Cristiano Ronaldo hit another milestone last night, scoring the 850th goal of his career in Al Nassr's 5-1 win at Al Hazm.

09:13 CET - Happy Sunday! The weekend may almost be over but there's plenty of football still to be played, with today's stand-out fixture being the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, which will kick off at 17:30 CET.

Before that, Liverpool will host Aston Villa, while Atletico Madrid will face Sevilla and Barcelona will travel to Osasuna in Spain tonight.

Add in the fact that Lyon will host PSG and Inter will host Fiorentina this evening and it's clear to see that there's plenty of action to ward off the Sunday Blues.

September 2nd

23:05 CET - Rounding up the other late European fixtures, Betis beat Ray Vallecano 1-0 in LaLiga while Monaco made light work of last season’s Ligue 1 surprise package Lens, winning 3-0.

23:00 CET - In the other late Serie A game, Gianluca Scamacca scored a brace as Atalanta ran out 3-0 winners over Monza.

22:45 CET - Serie A champions Napoli have lost their first league match of the season at the hands of Lazio.

Daichi Kamada scored the winner for the Maurizio Sarri's side, who picked up their first win of the campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Kamada scoring the decisive goal AFP

21:55 CET - There was a touch of controversy in Manchester City’s thumping 5-1 win over Fulham earlier today with Nathan Ake’s goal for City coming under scrutiny from many for a possible offside.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was absolutely furious after the match.

21:00 CET - Things are underway in Naples, currently goalless in the match between Napoli and Lazio.

20:28 CET - Bayern have turned things around in Monchengladbach to come back and win 2-1 thanks to a late Mathys Tel winner.

Over in England, an Evan Ferguson-inspired Brighton have beaten Newcastle 3-1.

20:08 CET - We are about half an hour from kick-off in Naples, where Napoli are hosting Lazio tonight.

Take a look at the teams below and follow the match here.

Lineups Flashscore

20:04 CET - Evan Ferguson is on fire! The young Irishman has scored a hat-trick for Brighton against Newcastle.

Safe to say, the seagulls are flying so far this season.

Evan Ferguson was on fire today Profimedia

19:35 CET - Both Bayern and Newcastle are trailing 1-0 at half-time in their respective matches.

18:47 CET - The football hasn’t stopped yet... Far from it, actually. We still have loads to come today!

Bayern Munich are underway at Monchengladbach and Newcastle are too at Brighton.

18:20 CET - It had to be him! Jude Bellingham scored a 95th-minute as Real Madrid came back to beat a stubborn Getafe side 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He's now scored five in four for Los Blancos - incredible!

18:02 CET - Lots of goals in the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures as well an upset as Chelsea lost at home! No shock to see Erling Haaland back in business with a hat-trick for City, though.

Here are the results - follow the links for all the stats and reports:

17:29 CET - Well, if it’s goals that you are looking for, look no further than the Bundesliga...

An incredible 23 goals have been scored in the five afternoon fixtures in Germany!

Check out all the results here.

17:11 CET - There's an upset on the cards in Spain with Real Madrid 1-0 down to Getafe at half-time.

16:54 CET - There are the half-time scores in the Premier League:

Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-2 Tottenham

Chelsea 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City 2-1 Fulham

16:05 CET - Before today, Real Sociedad had played out three draws in LaLiga and scored two goals this season.

So, you’d be forgiven for not being excited about their match with Granada but, incredibly, the match produced eight goals!

It finished 5-3 to La Real in San Sebastian.

15:50 CET - Jude Bellingham has scored four in three LaLiga starts since moving to Real Madrid in the summer.

Can he continue his incredible hot streak? Well, he starts for Carlo Ancelotti’s side against Getafe today.

15:45 CET - Pep Guardiola has chosen to start new signing Jeremy Doku for Manchester City’s match with Fulham in the Premier League.

15:45 CET - Pep Guardiola has chosen to start new signing Jeremy Doku for Manchester City's match with Fulham in the Premier League.

Starting lineups Flashscore

15:36 CET - Five Bundesliga matches have just kicked off, and you can follow them all here.

15:32 CET - An open encounter between Sheffield United and Everton has ended 2-2, with both teams picking up their first point of the season.

All three nearly went to the hosts, but Jordan Pickford (29) saved his team from defeat with a stunning last-minute double save.

15:05 CET - Luciano Spalletti was recently appointed as Italy’s new manager after the surprise departure of Roberto Mancini.

Yesterday, he announced his first squad ahead of the upcoming international break with some surprise omissions.

His message in the media was to ‘forget the heartbreak’ as he looks to bring the glory days back to one of football's great nations.

Read more on that story here.

14:02 CET - LaLiga action has kicked off for the day with Real Sociedad hosting Granada in the lovely and sophisticated city of San Sebastian.

Scotland's Kieran Tierney, recently signed from Arsenal on loan, starts for La Real, who have yet to win a game in the league this season.

13:10 CET - The first Premier League clash of the day between Sheffield United and Everton will kick off in 20 minutes, with both teams seeking their first points of the season.

Here are how the sides line up:

The starting XIs Flashscore

11:30 CET - Saturday means one thing - football, football and more football!

There are loads of games being played today across all five big European leagues and, of course, elsewhere too! We are going to try and keep up with the best of the action here on the Football Tracker so you can follow along.

The first game that really sticks out in the schedule is Real Madrid’s match with Getafe at 16:15 CET - can Jude Bellingham keep scoring?

Later, we’ve got Bayern’s trip to Monchengladbach to look forward to at 18:30 CET and, at the same time, a blockbuster Premier League matchup between in-form Brighton and Newcastle.

Perhaps the game of the day, though, is Lazio visiting Serie A champions Napoli! That will be a cracker.

11:15 CET - Well, it was a busy day and night but deadline day is over! There were loads of deals done and still some that are surfacing today.

You can catch up on all the mayhem in our LIVE transfer blog which we will be running for a while longer for all those deals that slipped us by last night!

10:48 CET - In the States this weekend, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face the MLS champions as their bid to make the play-offs takes them to Los Angeles on Sunday.

09:14 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's football, which will see 22 matches taking place across Europe's top five leagues.

The action will begin at 13:30 CET with Sheffield United vs Everton.

September 1st

23:55 CET - In the late game in LaLiga, Celta Vigo have beaten Almeria 3-2 in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Celta went 2-0 up in the first half before Almeria replied with two goals of their own in the second period to level it but the brilliantly named Williot Swedberg popped up with the winner for Celta late on!

23:02 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Nantes and Marseille played out a 1-1 draw.

23:00 CET - West Ham were too good for Luton as the newly promoted side hosted Premier League football for the first time. It finished 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

22:46 CET - Roma snatched a late goal against Milan but it was too little, too late as the Romans lost 2-1 in the end.

Romelu Lukaku came on in the second half for his first appearance but he’ll have to wait a little longer to score his first goal for the Giallorossi.

22:30 CET - Dortmund have dropped points at home after drawing 2-2 with newly-promoted Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

21:58 CET - Our last match of the evening is just about to kick off. That’s Almeria’s LaLiga meeting with Celta Vigo.

21:35 CET - It’s half-time in Rome and Milan have a 1-0 lead thanks to Olivier Giroud’s early strike!

21:33 CET - After taking an early lead in Cadiz, Villarreal quickly lost it and then went a man down after Alfonso Pedraza saw red.

It was all Cadiz from there and the Andalusians went on to win 3-1 to remain unbeaten in the league at home.

20:50 CET - There are two games kicking off at 21:00, Luton hosting West Ham in the Premier League and Marseille playing away at Nantes in Ligue 1.

Follow the above links to view the team lineups and follow both matches.

Luton's match will have live audio commentary!

20:40 CET - We are a few minutes from kick-off in the match of the day - Roma versus Milan.

The big team news is that new signing Romelu Lukaku only makes the bench for Mourinho’s side but can he have an impact off the bench on debut? He got a pretty warm welcome in the Stadio Olimpico, at least!

20:20 CET - We are nearing kick-off in Dortmund now where newly-promoted Heidenheim are visiting and still looking for their first Bundesliga points of the season. You wouldn’t bet against the hosts, though, would you?

19:25 CET - Villarreal have not had the best start to the LaLiga season, losing twice at home already with just one win from three. They’ll be desperate to pick up three points at Cadiz tonight as a result.

The hosts, meanwhile, have four points on the board already and will be out to maintain their undefeated start to the season at home.

18:25 CET - We are close to kick-off in the first Serie A match of the evening between Sassuolo and Verona.

16:30 CET - There’s so much going on today that you could be forgiven for missing some of the international squads that are being announced for the upcoming international break.

You can read about Portugal’s squad - which includes Ronaldo again - for their upcoming Euro qualifiers here.

Find out who got picked for the Netherlands here, Belgium here and Spain here.

16:08 CET - While there are a few matches tonight, the main event is going to be the deadline-day madness!

16:05 CET - Welcome to this week's Football Tracker. As always, there's plenty of incredible football to come from around Europe this weekend and there are some tasty matches to kick things off this Friday evening as well.

First up today, in Serie A, Sassuolo host Verona at 18:30 CET.

Later, in Spain, Villarreal travel to Andalusia to play Cadiz (that's at 19:30 CET).

At 20:30 CET, we have the day's sole Bundesliga fixture as Dortmund meet top-tier first-timers Heidenheim.

Soon after that, in the game of the day, Jose Mourinho's Roma host Milan in a meeting of two of Italy's biggest clubs.

At 21:00 CET, little Luton Town play their first home Premier League match of the season against West Ham. While in France, Marseille visit Nantes.

Finally, the evening's action rounds out with Almeria playing Celta Vigo (22:00 CET).

You can follow all those matches on Flashscore and be sure to tune into the Football Tracker for the full-time results!