Football Tracker: Packed Saturday kicks off in Sevilla with heavyweights to come

It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We had a bumper Friday night to kick things off and the madness only continues today.

Saturday, March 2nd

15:12 CET - The Bundesliga is back in just over 15 minutes with five fixtures kicking off in the afternoon slot. Fourth-place Dortmund and fifth-place RB Leipzig are both in action and will be looking to better each other.

Current round in the Bundesliga Flashscore

14:51 CET - Sevilla lead Real Sociedad 2-1 at the break. The hosts made a flying start with Youssef En Nesyri scoring in the 11th and 13th minutes, but Andre Silva converted a penalty at the end of the half to halve the deficit.

In Italy meanwhile, the first clash of the day, Udinese vs Salernitana, is about to begin.

13:21 CET - There were no lunchtime fixtures today of note and the first match across the big five leagues kicks off at 14:00 CET between Sevilla and Real Sociedad. After a strong start to the season, La Real have fallen out of the top six with just one win in their last five league outings. Sevilla, meanwhile, are still uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. Suffice it to say, both sides will be desperate for a win.

Follow the match here and check out the starting lineups below.

Starting lineups Flashscore

11:35 CET - There were some fun matches on Friday to kick off the weekend’s drama with the standout story being Lazio seeing red not once, not twice, but three times in their 1-0 loss to Milan. Catch the highlights below!

11:20 CET - Happy weekend! There are some blockbuster matches coming our way - particularly tomorrow - and as usual, it’s going to be a packed Saturday of football with matches in all of Europe’s top five leagues and Real Madrid, Dortmund, Roma, and Liverpool all in action.

The action kicks off at 14:00 CET in Spain with Sevilla hosting Real Sociedad.