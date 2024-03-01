Football Tracker: Packed Saturday kicks off in Sevilla with heavyweights to come

Football Tracker: Packed Saturday kicks off in Sevilla with heavyweights to come
Updated
Youssef En Nesyri has scored twice already for Sevilla against Real Sociedad
AFP, Flashscore
It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We had a bumper Friday night to kick things off and the madness only continues today.

Saturday, March 2nd

15:12 CET - The Bundesliga is back in just over 15 minutes with five fixtures kicking off in the afternoon slot. Fourth-place Dortmund and fifth-place RB Leipzig are both in action and will be looking to better each other.

Current round in the Bundesliga
Flashscore

14:51 CET - Sevilla lead Real Sociedad 2-1 at the break. The hosts made a flying start with Youssef En Nesyri scoring in the 11th and 13th minutes, but Andre Silva converted a penalty at the end of the half to halve the deficit. 

In Italy meanwhile, the first clash of the day, Udinese vs Salernitana, is about to begin.

13:21 CET - There were no lunchtime fixtures today of note and the first match across the big five leagues kicks off at 14:00 CET between Sevilla and Real Sociedad. After a strong start to the season, La Real have fallen out of the top six with just one win in their last five league outings. Sevilla, meanwhile, are still uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. Suffice it to say, both sides will be desperate for a win.

Follow the match here and check out the starting lineups below.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

11:35 CET - There were some fun matches on Friday to kick off the weekend’s drama with the standout story being Lazio seeing red not once, not twice, but three times in their 1-0 loss to Milan. Catch the highlights below!

11:20 CET - Happy weekend! There are some blockbuster matches coming our way - particularly tomorrow - and as usual, it’s going to be a packed Saturday of football with matches in all of Europe’s top five leagues and Real Madrid, Dortmund, Roma, and Liverpool all in action.

The action kicks off at 14:00 CET in Spain with Sevilla hosting Real Sociedad.

The current round in LaLiga
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Football
'Extraordinary' Pogba's doping ban loss for football, says Juventus coach Allegri
Eric Dier set for permanent Bayern Munich transfer as option triggered
Updated
Pochettino says he has no control over Gallagher's future at Chelsea
FIFA completely opposed to 'blue cards' being introduced, Infantino says
Manager Martino warns that Inter Miami are expecting too much from Messi
Saudi Arabia officially launch sole bid to host the 2034 World Cup
Mbappe taken off at half-time 'for the good of the team' in PSG's draw against Monaco
Donnarumma the star as Ligue 1 leaders PSG come away from Monaco with a point
Milan back to winning ways in Serie A as Lazio receive three reds in feisty affair
