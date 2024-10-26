Football Tracker: Parma and Empoli start off Sunday before Liverpool travel to Arsenal

Jude Bellingham will be hoping for his first goal of the season tonight

One of the biggest weekends of the season is here with some of the world's best sides going head-to-head all over Europe, and you can keep up with all of the action right here.

Sunday, October 27th

11:30 CET - Hello and welcome back to the Football Tracker as we bring you all the coverage from a busy day of action.

Before we get there, let's take a closer look at one of the players that is catching the attention of teams across Europe.

Slavia Prague's defender El Hadji Malick Diouf - at just 19 - has put in some scintillating performances in the Czech League and in Europe. Find out more about the new starlet right now.

Saturday, October 26th

23:10 CET - That is all from today but be sure to join us again tomorrow for some more heavyweight clashes from across Europe!

23:05 CET - Finally for today, Lille scored two second half goals to down Lens in the battle between fourth and fifth in Ligue 1.

Match stats Flashscore

22:58 CET - Barcelona have won the El Clasico in style! Despite Real asking all the questions in the first-half, Hansi Flick's men turned on the heat in the second period and produced yet another masterclass in counter-attacking football to score four and stun Real Madrid.

This is one exciting team to watch and they are going to take some stopping in Spain and Europe this season.

Match stats Flashscore

As for Real - big questions need to be asked of their defensive display and missed chances tonight as their stars failed to deliver where Barca's could. Is this a team ready to defend their LaLiga and Champions League title?

22:48 CET - And just like against Bayern Munich midweek, when Barca start scoring they just don't stop! Raphinha adds a fourth goal for the rampant Barcelona with a lovely chip over the keeper after getting onto a long ball. Barca have really made Real pay for those missed chances in the first-half!

22:41 CET - Lamine Yamal is no longer a star in the making - he is the present and future for Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal goal sequence Flashscore/OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

After being slipped through from Raphinha, the teenage sensation fired an effort into the top right-hand corner for his first El Clasico goal to put Barcelona in cruise control and heading for victory. Real's unbeaten run has fallen at the find hurdle - if they won today they would have equalled the Laliga unbeaten record.

22:33 CET - It is all over in Serie A and what a hugely impressive 6-1 victory from Atalanta whose season looks to finally be and running. A night to forget for Verona and the fans who travelled to Bergamo.

Match stats Flashscore

22:30 CET - Luka Modric is introduced by Ancelotti who goes to experience to try and get his side out of trouble.

22:28 CET - Kylian Mbappe is flagged offside for the second time moments after putting the ball in the back of the net as Flick's high line continues to work a treat for Barcelona. Two quality finishes from Mbappe though - if he could just hold his run...

22:15 CET - Well what was I saying about Real Madrid regretting all those first-half chances that went begging? Robert Lewandowski has scored a quickfire double early in the second half after two clinical finishes to put Barcelona in control!

Robert Lewandowski's second goal Flashscore/Pedro Salado / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead with a perfectly placed strike from inside the box which found the bottom corner before adding a second minutes later after rising highest to direct a header towards the back post and in after a delightful Alejandro Balde cross. Real are in shock.

22:07 CET - They are back underway in the El Clasico! Big half ahead for both sides and Real are 45 minutes away from history.

22:01 CET - I think Atalanta are trying to make up for the lack of goals elsewhere by scoring for fun in Serie A! The El Clasico may not have delivered yet but this game certainly has as Atalanta go 6-1 up!

It is the second of the game for the in-form striker Mateo Retegui who has been a fantastic summer signing so far.

21:52 CET - Over in Ligue 1 and Lille are goalless away to Lens. Can Lens find a winner to leapfrog Lille into fourth place in the second period?

21:46 CET - It is half-time in El Clasico and Barcelona will be happy to go into the break level after Real Madrid exploited their high line over and over again.

Half-time stats Flashscore

Both Mbappe and Vini Jr. should be on the scoresheet for the home side but it remains goalless so far.

21:38 CET - Kylian Mbappe had the ball in the back of the net for Real Madrid but VAR ruled it out for offside! The Frenchman has been caught out a few times now in a frustrating first-half display.

Real should be comfortably ahead in an entertaining half of football.

21:31 CET - Verona did get one goal back before the break to restore a little bit of pride but Atalanta lead 5-1 at half-time!

Match stats Flashscore

Their talisman and potential African player of the year Ademola Lookman scored a brace to make it four and five for the rampant home side in a dominant display.

21:25 CET - The chances just keep on coming for Real who now have several missed opportunities to rue!

This time it is Vini Jr. who after creating some space by taking on two defenders, decides to go from goal from an impossible angle instead of guiding it into Jude Bellingham who had made a great run into the box.

Careless in front of goal from Real who might well look back on these missed chances with regret.

21:22 CET - Incredibly, Atalanta are now 5-0 up and it is not even half-time! Where did this performance come from?

21:15 CET - Both sides have had two major chances early on in the El Clasico and they came moments after each other. Firstly, Kylian Mbappe was gifted a chance after a mess-up at the back from Barcelona but he lobbed his effort over the bar.

And seconds later Lamine Yamal had a big chance one-on-one but his effort was tame and easily saved by Thibaut Courtois.

21:02 CET - Atalanta have started like a train in Italy and found themselves 3-0 up after just 15 minutes! Game over already?

21:00 CET - It is El Clasico time! We are underway in the first El Clasico of the season.

20:39 CET - Before we get to the big game of the night, we have one final Serie A game of the day, pitting Atalanta and Verona against each other.

Here are the lineups for the game, which has just kicked off, and Marten de Roon has given the hosts an early lead.

Atalanta - Verona lineups Flashscore

20:26 CET - It finishes all square between Everton and Fulham as that dramatic leveller from Beto gives the Toffees a valuable point.

Everton - Fulham match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen have scrapped for a point against Bayer Leverkusen in their entertaining 2-2 draw.

Check out all the details from the game now.

Las Palmas have gone back-to-back with a 1-0 shock victory over Girona.

20:22 CET - They are back level one again! Werder Bremen have found a late goal in the 90th minute through Romano Schmid to make their match against Bayer Leverkusen all square going into stoppage time. A grandstand finish in the Bundesliga!

It's the same story in the Premier League, where Beto looks to have rescued a point for Everton, scoring in stoppage time to equalise against Fulham.

20:09 CET - The parity in Bremen didn't last long as an own goal from Felix Agu has gifted the lead back to Bayer Leverkusen.

20:06 CET - A big goal for Werder Bremen! Marvin Ducksch has netted his third Bundesliga goal of the season to draw his side level against Bayer Leverkusen with 15 minutes left to play.

19:54 CET - Just over an hour to go until the biggest game of the day - El Clasico.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are separated by just three points at the summit of LaLiga, meaning the result in this iconic derby could be pivotal to the title race.

Here are the lineups, and remember, you can listen to live coverage of the game from 20:55 CET.

Real Madrid - Barcelona lineups Flashscore

19:49 CET - A sting for Everton as former player Alex Iwobi has put Fulham ahead at Goodison Park in the 61st minute.

19:28 CET - Finally in LaLiga, Las Palmas remain 1-0 up against Girona.

Match stats Flashscore

19:22 CET - Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have a 1-0 lead away to Werder Bremen at the break after a Victor Boniface goal.

Match stats Flashsccore

19:18 CET - It is half-time in the Premier League and it remains goalless between Everton and Fulham.

19:15 CET - Over to LaLiga and Las Palmas have taken a surprise lead at home to Girona through defender Alex Munoz.

19:10 CET - Over in the Premier League and Everton thought they had taken the lead for a brief second but the flag went up to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English striker reacted quickest to tap home after Idrissa Gueye hit the crossbar from range but he didn't quite time his run.

19:03 CET - We have one now! After dominating the opening period, Bayer Leverkusen have taken their real first chance of the match through the returning Victor Boniface.

The Nigerian striker put away a smart pull back from Jeremie Frimpong with an unstoppable effort from inside the box.

18:55 CET - 25 minutes into the 18:30 CET kick-offs and very little to shout about so far. Fulham are on top in the Premier League but are lacking a cut edging so far and Bayer Leverkusen are having the same problem in the Bundesliga. No goals yet.

18:30 CET - The Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are underway in Germany as Everton and Fulham get the final match of the day in the Premier League started.

18:13 CET - An unfortunate own goal from Alaves' Antonio Sivera saw his side lose 1-0 to 10-man Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

Time to turn our attention to two games kicking off at 18:30 CET. Fulham travel to Goodison Park looking to continue a run of six games without defeat against tonight's opponents Everton. In recent weeks, the Toffees have seen improvement, not losing in their last four outings.

Listen to the game live from 18:25 CET.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen travel to Werder Bremen, where a win would move them level on points with Bayern Munich.

Follow that game right here.

Werder Bremen - Bayer Leverkusen lineups Flashscore

18:06 CET - Half-time between Angers and St Etienne where the winless hosts lead 2-1, Jean-Eudes Aholou with Angers's second of the half.

17:59 CET - Time to take a deep breath and process all of that late madness in the Premier League. First up, champions Manchester City earned a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Southampton side thanks to an early goal from Erling Haaland.

Manchester City - Southampton match stats Opta by StatsPerform

But, the drama lay elsewhere - Brentford and Ipswich played out a topsy-turvy 4-3 thriller with a last minute goal from Bryan Mbuemo giving the Bees an incredible win.

At Brighton, two very late goals from Wolves rescued them a point and potentially extended Gary O'Neill's stay in the Molineux hot-seat.

Then, Bournemouth scored with the last kick of the game to see Aston Villa drop two points in the side's 1-1 draw.

17:55 CET - Wolves, what have you done?! Down two goals in the 88th minute, they fought back to level the game in the 93rd minute with goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha. Drama!

More late drama in the Premier League, as Bournemouth looked to have salvaged a point against Aston Villa thanks to a 97th-minute leveller from Brazilian Evanilson.

17:45 CET - Evan Ferguson has all-but wrapped up the three points for Brighton against Wolves, netting late on to give his side a two-goal lead in the dying minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Liam Delap has stunned Brentford, put his Ipswich side level at 3-3! What a game!

17:40 CET - Aston Villa have finally found a way past Bournemouth thanks to Ross Barkley as they lead Bournemouth 1-0 in the closing stages. Meanwhile, Ipswich's chances of getting back level with Brentford have taken a hit - Harrison Clarke given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

17:26 CET - All over across the Bundesliga, where Leipzig are the big winners of the day after they came back to beat Freiburg 3-1 and move top of the table.

Meanwhile, it was a bad day at the office for Borussia Dortmund, humbled in a 2-1 defeat to a valiant and stubborn Augsburg.

17:16 CET - What a comeback from Brentford! After two quick-fire goals at the end of the first half put them level with Ipswich, a Bryan Mbuemo penalty has seen them take the lead for the first time in the match.

17:09 CET - A great start for Angers as they lead in the ninth minute against St Etienne through Himad Abdelli.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig now have a two-goal cushion over Freiburg having been one down earlier in the day - Lois Openda netting their third.

17:00 CET - A big game at the foot of Ligue 1 kicks off Saturday's action in France as Angers - currently without a win this season - entertain St Etienne.

The game has just started and if you are that way inclined, you can follow it right here.

16:49 CET - Goals flying in across the Bundesliga now, as RB Leipzig - soon after levelling against Freiburg - lead in the 58th minute as Lutsharel Geertruida gets his first goal for the club. Elsewhere, Stuttgart have doubled their advantage against Holstein Kiel thanks to El Bilal Toure.

In Serie A, Napoli continue their hot form in a 1-0 win over Lecce to cement themselves at the top of the league for another week.

16:44 CET - Back to the Premier League, where we have a game in west London, as Brentford are back level through a remarkable Yoane Wissa brace against Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Brighton have Danny Welbeck to thank for their slender half-time lead against bottom-club Wolves.

Premier League current scores Flashscore

16:40 CET - This could be a turn-up for the books! A second goal for Alexis Claude-Maurice has given Augsburg the lead over Borussia Dortmund, whilst RB Leipzig are back on level terms with Freiburg - Hungarian defender Willi Orban with the equaliser.

16:29 CET - Ipswich, like the other two promoted teams in the Premier League, need every point they can get to stay up and they have the lead against Brentford thanks to a goal from Sammie Szmodics. And it gets better two minutes later for the Tractor Boys - George Hirst adding a second for his side.

In Serie A, after seeing a first-half goal ruled out for offside, Giovanni Di Lorenzo has given Napoli a deserved lead over Lecce with 17 minutes remaining.

16:18 CET - Half-time across the Bundesliga, where RB Leipzig find themselves behind to Freiburg, Dortmund are level and Stuttgart are leading.

Bundesliga current scores Flashscore

16:07 CET - That uphill task we spoke about earlier for Southampton has been made much harder early on as Erling Haaland has given Manchester City the lead in the fifth minute. Those who play FPL will be very happy.

Meanwhile, Alexis Claude-Maurice has put Augsburg level against Borussia Dortmund very much against the run of play.

16:00 CET - We are underway across the Premier League, with live commentaries of all the games with our dedicated service.

Meanwhile, Lecce are holding firm at Napoli as the two sides go into the break goalless, although the hosts have had the ball in the net, only to see it ruled out for offside.

Napoli - Lecce match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:54 CET - All over in LaLiga, where Villarreal's Alex Baena has won the clash over Valladolid 2-1 to keep up their strong start to the season.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano entertain Alaves from 16:15 CET, whilst Stuttgart have taken a 1-0 lead against Holstein Kiel through Deniz Undav.

15:45 CET - It's been an incredible 2024 for Alex Baena, and he has continued his great form, netting for Villarreal in the 87th minute against Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Freiburg have an early lead in their Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig through Ritsu Doan for his fourth league goal of the season.

15:37 CET - Borussia Dortmund have a fourth-minute lead against Augsburg through Donyell Malen as they look to bounce back from midweek defeat in Madrid.

15:19 CET - Mamadou Sylla has netted from the penalty spot on the hour mark to put his Valladolid side level against Villarreal.

15:02 CET - We have four Premier League games kicking off at 16:00 CET with the headline game seeing reigning champions Manchester City welcoming Southampton to the Etihad Stadium. The Saints have an incredibly uphill task to get anything out of the game, having only picked up one point from their first seven games.

Manchester City - Southampton match stats Flashscore

14:47 CET - Over to the Bundesliga, where we have four games kicking off at 15:30 CET. The biggest of the quartet sees second-placed RB Leipzig take on high-flying Freiburg in the east German city. Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda both start up front for Leipzig, who are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat in the Champions League against Liverpool on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig - Freiburg lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile, we are at the interval in LaLIga - Villarreal still ahead at Valladolid by the odd goal, but they probably should be two to the good as Thierno Barry just misses a certain tap-in by the barest of margins.

Vallodolid - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:31 CET - Just over half an hour gone in LaLiga, and Villarreal lead Valladolid 1-0 thanks to a third league goal of the season from Thierno Barry. The striker battled to find Kiko Femenia's teasing cross, heading his side in front from close range. Interestingly, all three of his goals have come with his head during this campaign.

14:17 CET - With Inter and Juventus meeting in the Derby d'Italia tomorrow, Napoli have been presented with a great chance to extend their lead at the top of Serie A as they face out-of-form Lecce from 15:00 CET.

Here are both lineups ahead of kick-off.

Napoli - Lecce lineups Flashscore

14:03 CET - Our first game of the day comes from LaLiga, where Villarreal and Valladolid are underway and in the early going.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of what is a huge weekend in the world of football!

Today's standout event is the small matter of El Clasico, which will take place at the Bernabeu this evening, but first up are clashes featuring two sides that have had excellent starts to the season, with Villarreal facing Valladolid in an hour and Napoli hosting Lecce in two.