Football Tracker: Porto leading Manchester United in classic, Chelsea leading Gent

Thursday, October 3rd

22:40 CET - We are heading into the final 10 minutes around the grounds with Roma still trailing Elfsborg 1-0 and Manchester United trailing Porto 3-2. Can those heavyweights change their games?

22:32 CET - Fiorentina have doubled their lead over TNS, meanwhile Chelsea are now 4-1 up against Gent.

In the Europa League, Athletic Club have broken the deadlock with AZ Alkmaar to make it 1-0 while Fenerbahce are level with Twente 1-1. Goals galore, that’s for sure!

Chelsea's attacking thirds Opta by StatsPerform / Glyn Kirk / AFP

22:26 CET - Fiorentina have finally opened the scoring against Welsh side TNS to go 1-0 up in their Conference League clash. Yacine Adli with the goal.

22:24 CET - Over in the Conference League, Chelsea are now leading 3-1 thanks to Christopher Nkunku’s goal. The goals are flying in Linz as well where LASK and Djurgarden are level at 2-2.

22:19 CET - Lyon’s Malick Fofana has scored his second, to add to his two assists already, to make it 4-1 against Rangers. It’s getting ugly in Glasgow! Or beautiful, depending on who you support. One thing is for sure, Fofana is having a blinder.

22:11 CET - Would you believe it, Porto are now leading Manchester United 3-2 thanks to Samu Omorodion’s second goal of the game!

Omorodion's second goal Opta by StatsPerform / Miguel Riopa / AFP

From 2-0 down, Porto have roared back into the match! For United, a dream start is turning into a nightmare...

Win probability as it stands Flashscore

22:10 CET - Gent have got a goal back! Incredibly, that’s two goals in that match with Chelsea in a couple of minutes. It’s now 2-1.

22:07 CET - We are back and Chelsea have scored early in the second half against Gent to make it 2-0. Pedro Neto got the goal for the Blues!

21:54 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Europa League:

FC Porto 2-2 Manchester United

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 AZ Alkmaar

Besiktas 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Elfsborg 1-0 AS Roma

PAOK 0-1 FCSB

Plzen 0-0 Ludogorets

Rangers 1-3 Lyon

Royale Union SG 0-0 Bodo/Glimt

Twente 1-0 Fenerbahce

Catch up on the scores in the Conference League here.

21:45 CET - Elfsborg have taken the lead against AS Roma thanks to a penalty from Michael Baidoo while Lyon have opened up a 3-1 advantage over Rangers through Alexandre Lacazette.

21:35 CET - The comeback is complete in Porto, Samu Omorodion has pulled them level against Manchester United! It's 2-2.

21:30 CET - Moving back to Porto where Pepê (no, not that one!) has pulled one back for the hosts against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the side that drew with Manchester United last round, Twente are ahead against Fenerbahce thanks to a goal from Michel Vlap - his first of the season.

21:26 CET - Down in the Conference League, Petrocub, LASK, FC Copenhagen and Panathinaikos are all in the lead in their respective matches while Chelsea still lead Gent 1-0.

Follow all the matches in the Conference League live here.

21:21 CET - Rasmus Hojlund has put Manchester United into a commanding 2-0 lead over Porto. Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt are leading their hosts Besiktas 2-0 already as well. Omar Marmoush scored the opening goal for Eintracht and now has seven goals in his last six games. On fire.

21:20 CET - Over in Scotland, three goals have already been scored incredibly between Rangers and Lyon with the French side leading 2-1.

21:15 CET - Anything you can do, we can do, say Chelsea. The Blues have opened the scoring against Gent with Renato Veiga putting them ahead early.

21:08 CET - It hasn't taken long for United to open the scoring in Portugal, Marcus Rashford has made it 1-0 against Porto!

Marcus Rashford's opener Miguel Riopa / AFP

21:05 CET - The late games are underway across the Europa League and Conference League! The big one in the Europa League this evening sees Manchester United away at FC Porto. You can check out the starting lineups below:

Starting XIs Flashscore

In the Conference League, Chelsea headline the action. They are at home against Gent - check out the starting lineups below:

Starting XIs Flashscore

20:48 CET - Over to the Conference League, where the main headline comes from Belgium as Cercle Brugge put six past St Gallen to win the match 6-2.

Catch up with the rest of the Conference League results here.

Conference League results Flashscore

20:41 CET - Tottenham Hotspur saw off that late charge from Ferencvaros winning the match 2-1. Elsewhere, there were victories for Scandinavian sides Midtjylland and Malmo - both away from home.

In a feisty encounter at Eden, Slavia Prague and Ajax shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, as RFS got their first point in Europe's main competitions in their history with a 2-2 draw against Galatasaray.

20:38 CET - Full time in the Europa League and it has been a good night for Hoffenheim, who have seen off Dynamo Kyiv 2-0, whilst Olympiacos have beaten Braga comprehensively 3-0.

Lazio continue to impress in the competition, with a 4-1 victory over Nice, and it's an even better night for Anderlecht, who came from behind to upset Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Basque Country.

20:34 CET - Into stoppage time now across much of Europe, and Ferencvaros have a lifeline against Tottenham through Barnabas Varga. Is it too little, too late?

20:30 CET - Speak of the devil - Brennan Johnson has all-but secured all three points for Tottenham against Ferencvaros, coming off the bench to continue his great week in front of goal.

Edward Chilufya has done the same for Midtjylland against Macabi Tel Aviv to see them home.

20:26 CET - Into the final stages across Europe, and it's been all quiet in Hungary as Spurs still lead Ferencvaros by that Pepe Matar Sarr strike in the first half. Their joy, though, is still coming down the right.

Spurs' attacking direction Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

Meanwhile, Heidenheim have restored their lead against Olimpija Ljubljana through Paul Wanner. The midfielder missed his spot kick, but managed to pop home the rebound.

20:21 CET - RED CARD FOR AJAX! The Dutch side's night has just got tougher with Youri Baas picking up his second yellow for a late challenge to get his marching orders. Can Slavia Prague capitalise?

20:18 CET - Just 15 minutes to go across the early games - follow your pick of Europa League or Conference League action by clicking on the links.

20:16 CET - Cercle Brugge have six! Defender Gary Magnee has scored a five-minute brace in the rout against St Gallen - we could have a fight for the match ball in Belgium.

Hat-trick hero Kevin Denkey forward of Cercle Brugge scores a goal ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Xpi

20:12 CET - We have a lift off in Prague! Eden erupts as imposing striker Tomas Chory rises highest to head his side level against Ajax. A deserved equaliser for the Czech side.

Elsewhere, Lazio have a fourth against Nice as Mattia Zaccagni nets his penalty - remarkably Taty Castellanos didn't take given he is on a hat-trick.

20:03 CET - It's a second goal of the night for Taty Castellanos, as Lazio now have a two-goal cushion over Nice, whilst Olympiacos have added another to make it 3-0 against Braga.

Despite playing slightly deeper tonight, it's been a great night so far for Castellanos.

Lazio's average positions against Nice Andreas Solaro / AFP

And in Latvia, what a turnaround for RFS. After finding themselves two down to Galatasaray, Lasha Odisharia has levelled the game up for the underdogs.

20:00 CET - The goals haven't been flooding in for Noah - ahem - tonight, but they do have the lead against Czech side Mlada Boleslav thanks to Brazilian forward Matheus Aias.

Meanwhile, Ahoueke Steeve Kevin Denkey has completed his hat-trick for Cercle Brugge - they are now 4-1 up against St Gallen.

19:58 CET - It's becoming a lovely evening for Olympiacos as Santiago Hezze has doubled their advantage over Braga just eight minutes into the second period.

19:54 CET - Larne's resistance has been broken in Norway as second-half substitute Magnus Eikrem wastes no time in giving Molde the advantage.

19:50 CET - Our first goal of the second halves, comes all the way from Baku, where Malmo now have a 2-1 lead over Qarabag - Erik Botheim getting his second of the contest two minutes after half-time.

19:46 CET - We are kicking off across Europe for the second halves in both competitions. What do we have in store in the next 45 minutes?

19:35 CET - We are at half-time across the continent and it's been a tight first half in Hungary, where a young Tottenham side are 1-0 to the good against Ferencvaros. In Prague, Slavia have been on top against Ajax, but it is the Dutch side who lead at the break by the odd goal.

Slavia - Ajax match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim, Midtjylland and Olympiacos all lead in their games, whilst Qarabag and Malmo are locked at 1-1.

Check out all the current scores in the Europa League here.

To the Conference League, where Hearts have pulled a goal back against Dinamo Minsk through an own-goal and Molde are being held valiantly by Northern Ireland's Larne.

Dinamo Minsk - Hearts match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Follow the games from that competition now.

19:28 CET - It's fair to say Jeremie Boga has had a tough time of it at Nice since leaving Atalanta, but he is enjoying his return to Italian shores tonight, pulling a goal back against Lazio to make it 2-1 in Rome as we near the break across the continent in these early fixtures

19:25 CET - Hold the phone, we have a game in Latvia! Just after conceding that second, RFS have halved the deficit with Janis Ikaunieks netting his seventh goal in the Europa League to give his side life against Galatasaray. Anderlecht are also showing their no pushovers - Theo Leoni putting them 2-1 up against Real Sociedad.

19:21 CET - From one Argentine goal to another as Taty Castellanos has doubled Lazio's advantage against Nice at the Stadio Olimpico - his fourth goal of the season in all competitions. Meanwhile, it's the same story in Riga, where Galatasaray have Yunus Akgun to thank for giving them a two-goal lead over RFS in the 38th minute.

19:16 CET - Back to the Europa League, and Anderlecht have settled after their early setback against Real Sociedad to level the game in the Basque Country through former Boca Juniors forward Luis Vazquez.

19:13 CET - Let's quickly head to the Conference League, where Cercle Brugge are now two goals to the good against St Gallen, whilst Dinamo Minsk lead Hearts 1-0 and Legia have just taken the lead against Betis.

19:10 CET - After a VAR scare down the other end, Tottenham Hotspur are ahead against Ferencvaros through Pape Matar Sarr - his second Europa League goal in as many games for Spurs.

The London side have been getting plenty of success down their right-hand side, with Sarr having a big influence.

Spurs' attacking play against Ferencvaros David Balogh / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

19:06 CET - It will be a whistle-stop tour around Europe tonight in this blog as fly from Prague to Rome where Lazio are ahead against Nice - old reliable Pedro getting them started on the right foot.

Meanwhile, Adam Hlozek is on target for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim against Dynamo Kyiv.

19:03 CET - It's been a good start from Ajax against Slavia Prague, and they have been rewarded from the spot, taking the lead through Branco van den Boomen. The Dutchman stroked his penalty home to give his side the lead.

18:58 CET - A big evening for RFS of Latvia, who are playing their first-ever league phase of any European competition. They are up against Turkish giants Galatasaray in Riga, but they find themselves a goal down already - veteran forward Dries Mertens getting on the scoresheet.

18:54 CET - Back to the Europa League, where Real Sociedad - who drew their opener with Nice - have an early advantage against Anderlecht thanks to young midfielder Pablo Marin - his first goal for the club.

You can follow that game now.

18:50 CET - As we see early goals for Cercle Brugge and Heidenheim in the Conference League, it is a pumping atmosphere at Eden where Ajax have started brightly against Slavia Prague. Their new coach Francesco Farioli has been dubbed the new Roberto de Zerbi - find out more about him right here.

18:45 CET - We are underway across Europe in the Europa League and Conference League respectively - what stories will be written tonight?

18:30 CET - In Rome, Lazio face Nice in a game that could see two of the Europa League's contenders for the top eight spots.

The Serie A side started their campaign with a win whilst the French club drew with Real Sociedad 1-1 in their opener.

Follow that game here.

Lazio - Nice lineups Flashscore

18:08 CET - In the Conference League, Heidenheim welcome Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana to town as the German side continue their first European quest looking for a win in their opening league phase game.

For the Slovenes, they are in their second league phase in their history after finishing third last year in their group.

Follow the game here.

Heidenheim - Olimpija Ljubljana lineups Flashscore

17:40 CET - The lineups are in for Tottenham's trip to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros with Ange Postecoglou ringing the changes from their weekend victory over Manchester United.

Will Lankshear makes his senior debut for Spurs, whilst there is also a start for talented teenager Mikey Moore.

Listen to the game from 18:40 CET right here.

Ferencvaros - Tottenham lineups Flashscore

17:00 CET - Welcome back to our live coverage of European football and boy, do we have a lot of games to get through tonight - 34 to be precise.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio and Ajax are all in early action in the Europa League, whilst in the Conference League Legia Warsaw and Real Betis headline the early games.

A 'pure Europa League' tie sees Slavia Prague welcome the Amsterdam side to the Czech capital with both sides looking to remain perfect.

You can follow that game live from 18:45 CET right here.