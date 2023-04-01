Football Tracker: Premier League kicks off with Luton hosting Spurs, derby day in Turin

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs take on Luton in the day’s first Premier League clash

And just like that, it's the weekend again. Here on Flashscore, the weekend means one thing - football, and lots of it! Stay tuned to the Football Tracker right until the end of Sunday for all the results, news and loads more.

Saturday, October 8th

11:00 CET - There is a lot on the agenda today as on every Saturday and you can read about what’s coming up below.

In case you missed Friday night's action, there were matches in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to enjoy. The standout performance was probably Athletic Bilbao’s 3-0 win over Almeria in LaLiga.

The other match of the day was in the Bundesliga. Borussia Monchengladbach love goals - at both ends! They drew 2-2 with struggling Mainz and it was tons of fun... for the neutral ;)

6:54 CET - Megan Rapinoe (38) received a hero's sendoff from a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) record crowd of 34,130 on Friday, as the OL Reign stalwart played her final regular season home game, a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit, in Seattle.

The twice World Cup winner, who helped form OL Reign's identity from its inception and spent the entirety of her 11-season NWSL career with the club, bid farewell at Lumen Field, the home stadium of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

"It just feels like home. It was always the safest place," Rapinoe said of her time in Seattle.

"This was just always the place where I could be myself."

6:43 CET - It's the beginning of a new weekend here and as always we begin the day by telling you what we have in store for you!

Manchester United are looking for a desperately needed three points against Brentford this afternoon, Chelsea looking to prove that their latest win wasn't an exception as they go to Burnley, while Luton Town host in-form Spurs.

Dortmund clash with Union Berlin in an exciting Bundesliga contest as RB Leipzig take on Bochum at home. Going to Italy, Inter host Bologna while the Turin derby takes place Juventus welcome rivals Torino, and finally Milan pay a visit to a Genoa side that has been causing upsets to big guys left and right.

In Spain, Real Madrid face Osasuna, Valencia go to Mallorca before the Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano clash wraps up the day

Friday, October 7th

22:56 CET - Athletic Bilbao have made amends for their crushing derby loss to Real Sociedad by beating Almeria 3-0 at home.

The win moves the Basque side up into LaLiga’s top four for now, although, they might not still be there come the close of the weekend.

You can see all the stats and a match report here.

Match scorers Flashscore

22:55 CET - Two second-half goals set Nantes up for a 2-1 win on the road at Strasbourg in a mid-table Ligue clash. The hosts scored a consolation late on but it wasn't enough.

Take a look at the stats and a match report here.

22:43 CET - Over in Italy, Lecce and Sassuolo have finished their match 1-1 in the second Serie A fixture of the evening.

A third draw of the evening in Europe! The point gained keeps both clubs in the top half of the table after good starts to the campaign.

See all the details and a report here.

22:26 CET - Goals from each side in each half have seen Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz draw 2-2 in the Bundesliga.

Probably not the result either side had hoped for with both clubs stuck in the bottom half of the league and Mainz, in particular, struggling way down in the relegation zone.

See all the match stats and read a full match report here.

21:50 CET - It’s half-time in Athletic Bilbao’s match with Almeria and the score is 1-0 to the Basque club.

Follow the second here live here.

21:40 CET - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is the latest to weigh in on the great VAR debate. His advice - simplify it!

Read his thoughts here.

20:45 CET - Two teams that haven’t had the best starts to the Bundesliga season, Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz are currently battling it out in Germany. Who will step up?

You can keep an eye on the match here.

20:27 CET - Lots of shots but not many goals! Empoli and Udinese’s Serie A clash has ended goalless.

Key match stats Flashscore

19:14 CET - Well, it’s not Juventus’ day, it seems. Earlier, reports emerged that star midfielder Paul Pogba’s (30) initial positive test for testosterone had been confirmed by a counter-analysis of his second sample.

And now the club are planning to ask shareholders for a 200-million-euro investment in light of their recent losses.

Read more about Pogba’s results here and the state of Juventus’ finances here.

17:50 CET - We’ve barely finished digesting the week’s European results and suddenly it’s the weekend again - that’s football, though, it never stops!

League action returns today in Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

First up, Empoli host Udinese in Serie A at 18:30 (CET). Later at 20:45, Mainz travel to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga before another match in Italy, with Lecce playing Sassuolo (20:45).

Lastly, at 21:00, Strasbourg host Nantes in Ligue 1 while Athletic Bilbao look to bounce back from their recent derby defeat when they play Almeria.

Stay tuned to the Football Tracker for those results and more today and over the weekend.