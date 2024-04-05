Football Tracker: PSG trail Clermont and Copa Del Rey final between Bilbao and Mallorca

Another busy weekend of domestic football is upon us, and it promises to be an enthralling one, with a stacked schedule of cup finals, relegation six-pointers and derbies all to look forward to.

Saturday, April 6th

22:05 CET - The Copa Del Rey final is underway!

Follow it live here.

21:05 CET - We are also just under an hour away from the Copa Del Rey final in Spain between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca. It may not be the two strongest teams in Spain or the expeced final but it will mean everything to both clubs and their fanbases to win the cup this evening.

Follow the final here.

Mallorca - Bilbao head-to-head record Flashscore

20:58 CET - PSG are just about to get underway against Clermont as they close in on the Ligue 1 title and ahead of a massive midweek clash with Barcelona in the Champions League.

Follow the match live here.

20:40 CET - Meanwhile Dortmund's Champions League hopes have taken a big dent, whilst Stuttgart move on to level points with Bayern Munich after an impressive 1-0 win away from home.

Check out the match report here.

Dortmund - Stuttgart match stats Flashscore

20:35 CET - Arsenal made no mistake in the end. A dominant and impressive second half display saw them overcome Brighton 3-0 after second half goals from Havertz and Trossard. Over to you Liverpool...

Check out the match report here.

Brighton vs Arsenal match stats Flashscore

19:50 CET - A first half Gianluca Mancini goal was the difference as AS Roma beat Lazio in the Derby della Capitale and with it keeping their Champions League campaign alive.

Check out the match stats here.

Roma - Lazio match stats Flashscore

19:20 CET - With the title race heating up as the season moves into the final two months, dropping points is simply not an option in a three horse race. Arsenal may be leading Brighton 1-0 at the break thanks to a Saka penalty but Brighton have had their fair share of chances and will feel unfortunate to be behind at the break. A big 45 minutes coming up for the Gunners against a fired up Brighton.

Follow the second half live here.

18:57 CET - A Le Havre penalty converted by Emmanuel Sabbi in the final 15 minutes rescued them a point away from home against European chasing Lens.

Read the match report here.

18:22 CET - We're moments away from a huge clash in the Bundesliga kicking off, as third-placed Stuttgart travel to Borussia Dortmund. The visitors can move level on points with Bayern in second with a win.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

Recent H2H meetings Flashscore

18:10 CET - Full time in the Premier League! A late strike from Ollie Watkins (28) rescued a point for Aston Villa in a six-goal thriller against Brentford, while there were narrow wins for Everton, Newcastle, Luton and West Ham.

Scores in current Premier League round Flashscore

17:50 CET - Arsenal will be looking to move top of the Premier League table, at least for 24 hours, when they travel to Brighton this evening. Here's the team news for that one.

Follow the match from 18:30 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:35 CET - All five of the afternoon matches in the Bundesliga have now come to an end, with Leverkusen extending their lead at the top of the table to 16 points after Bayern threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Heidenheim.

Bundesliga table Flashscore

17:25 CET - We're just over 30 minutes away from the Derby della Capitale kicking off, as Roma host rivals Lazio in a crucial clash for the European spots in Serie A.

You can follow the match with Flashscore here.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:00 CET - AC Milan have registered a seventh consecutive victory in all competitions after goals from Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao fired them to a dominant 3-0 win over Lecce in Serie A.

You can read the match report here.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:50 CET - It's half-time in the Premier League's afternoon matches, with Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves all ahead at the break.

16:22 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's matches in the Bundesliga, with Bayern leading 2-0 at Heidenheim thanks in part to Harry Kane's 32nd league goal of the season, while Leverkusen are 1-0 up at Union Berlin.

Follow all the second half action here.

Latest round in the Bundesliga Flashscore

15:35 CET - It's all over at Selhurst Park, and Manchester City have joined Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace pretty convincingly 4-2. Kevin De Bruyne (32) was in inspired form for the visitors, scoring twice to reach a century of goals for the club.

You can read the report here.

Kevin De Bruyne's stats vs Crystal Palace Flashscore, Profimedia

15:08 CET - The race for the European spots in the Premier League is heating up, and at 16:00 CET, Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham will all be searching for wins.

Follow the kick-offs live with us.

Premier League table Flashscore

14:36 CET - The afternoon games in the Bundesliga are just under an hour away, with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich both in action.

You can follow all the matches live at Flashscore as Leverkusen look to take another step towards their first title.

Bundesliga table Flashscore

13:05 CET - Over in Italy, second-placed AC Milan host Lecce at 15:00 CET, with the Rossoneri looking to move nine points clear of Juventus in third.

Team lineups Flashscore

12:45 CET - The team news is in from the Premier League's early kick-off between Crystal Palace and title-chasing Manchester City. Unsurprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne (32) and Erling Haaland (23) are back in for Pep Guardiola's side.

Follow the match from 13:30 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

09:45 CET - Good morning! It promises to be a fascinating day of action across Europe, with several crucial matches in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A to look forward to, as well as the Copa Del Rey final between Athletic Club and Mallorca at 22:00 CET.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the other teams involved on a blockbuster Saturday.

Friday, April 5th

00:15 CET - The football is just getting started for the weekend so be sure to tune in to the Tracker again tomorrow as the matches flood in!

22:55 CET - Lille have moved up into the top three in Ligue 1, albeit having played a game more than Monaco, with a convincing 3-1 over Marseille. Read all about the match here.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:40 CET - Rock-bottom Salernitana have staged a spirited comeback to draw 2-2 with Sassuolo after trailing 2-0 at the break. Sassuolo would have lept out of the bottom three with a win but Salernitana dragged them right back down into trouble in the second 45. Read more here.

22:25 CET - Eintracht Frankfurt have come back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Bremen lost a player to a red card shortly after taking the lead, while Eintracht were reduced to 10 as well in the final stages of the feisty affair.

Read a full match report here.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:47 CET - Over in France, it’s goalless at the break in the clash between Lille and Marseille.

21:40 CET - Sassuolo have a two-goal lead over Salernitana going into the break in their Serie A clash. Follow the second half here.

21:18 CET - Not too much to report from Frankfurt, it’s still goalless between Eintracht and Werder Bremen.

Follow the second half here.

20:35 CET - In 10 minutes, the Serie A action will kick off for the weekend with a battle between rock-bottom Salernitana and second-last Sassuolo. Salernitana look doomed but Sassuolo could jump out of the relegation places with a win.

Soon after, at 21:00, the match of the evening begins between Lille and Marseille in Ligue 1. Lille are pushing for the top three while Marseille will be desperate to improve their European hopes with a win.

Starting lineups for Lille vs Marseille Flashscore

19:38 CET - Below you can see how the teams will line up in the sole Bundesliga clash of the evening between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen. Follow the action here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:10 CET - Friday is a big day of preview content for us and we have some of our usual weekly features out to get you primed for the weekend’s action.

If you are a Fantasy Premier League player, you can read our tips and tricks here after you find out Who’s Missing first.

Maybe you’re looking for an underdog to back this weekend? Let us help you Hack the Weekend.

Also, as it's the first week of the month, we also have our data-driven Player and Manager of the Month pieces out. That should keep you busy for a while!

18:35 CET - We've got some intriguing matches to keep you entertained this evening, with Frankfurt hosting Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at 20:30 CET, before Sassuolo travel to Salernitana in a crucial match at the bottom of Serie A (20:45 CET).

There's also a big match in Ligue 1 kicking off at 21:00 CET, with top-three chasing Lille up against seventh-placed Marseille.

18:30 CET - Good evening and welcome back to our Football Tracker!