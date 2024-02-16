Football Tracker: PSV continue incredible unbeaten run, Lyon and Inter win

Updated
Luuk de Jong scored again as PSV won yet again on Friday
AFP, Flashscore
A busy weekend across Europe is beginning with Friday night action in the French, German, Italian and Spanish top flights, with Inter Milan seeking to tighten their grip at the top of Serie A and Lyon looking to continue their rise up the Ligue 1 table.

22:55 CET - In Italy, Serie A league leaders Inter Milan have breezed past cellar-dwellers Salernitana 4-0 after a hat-trick of first-half goals. Inter are now 10 points clear of Juventus in second.

22:53 CET - Rounding up the only LaLiga match of the evening, Villarreal and Getafe have played out a 1-1 draw in what was an entertaining mid-table clash.

Fixtures and results in LaLiga
Flashscore

22:50 CET - Over in France, Lyon have continued their uptick in form with an encouraging 1-0 win over second-place Nice in Ligue 1 thanks to a first-half goal from Orel Mangala (25).

After a terrible start to the season, Lyon are now six points clear of the relegation zone.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

  

22:27 CET - Werder Bremen have continued their climb up the Bundesliga table with a 1-0 win over FC Koln in Cologne. Read all about that here.

Fixtures and results in the Bundesliga
Flashscore

21:55 CET - PSV have continued their incredible unbeaten run in the Eredivisie beating 10-man Heracles 2-0. The win is PSV’s 20th from 22 matches in the league this season - incredible!

PSV in the league standings
Flashscore

20:56 CET - Torino have moved ahead of Napoli and into ninth in Serie A and just two points off sixth thanks to their 2-0 win over Lecce this evening.

You can read a full match report here.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

20:20 CET - Below you can see how the sides will line up for Inter’s clash with Salernitana.

Also kicking off at 21:00 is an interesting clash in Ligue 1 with resurgent Lyon hosting high-flying Nice. Over in Spain, Villarreal are playing Getafe at the same time.

Before those, at 20:30, the sole Bundesliga match of the evening sees FC Koln taking on Werder Bremen.

Undefeated PSV are already underway in the Netherlands, facing Heracles.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

19:51 CET- At half time, Torino and Lecce are still goalless in Serie A. 

The main event tonight also comes from Italy as league leaders Inter Milan are hosting rock-bottom Salernitana.

That one kicks off at 21:00 CET.

18:33 CET - Ivan Rakitic (35) has made the dream debut for his new clubAl Shabab, scoring an 82nd-minute winner to give them a 1-0 victory against Damac.

18:07 CET - Here are the starting lines for the first match of the evening between Torino and Lecce in Serie A.

You can follow the action here. 

Starting lineups
Flashscore

18:00 CET - Hello and happy Friday! The weekend begins tonight, with some of the biggest teams in Europe taking to the field, and you can keep up with how they get on right here. 

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
