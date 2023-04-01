Football Tracker: PSV finally drop points, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in action

We've had plenty of football to enjoy this week with the two continental tournaments well underway but with the weekend here, the action will only amp up. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Sunday, January 21st

15:35 CET - Real Madrid would move ahead of Girona into first in LaLiga for the time being with a win today against Almeria. With the visitors rock bottom, Real will fancy their chances as well.

Here’s how the teams will line up:

Starting lineups Flashscore

14:45 CET - Some good matches coming as Morocco take on D.R. Congo at AFCON and Sheffield United play West Ham in the Premier League - both those kick off at 15:00.

Half an hour later, Bayer Munich host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

14:35 CET - Frosinone have beaten Cagliari 3-1 in the opening Serie A fixture of the day. Next up, Empoli host Monza.

14:25 CET - After winning 17 league matches in a row, PSV have finally dropped points in the Eredivisie ending their incredible streak with a 1-1 draw at Utrecht. All good things must come to an end…

The draw left them level with the record for most consecutive wins in the Dutch top flight.

14:00 CET - The LaLiga action is underway for the day with Osasuna taking on Getafe but there is some even more mouthwatering stuff to come with Real Madrid, Barcelona and leaders Girona all playing today.

11:30 CET - Three interesting fixtures to look forward to at AFCON today, here’s what's coming up:

Morocco vs D.R. Congo - 15:00

Zambia vs Tanzania - 18:00

South Africa vs Namibia - 21:00

11:15 CET - Happy Sunday all and welcome to the Football Tracker! We have loads in store for today from the Asian Cup, AFCON and the major European leagues but most of the action doesn’t start until 15:00 and beyond.

It's worth waiting for as there are some big boys in play today with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus all featuring.

The day’s play gets underway with a lunchtime fixture in Serie A as Frosinone host Cagliari.