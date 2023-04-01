Football Tracker: PSV finally drop points, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: PSV finally drop points, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in action
Football Tracker: PSV finally drop points, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in action
Updated
Jarrod Bowen shoots for West Ham against Sheffield United
Jarrod Bowen shoots for West Ham against Sheffield United
AFP, Flashscore
We've had plenty of football to enjoy this week with the two continental tournaments well underway but with the weekend here, the action will only amp up. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Sunday, January 21st

15:35 CET - Real Madrid would move ahead of Girona into first in LaLiga for the time being with a win today against Almeria. With the visitors rock bottom, Real will fancy their chances as well.

Here’s how the teams will line up:

Starting lineups
Flashscore

14:45 CET - Some good matches coming as Morocco take on D.R. Congo at AFCON and Sheffield United play West Ham in the Premier League - both those kick off at 15:00.

Half an hour later, Bayer Munich host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

14:35 CET - Frosinone have beaten Cagliari 3-1 in the opening Serie A fixture of the day. Next up, Empoli host Monza.

14:25 CET - After winning 17 league matches in a row, PSV have finally dropped points in the Eredivisie ending their incredible streak with a 1-1 draw at Utrecht. All good things must come to an end…

The draw left them level with the record for most consecutive wins in the Dutch top flight.

14:00 CET - The LaLiga action is underway for the day with Osasuna taking on Getafe but there is some even more mouthwatering stuff to come with Real MadridBarcelona and leaders Girona all playing today.

11:30 CET - Three interesting fixtures to look forward to at AFCON today, here’s what's coming up:

Morocco vs D.R. Congo - 15:00

Zambia vs Tanzania - 18:00

South Africa vs Namibia - 21:00

11:15 CET - Happy Sunday all and welcome to the Football Tracker! We have loads in store for today from the Asian Cup, AFCON and the major European leagues but most of the action doesn’t start until 15:00 and beyond. 

It's worth waiting for as there are some big boys in play today with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus all featuring.

The day’s play gets underway with a lunchtime fixture in Serie A as Frosinone host Cagliari.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups
Football Tracker: Premier League and Serie A fill year's end with thrills and spills
Show more
Football
Salah's fitness for the remainder of AFCON unclear with statement expected
Underwhelming Ghana can’t afford to keep on letting Mohammed Kudus down
'We depend on ourselves' to stay alive at Asian Cup, says coach of goal-shy China
'This is best Nigeria team I've played in,' says Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong
Japan shock and South Korea wobble blow Asian Cup wide open as second round looms
Tajikistan ready for 'most important game in our history,' says coach Segrt
Infantino condemns 'abhorrent' racism during games in Italy and England
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Updated
AC Milan's Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism after being abused by Udinese fans
Most Read
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings