Football Tracker: Real held to draw by Rayo Vallecano in Madrid derby

Updated
Lorient beat Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1
Lorient beat Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1
Profimedia, Flashscore
The final day of the weekend sees the world's biggest teams take to the field in England, Germany, Italy and Spain with Manchester United, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Real Madrid among those in action.

Sunday, February 18th

15:59 CET - In what could be a big result in the context of the LaLiga title fight, Real Madrid have been held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Rayo Vallecano.

The match stats
StatsPerform

15:02 CET - Lorient have beaten Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1 with Lorient's Mohamed Bamba (22) becoming the first player in more than 50 years to score in his first four Ligue 1 appearances. 

Read a full match report here.

14:52 CET - At half time, Real and Rayo are level at 1-1 in an entertaining Madrid derby.

Follow the second half here.

14:45 CET - There’s plenty to look forward to in the next hour. At 15:00 CET, the first Premier League match of the day kicks off between relegation-threatened Sheffield United and Brighton.

Over on the continent, Empoli face Fiorentina in Serie A while Monaco take on Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The day’s Bundesliga action gets underway at 15:30 CET with an exciting encounter between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

14:28 CET - Bologna have come back from conceding an early goal to beat Lazio 2-1 in the opening game of the day in Serie A in Rome. Thiago Motta's side continue to impress as the top five in the league break away from the rest of the pack.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

13:26 CET - An entertaining half of football between Lazio and Bologna has ended 1-1, with the hosts taking the lead before being pegged back. 

13:10 CET - There’s a mini Madrid derby to look forward to this afternoon with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid making the short trip to Rayo Vallecano. Still no Jude Bellingham for Los Blancos today but they have plenty of other talent on show, don't you worry about that.

See the starting lineups below and follow the match with our live audio commentary from 14:00 CET.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

13:03 CET - The action is underway in France as well with Strasbourg hosting Lorient. The visitors will be desperate to continue their recent good form and get further from the relegation places and they are already a goal up! 

Follow the match here.

11:55 CET - Here are how the teams will line up for Lazio vs Bologna, which kicks over in just over 30 minutes. 

The starting XIs
Flashscore

09:26 CET - The day is starting in style, with the teams sitting fifth and seventh in Serie A going head to head as Bologna travel to Lazio for a clash that will kick off in three hours. 

09:07 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's football! We'll keep you up to date with all the goings-on in all of the big matches, which include:

Lazio vs Bologna

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid 

Luton vs Manchester United

Bochum vs Bayern Munich 

Monza vs AC Milan

