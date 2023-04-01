Football Tracker: Real Madrid and Chelsea back in action as Rubiales saga rumbles on

Real Madrid are looking to continue their perfect start this evening

It feels like the football never comes to a standstill, with another weekend of top-quality action back upon us. Stay tuned to the football tracker over the coming days as we provide you with all the quotes, scores and biggest news from the world of football. We go again!

17:02 CET - Good news for Arsenal fans as Mikel Arteta has suggested in his press conference that injured striker Gabriel Jesus (26) is set to play some part in tomorrow's game against Fulham.

16:36 CET - Pep Guardiola may be sitting at home recovering from a back injury, but assistant manager Juanma Lillo says that the Spaniard is still fully focused on Manchester City's next match against Sheffield United.

15:45 CET - James Maddison (26) is expected to be available for Tottenham Hotspur's game against Bournemouth after he picked up an injury in their win over Manchester United, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Maddison finished the game on Saturday but was later seen leaving the stadium wearing a protective boot, and did not train until Friday.

"Madders trained today unrestricted. We'll see how he holds up but at the moment he will be available," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

15:25 CET - Spanish World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas (29) has added her voice to the growing outcry over Rubiales' speech earlier today.

It's safe to say she wants change.

15:04 CET - Away from the pitch, it has been another controversial day for Spanish football president Luis Rubiales (46), who, despite reports suggesting he would resign during a press conference this morning, came out defiant, doubling down on his intention to ride the storm created last weekend when he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup trophy presentation.

Luis Rubiales will not step down Reuters

14:17 CET - Barcelona have been far from their best at the start of the season, but will have to be significantly better this weekend as they face a tough test against Villarreal.

14:00 CET - The football weekend is here again, and this Friday, there are a whole host of tasty fixtures for you. In the Premier League, a winless Chelsea host newly promoted Luton at 21:00 CET, while Real Madrid head to Celta Vigo in LaLiga at 21:30 CET. Additionally, both Las Palmas and Real Sociedad will be searching for their first victory when they take each other on at 19:30 CET.

Meanwhile, a free-scoring Monaco side face Nantes in Ligue 1 at 21:00 CET, and Leipzig will be aiming to bounce back from an opening-day defeat against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at 20:30 CET.

Phew, busy evening!