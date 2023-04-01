Football Tracker: Real Madrid lead Granada and Everton level with Nottingham Forest

We have arrived in the month of December, meaning the frantic, festive football season is here. Get yourselves strapped in for another great weekend as the Football Tracker keeps you up to date with all the action around Europe.

Saturday, December 2nd

19:26 CET - The first-half is over in England too and it is goalless at the break between Nottingham Forest and Everton despite it being an entertaining game.

19:22 CET - It is half-time in Spain and Madrid are ahead after Toni Kross set up Brahim Diaz to give the home side the lead against Granada.

19:07 CET - Lyon have lost again and their season from hell continues to provide nightmares for their fans. Despite taking an early lead, they lost 3-2 to high-flying Lens and will spend another week at the bottom of the barrel.

18:47 CET - The Euros draw is well underway and the standout matchups include France facing Netherlands and the return of Euro 2020's semi-final England against Denmark.

We also have a 'group of death' in Group B which includes Spain, Croatia and Italy!

The full draw can be viewed bellow!

18:24 CET - We are just five minutes from kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Everton in a massive game in the Premier League relegation battle.

18:19 CET - We are just 10 minutes away from Real Madrid against Granada in what is a must win game for Madrid after Girona's dramatic win earlier. The big news is injury doubt Jude Bellingham is fit and starts.

Real Madrid - Granada lineups Flashscore

18:06 CET - Arsenal have come out on top despite a late Cunha goal to beat Wolves 2-1 and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

18:00 CET - Meanwhile Brentford have come out on top against Luton Town, winning 3-1 in a comfortable afternoon in London.

17:54 CET - Burnley have thrased relegation rivals Sheffield United 5-0 to leapfrog them in the table!

17:47 CET - The highly anticipated Euro 2024 draw is just 10 minutes away! We will provide you all the main talking points when it is done.

17:33 CET - In what can only be described as a challenging couple of weeks for Everton, a win against Nottingham Forest this evening would be a big boost to the club. Check the lineups bellow.

Nottingham Forrest vs Everton lineups Flashscore

17:17 CET - All three of the first Bundesliga games of the day have finished! And the stand out game involving RB Leipzig and Heidenheim has ended 2-1 to Leipzig, moving them up to fourth in the league.

17:01 CET - Managerless Lyon who sit bottom of Ligue 1 have started against sixth place Lens as they look to get their season going.

16:51 CET - It is half-time at the Emirates and what a classy performance from the home side so far, they were brilliant midweek against Lens in Europe and they have been right at it again today.

16:29 CET - In the first Premier League matches of the weekend, Arsenal have started quickly against Wolves as they lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Saka and Odegaard. They are looking to move four points clear at the top of the league and are well on course!

15:52 CET - Girona have claimed an impressive 2-1 win against Valencia, scoring twice in the last ten minutes to leapfrog Real Madrid to the top of LaLiga. Cristhian Stuani (37) was the hero, bagging both goals for the hosts.

Up next in Spain, Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano at 16:15 CET.

15:15 CET - Bayern Munich's match may have been postponed, but there are still a number of games in the Bundesliga at 15:30 CET. Borussia Monchengladbach face Hoffenheim, Bochum play Wolfsburg while Leipzig go head-to-head with Heidenheim as they look to climb into the top four.

15:09 CET - There are three afternoon kickoffs in the Premier League for you at 16:00 CET, with the standout fixture coming at the Emirates, with Arsenal taking on Wolves as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Brentford are also hosting Luton, while struggling Burnley are up against Sheffield United in a massive relegation six-pointer.

Team lineups Flashscore

14:45 CET - Genoa vs Empoli is about kick-off as both sides on the bottom half of the Serie A table look for some valuable points.

13:17 CET - After dropping points against Bilbao last week, Girona will be desperate to bounce back this afternoon as they take on Valencia in just under 45 minutes. A win would see them return to the top of LaLiga - at least before Real Madrid play later on.

LaLiga table Flashscore

10:25 CET - Bayern Munich's clash with Union Berlin has officially been postponed due to heavy storm.

9:17 CET - Mauricio Pochettino has told Chelsea's Moises Caicedo (22) to free his mind as the Blues boss tries to get the "emotional" Ecuador midfielder back on track.

Pochettino splashed out a British record £115 million to sign Caicedo from Brighton in August.

But the forward's frequent 11,000-mile round trips to South America to play for Ecuador have limited the time he has been able to spend working with Pochettino and his coaching staff.

6:15 CET - And an exciting weekend with much to look forward to begins! Most notably, Arsenal host Wolves while Manchester United go to Newcastle in the Premier League. Struggling Lyon pay a visit to Lens while Nantes take on Nice in Ligue 1.

Bayern Munich clash with Union Berlin as RB Leipzig is up against Heidenheim in the German top-flight. Lazio host Cagliari before Milan take on Frosinone in Serie A. In terms of LaLiga action, Real Madrid host Granada as they try to hold on to their new league leaders position while the former side on top, Girona, face a tough test in Valencia.

Friday, December 1st

23:30 CET - There was also some women's international football going on, with Ella Toone (24) being the hero for England as they came from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in their Nations League tie, keeping alive Team GB's hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

23:01 CET - In other results from around Europe, Reims' great season continued with a 2-1 win against Strasbourg, while over in Spain, Las Palmas cruised past 10-man Getafe 2-0.

22:43 CET - Juventus looked to have missed out on the chance to go top of Serie A when Monza equalised in the 91st minute, but they had Federico Gatti (25) to thank, who scored just three minutes later to break the hearts of the home faithful and seal a massive 2-1 victory which took them above Inter Milan.

Match stats Statsperform

22:25 CET - FC Koln have clinched an absolutely crucial 1-0 away win at Darmstadt to leapfrog their opponents out of the relegation zone.

21:09 CET - Meanwhile, there was a crunch clash over in the Saudi Pro League, which saw top-of-the-table Al Hilal take on second-placed Al Nassr. In the end, Al Hilal ran out 3-0 victors, with Aleksandar Mitrovic (29) bagging a brace. The win sees them extend their lead at the top of the table to 7 points.

20:19 CET - A relegation six-pointer in the Bundesliga is about to get underway, with Darmstadt, who are one point above the relegation zone, facing bottom-of-the-table FC Koln. A win for the latter would see them climb out of the bottom three and consequently, their opponents drop into it.

19:59 CET - Monza vs Juve kicks off in just over 45 minutes, and the lineups are out.

Follow the match live with us at Flashscore as the Italian giants attempt to go top of Serie A.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:44 CET - The festive period in England is the busiest time in the football calendar, and for Fantasy Premier League players everywhere, it's also the trickiest time in the football calendar. But fear not, as we at Flashscore do our best on a weekly basis to give you sound advice to help you climb up your mini-league.

17:34 CET - The other matches to look forward to today are Darmstadt vs FC Koln at 20:30 CET, Reims vs Strasbourg at 20:45 CET and Las Palmas vs Getafe at 21:00 CET.

17:30 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker, and there is action across several leagues today to get the weekend underway. As well as fixtures in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and LaLiga, the standout contest comes from Serie A at 20:45 CET.

Juventus, who currently sit in second behind Inter Milan, head to Monza, knowing victory will take them top of the league. With Inter having a tough trip to Napoli on Sunday, Juve will be well aware of how big three points would be for them.