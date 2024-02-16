Football Tracker: Roma back to winning ways, Bayern stunned & Milan facing Monza

The final day of the weekend sees the world's biggest teams take to the field in England, Germany, Italy and Spain with Manchester United, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Real Madrid among those in action.

Sunday, February 18th

22:38 CET - 10-man Brest have snatched a 1-0 win against underperforming Marseille in the final Ligue 1 match of the weekend. You can read about the match here.

Weekend results in Ligue 1 Flashscore

21:42 CET - At half time in the last Serie A clash of the weekend, Monza are leading Milan 2-0 thanks to two goals just before the break to stun the side looking to move into second place.

Over in France, it's still goalless between Brest and Marseille.

It's also goalless in Seville in the LaLiga match between Real Betis and Alaves after 40 minutes.

21:20 CET - After today’s shock loss to Bochum, the pressure is piling on Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. How much longer will the board give him?

20:40 CET - The final match of the evening in Spain is Real Betis against Alaves. With Real Sociedad winning, Betis know they need three points in order to return to 6th in LaLiga.

Check out the match preview here.

20:35 CET - A last-gasp Mikel Merino goal has won it for Real Sociedad against 10-men Mallorca. It is a big win for a Sociedad side chashing European football and a blow to Mallorca who were so close to a valuable point in their relegation battle.

Read more about the dramatic win here.

Mallorca - Real Sociedad match stats Flashscore

20:30 CET - We are just five 15 minutes away from kick-off in France as high-flying Brest take on underperforming Marseille in Ligue 1.

Read the match preview here.

20:11 CET - Next up in Italy AC Milan travel to Monza knowing that a win will move them into second place in Serie A after Juventus' 2-2 draw with Verona at the weekend.

Check out the match preview with Flashscore.

Monza - AC Milan lineups Flashscore

20:07 CET - Life after Mourinho continues to look like a weight off Roma's shoulders as they eased to their fourth win from their last five matches in Serie A with a comfortable 3-0 win over Frosinone.

Read the match summary here.

Roma - Frosinone match stats Flashscore

19:48 CET - Is it all over for Bayern Munich in their hopes of claiming the Bundesliga title? Despite taking an early lead, Bochum scored a quickfire double before the break and a Dayot Upamecano red card would bring a penalty and a third goal for the home side. A late Harry Kane goal would make the final few minutes unsettling but Bochum held on to a deserved win. Is manager Thomas Tuchel's job in trouble?

Read the match report here.

Bochum - Bayern match stats StatsPerform

19:21 CET - Despite failing to convert a number of second-half chances, Manchester United have got the better of Rob Edwards' Luton Town, winning 2-1 and moving within touching distance of Tottenham in fifth place.

Read the match report here.

Rasmus Hojlund fires past Luton's keeper to open the scoring StatsPerform, AFP

19:03 CET - There has been yet another suspension to play in the Bundesliga in the match between Bochum and Bayern Munich and players have temporarily left the pitch.

18:42 CET - Europa League hopefuls Real Sociedad have kicked off away to Mallorca in LaLiga and the home side have taken a shock early lead.

Follow the match live with Flashscore.

18:33 CET - Another drama-packed match has reached the midway point as Bochum came from behind to lead Bayern Munich 2-1. As we have seen throughout this weekend, there was a brief stoppage in play as objects were being thrown onto the pitch in a suspected protest of private investment into the Bundesliga.

Follow the second half here.

Bochum- Bayern match stats StatsPerform

18:22 CET - A crazy opening 15 minutes at Kenilworth Road saw a quickfire Rasmus Hojlund double followed by a Carlton Morris reply for Luton. The game would calm down after that and although Luton knocked on the door for an equaliser, it is 2-1 to Manchester United at the break.

Follow the second half live here with audio commentary.

18:06 CET - The two sides bottom of LaLiga Granada and Almeria have drawn 1-1 in this afternoon's encounter.

Read the match report here.

17:50 CET - A thrilling encounter in the Bundesliga which ebbed and flowed right until the final whistle has finished Freiburg 3-3 Eintracht Frankfurt.

Freiburg - Frankfurt match stats StatsPerform

17:25 CET - We are less than an hour away from kick-off in Serie A as Frosinone host a Roma side revitalised since the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Read the match preview here.

17:13 CET - In the first of two matches in England today, Brighton have thrashed 10-men Sheffield United 5-0 to remind everyone that under De Zerbi they are a dangerous side.

Read the match report here.

Sheffield United - Brighton lineups StatsPerform

17:01 CET - Three matches have finished in Ligue 1. The standout result was Toulouse beating Champions League-chasing Monaco 2-1 away from home.

Elsewhere:

Montpellier 3-0 Metz

Rennes 3-1 Clermont 1

16:52 CET - In England, newly promoted Luton Town hosts Manchester United who finally seem to have a settled lineup. They are unchanged from their starting 11 last weekend at Villa Park. A win will move them to within three points of fifth-place Spurs after their defeat to Wolves yesterday.

Check out the match preview here.

Luton - Manchester United lineups Flashscore

16:37 CET - Thomas Tuchel and his side need a response. Wednesday night's dismal Champions League defeat to Lazio after the humiliating defeat to title rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend has left Bayern at rock bottom and in desperate need of a confidence booster. They travel to struggling Bochum in search of three points to move themselves within five points of Xabi Alonso's side.

Read the match preview here.

Bochum - Bayern lineups Flashscore

15:59 CET - In what could be a big result in the context of the LaLiga title fight, Real Madrid have been held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Rayo Vallecano.

Read more here

The match stats StatsPerform

15:02 CET - Lorient have beaten Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1 with Lorient's Mohamed Bamba (22) becoming the first player in more than 50 years to score in his first four Ligue 1 appearances.

Read a full match report here.

14:52 CET - At half time, Real and Rayo are level at 1-1 in an entertaining Madrid derby.

Follow the second half here.

14:45 CET - There’s plenty to look forward to in the next hour. At 15:00 CET, the first Premier League match of the day kicks off between relegation-threatened Sheffield United and Brighton.

Over on the continent, Empoli face Fiorentina in Serie A while Monaco take on Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The day’s Bundesliga action gets underway at 15:30 CET with an exciting encounter between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

14:28 CET - Bologna have come back from conceding an early goal to beat Lazio 2-1 in the opening game of the day in Serie A in Rome. Thiago Motta's side continue to impress as the top five in the league break away from the rest of the pack.

Key match stats StatsPerform

13:26 CET - An entertaining half of football between Lazio and Bologna has ended 1-1, with the hosts taking the lead before being pegged back.

13:10 CET - There’s a mini Madrid derby to look forward to this afternoon with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid making the short trip to Rayo Vallecano. Still no Jude Bellingham for Los Blancos today but they have plenty of other talent on show, don't you worry about that.

See the starting lineups below and follow the match with our live audio commentary from 14:00 CET.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:03 CET - The action is underway in France as well with Strasbourg hosting Lorient. The visitors will be desperate to continue their recent good form and get further from the relegation places and they are already a goal up!

Follow the match here.

11:55 CET - Here are how the teams will line up for Lazio vs Bologna, which kicks over in just over 30 minutes.

The starting XIs Flashscore

09:26 CET - The day is starting in style, with the teams sitting fifth and seventh in Serie A going head to head as Bologna travel to Lazio for a clash that will kick off in three hours.

09:07 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's football! We'll keep you up to date with all the goings-on in all of the big matches, which include:

Lazio vs Bologna

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid

Luton vs Manchester United

Bochum vs Bayern Munich

Monza vs AC Milan