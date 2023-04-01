Football Tracker: Roma hosting Milan in Friday-night blockbuster

Every week on Flashscore, we follow the biggest football fixtures, stories and news from Friday afternoon until the end of the weekend's matches on our Football Tracker. Keep up with all the action here!

20:20 CET - We are nearing kick-off in Dortmund now where newly-promoted Heidenheim are visiting and still looking for their first Bundesliga points of the season. You wouldn’t bet against the hosts, though, would you?

Follow the action live and Flashscore.

19:25 CET - Villarreal have not had the best start to the LaLiga season, losing twice at home already with just one win from three. They’ll be desperate to pick up three points at Cadiz tonight as a result.

The hosts, meanwhile, have four points on the board already and will be out to maintain their undefeated start to the season at home.

See the full lineups and follow the match throughout here.

18:25 CET - We are close to kick-off in the first Serie A match of the evening between Sassuolo and Verona.

You can see the lineups and follow the match here.

16:30 CET - There’s so much going on today that you could be forgiven for missing some of the international squads that are being announced for the upcoming international break.

You can read about Portugal’s squad - which includes Ronaldo again - for their upcoming Euro qualifiers here.

Find out who got picked for the Netherlands here, Belgium here and Spain here.

16:08 CET - While there are a few matches tonight, the main event is going to be the deadline-day madness!

You can follow all the breaking transfer news and keep up with the major deals here.

16:05 CET - Welcome to this week's Football Tracker. As always, there's plenty of incredible football to come from around Europe this weekend and there are some tasty matches to kick things off this Friday evening as well.

First up today, in Serie A, Sassuolo host Verona at 18:30 CET.

Later, in Spain, Villarreal travel to Andalusia to play Cadiz (that's at 19:30 CET).

At 20:30 CET, we have the day's sole Bundesliga fixture as Dortmund meet top-tier first-timers Heidenheim.

Soon after that, in the game of the day, Jose Mourinho's Roma host Milan in a meeting of two of Italy's biggest clubs.

At 21:00 CET, little Luton Town play their first home Premier League match of the season against West Ham. While in France, Marseille visit Nantes.

Finally, the evening's action rounds out with Almeria playing Celta Vigo (22:00 CET).

You can follow all those matches on Flashscore and be sure to tune into the Football Tracker for the full-time results!