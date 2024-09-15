Football Tracker: Roma in early action, North London derby to follow

Can De Rossi lead his side to their first win of the season?

The international break has finally come to an end, so that can only mean one thing: club football is back! Keep up with all the major results and news here.

Sunday, September 16th

09:10 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what is a big day in the world of football, with Arsenal taking on rivals Tottenham and Barcelona facing Girona this afternoon.

First up on the agenda though is a clash in northern Italy, where Genoa will host Roma, who will be looking to claim their first win of the season.

The match will kick off at 12:30 CET.

Saturday, September 15th

23:40 CET - Well, that's it for what was a packed day of football around Europe. Join us again tomorrow for plenty of drama and some more heavyweight fixtures!

Headlining Sunday's program is the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal (from 15:00 CET) before Barcelona take on their Catalan rivals Girona at 16:15 CET.

23:00 CET - And finally from Ligue 1, PSG turned on the heat in the second period to secure a 3-1 win against Brest and return to the top of Ligue 1 ahead of Marseille.

22:55 CET - Jadon Sancho is Chelsea's new hero and an instant hit with the fans after making a big impact off the bench. Sancho provided a late assist for Christopher Nkunku to give Chelsea a dramatic three points against Bournemouth.

Match stats Flashscore

Sancho made the difference but Bournemouth will feel they should have put the game to bed long before Chelsea's late winner.

22:50 CET - Over in LaLiga, Both Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr. scored second-half penalties as Real Madrid edged to a vital win away to Real Sociedad.

Match stats Flashscore

22:50 CET - After their first-half flurry, AC Milan were more pragmatic in the second period against Venezia as the job was already done. That was a statement 4-0 win from a side who finally look ready to challenge their city rival Inter for the title after a poor start to the season.

Match result Flashscore

21:49 CET - Rounding up the half-time scores in the late games: Chelsea and Bournemouth are still goalless in the Premier League. Over in LaLiga, it is also goalless between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. In Paris, PSG and Brest are level too but it’s 1-1 there.

21:37 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Milan are leading Venezia 4-0 with the goals shared around. It will take some comeback for Venezia to turn things around from here...

20:37 CET - We have one hell of an evening ahead of us with Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Milan all in action!

Real Madrid are away to Real Sociedad while Chelsea are at Bournemouth. Over in France, PSG are hosting Brest, while in Serie A, Milan face Venezia.

20:30 CET - Aston Villa have come back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at home against Everton in the Premier League. Jhon Duran scored the winner for Villa with a thunderbolt from range! The Toffees remain rock-bottom of the league after four straight defeats.

20:22 CET - Bayern Munich have demolished Holstein Kiel 6-1 in the Bundesliga with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick in the win. The victory means Bayern are the only team in the league with a perfect record after three matches.

Bayern in the Bundesliga Flashscore

19:51 CET - Juventus have played out a goalless draw in Serie A for the second round in a row, finishing 0-0 against Empoli. While the Old Lady are still top of the table and unbeaten, it's another uninspiring result for Thiago Motta’s side.

Juventus have dipped in form Flashscore

19:24 CET - Over to the Premier League where visitors Everton are leading Aston Villa 2-1 at the break. Everton are yet to register a point this season... is this their big day?

19:16 CET - It only took 13 minutes for Bayern to open up a 3-0 lead over newly-promoted Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga. Harry Kane added another later on, his second of the game, and the Bavarians head into the sheds leading 4-0. This could get ugly.

18:59 CET - The first Ligue 1 match of the day has come to an end with 10-man Marseille hanging on to beat southern rivals Nice 2-0 and remain unbeaten. Read a full match report here.

Next up in France, Monaco travel to Auxerre before PSG host Brest in the late game.

18:30 CET - Over in Germany and Bayern Munich will look to continue their perfect start to the Bundesliga as they travel to newly promoted Holstein Kiel. That match has just kicked off.

18:20 CET - Next up in the Premier League in 10 minutes is high-flying Aston Villa against rock-bottom Everton in an important game for both sides. Sean Dyche's men need their first points of the season whilst Unai Emery's Villa will want to keep the momentum they had before the international break.

18:15 CET - Just we look ahead to the next game in the Premier League, just a moment on Erling Haaland who has made a ridiculously fast start to the Premier League season.

He is already six goals clear of Mo Salah and we are just four games into the season. Haaland looks to be on another level to what we have seen before and the scary thing is he is only going to get better.

Premier League top scorers Flashscore, Profimedia

17:57 CET - As the Premier League champions hold on to a precious 2-1 win against a strong Brentford side, Liverpool have been stunned by Nottingham Forest in Arne Slot's first defeat. It was Callum Hudson-Odoi who broke the deadlock for Forest in the 72nd minute as Liverpool conceded their first goal of the season - a big blow for Slot.

17:28 CET - A very good response from Bayer Leverkusen after their incredible unbeaten run came to an end in their previous match. Victor Boniface scored a brace as Xabi Alonso's side beat Hoffenheim 4-1 in a dominant display from the champions.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig failed to break down a stubborn Union Berlin and to back up beating the champions as they drew 0-0.

Bundesliga results Flashscore

17:15 CET - Our focus now moves to Bologna's former manager Thiago Motta and his new Juventus side who travel to Empoli.

17:05 CET - Como's wait for their first win back in Serie A goes on despite being 2-0 ahead and cruising at one point. Bologna reminded them why they qualified for the Champions League last season with two late goals including a dagger in the heart of the home side in the 91st minute. 1-1.

Match stats Flashscore

16:45 CET - Is there any stopping the freak, the goal machine, the robot? Whatever you want to call him, Erling Haaland is making the Premier League look like FIFA on beginner - easy. When a team takes an early lead against Manchester City it is almost the worst thing that can happen. So when Yoane Wissa did just that after just 22 seconds, I knew that Brentford were in for a tough day.

Scoring that early on against City forces them to up their tempo and look for an immediate response rather than the more patient and robotic approach they use when it is 0-0. And it proved to be just that as Erling Haaland scored another two goals, bringing his tally to nine goals for the season.

Match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool are being held by Nottingham Forest in a frustrating first half for Arne Slot's side.

16:20 CET - It is half time in the first five Bundesliga games of the day and Bayer Leverkusen have responded well so far to their unbeaten record coming to an end before the international break against RB Leipzig.

The league champions found themselves 2-0 up and cruising after 30 minutes but Hoffenheim responded with a goal of their own in an entertaining first period.

RB Leipzig, high from ending Bayer's record are also in action but remain deadlocked at home to Union Berlin.

Bundesliga scores Flashscore

16:02 CET - The afternoon matches have kicked off in the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City both in action!

15:27 CET - It's all over at St. Mary's with Southampton losing 3-0 to visiting Manchester United. Jack Stephens was sent off in the second half as Saints' day went from bad to worse before United added a third late on via Alejandro Garnacho.

United's attacking thirds Ryan Hiscott / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

15:10 CET - It's a big afternoon of football across Europe with five fixtures kicking off in the Bundesliga at 15:30 CET and five in the Premier League from 16:00 CET.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to get back to winning ways against Hoffenheim. Over in England, Manchester City welcome Ilkay Gundogan back into their starting lineup as they take on Brentford.

14:45 CET - There are three matches to look forward to in Serie A today with Juventus and Milan both in action after Bologna and Como kick things off at 15:00 CET.

This weekend in Serie A Flashscore

14:20 CET - That's that for the first half at St Mary's and it's Southampton 0-2 Manchester United. The hosts will be ruing that missed penalty, which was followed by two quickfire goals that turned the game on its head.

The first-half stats StatsPerform

14:12 CET - 2-0! Marcus Rashford has doubled his side's lead with a lovely strike from the edge of the box. Suddenly, things are looking bleak for Southampton.

14:05 CET - Manchester United lead! Matthijs de Ligt has headed the visitors ahead moments after Cameron Archer saw his penalty saved by Andre Onana at the other end.

13:32 CET - Manchester United's match at Southampton is underway to begin the Premier League action on what will be a packed day in England. Over in Spain, the LaLiga fixtures will get going from 14:00 CET with Mallorca hosting Villarreal.

This weekend in LaLiga Flashscore

12:24 CET - Here's how Southampton and Manchester United will line up for this afternoon's clash:

The starting XIs Flashscore

10:07 CET - Hello and happy weekend!

The action is getting started in Southampton today with Manchester United heading to the south coast to face the Premier League new boys in the first big clash of the weekend.

The match will kick off at 13:30 CET.