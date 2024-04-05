Football Tracker: Salah rescues point for Liverpool after Mainoo wonder strike for United

Sunday, April 7th
Listen to Manchester United vs Liverpool live here
18:31 CET - Two big points dropped in the title race for Liverpool! A late Mo Salah penalty might have rescued a point for his side but to drop two points at this stage of the season with Arsenal and Manchester City both winning this weekend, is not ideal.
Liverpool were the better side for large parts of the match but just like the recent FA Cup encounter between the two rivals, it felt like a basketball match at times, with control and sense out of the window. A great game for the neutral. And what a stunning goal from young Kobbie Mainoo, one which deserved to be a winning goal. The future is bright for England's latest star.
17:30 CET - In the opening match of the day in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim beat Ausburg 3-1 as they kept their hopes of playing European football next season alive.
17:18 CET - It is half time at Old Trafford and Liverpool lead thanks to Luis Diaz losing Kobbie Mainoo on the back post from a corner and controlling a volley into the top corner. United were good in the first 20 minutes and probably the better side but cracks in their midfield opened up as the half progressed and Liverpool deserve their half time lead.
17:00 CET - In Serie A Napoli were at their attacking best away to Monza as they came from behind to score three quick fire second half goals to win 4-2, helping their hopes for European football next season.
16:45 CET - After the seven goal thriller earlier today in Ligue 1, there was just two goals in three matches in the afternoon action. And both goals went to Montpellier who marked a big dent in Lorient's survial hopes with a 2-0 win.
Elsewhere in Ligue 1:
15:35 CET - The team news is in ahead of the huge clash between Manchester United and Liverpool. United youngster Willy Kambwala (19) makes his first start at Old Trafford, while Marcus Rashford (26) comes back into the team. For Liverpool, there are not too many surprises.
15:08 CET - Meanwhile, Brest won a 4-3 epic with Metz, which sees them tighten their grip on second in Ligue 1.
15:03 CET - The Old Firm Derby between Rangers and Celtic over in Scotland has finished in an absolutely thrilling 3-3 draw, with Rangers battling back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to claim a precious point.
The title race is set to go down to the wire. Celtic sit on top, one point ahead of their rivals, but Rangers have a game in hand.
14:28 CET - Champions League-chasing Bologna have been held to a 0-0 draw away at relegation-threatened Frosinone. Thiago Motta's men remain in fourth place.
14:05 CET - Napoli travel to Monza this afternoon, knowing a win will take them to within two points of sixth-placed Atalanta in Serie A. That match kicks off in just under an hour.
Meanwhile, in Ligue 1, there are three games kicking off at 15:00 CET, including an important clash between Reims and Nice in the race for European qualification.
12:25 CET - Over in France, second-placed Brest will be looking to consolidate their position in the Champions League qualification spots when they host Metz at 13:00 CET.
11:50 CET - Our first match of the day comes in Serie A, with fourth-placed Bologna travelling to Frosinone.
10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a blockbuster Sunday.
The headline fixture is the Premier League clash between Manchester United and title challengers Liverpool at 16:30 CET, while there are also important matches for Napoli, Juventus and Tottenham to look out for.
Saturday, April 6th
00:50 CET - ATHLETIC BILBAO HAVE WON THE 2024 COPA DEL REY.
They kept their cool and scored four from four from the penalty spot whilst Mallorca missed twice. Bilbao have won their first trophy in 40 years and secured a place in next season's Europa League! A historic day for the club and as for the fans, it is time to celebrate.
00:39 CET - The answer is no there would be no winner. Penalty drama is about to get underway to decide the 2024 winner of the Copa Del Rey.
23:58 CET - A goal in both halves means that the Copa Del Rey 2024 final between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca is heading to extra-time and another 30 minutes. Will there be a winner in extra time or is this heading to a dramatic penalty shootout?
23:03 CET - PSG were able to save some blushes thanks to a late Goncalo Ramos equaliser but it was an uncomfortable and unconvincing warm-up for Barcelona on Wednesday night. It finished PSG 1-1 Clermont.
22:05 CET - The Copa Del Rey final is underway!
21:05 CET - We are also just under an hour away from the Copa Del Rey final in Spain between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca. It may not be the two strongest teams in Spain or the expeced final but it will mean everything to both clubs and their fanbases to win the cup this evening.
20:58 CET - PSG are just about to get underway against Clermont as they close in on the Ligue 1 title and ahead of a massive midweek clash with Barcelona in the Champions League.
20:40 CET - Meanwhile Dortmund's Champions League hopes have taken a big dent, whilst Stuttgart move on to level points with Bayern Munich after an impressive 1-0 win away from home.
20:35 CET - Arsenal made no mistake in the end. A dominant and impressive second half display saw them overcome Brighton 3-0 after second half goals from Havertz and Trossard. Over to you Liverpool...
19:50 CET - A first half Gianluca Mancini goal was the difference as AS Roma beat Lazio in the Derby della Capitale and with it keeping their Champions League campaign alive.
19:20 CET - With the title race heating up as the season moves into the final two months, dropping points is simply not an option in a three horse race. Arsenal may be leading Brighton 1-0 at the break thanks to a Saka penalty but Brighton have had their fair share of chances and will feel unfortunate to be behind at the break. A big 45 minutes coming up for the Gunners against a fired up Brighton.
18:57 CET - A Le Havre penalty converted by Emmanuel Sabbi in the final 15 minutes rescued them a point away from home against European chasing Lens.
18:22 CET - We're moments away from a huge clash in the Bundesliga kicking off, as third-placed Stuttgart travel to Borussia Dortmund. The visitors can move level on points with Bayern in second with a win.
18:10 CET - Full time in the Premier League! A late strike from Ollie Watkins (28) rescued a point for Aston Villa in a six-goal thriller against Brentford, while there were narrow wins for Everton, Newcastle, Luton and West Ham.
17:50 CET - Arsenal will be looking to move top of the Premier League table, at least for 24 hours, when they travel to Brighton this evening. Here's the team news for that one.
17:35 CET - All five of the afternoon matches in the Bundesliga have now come to an end, with Leverkusen extending their lead at the top of the table to 16 points after Bayern threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Heidenheim.
17:25 CET - We're just over 30 minutes away from the Derby della Capitale kicking off, as Roma host rivals Lazio in a crucial clash for the European spots in Serie A.
17:00 CET - AC Milan have registered a seventh consecutive victory in all competitions after goals from Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao fired them to a dominant 3-0 win over Lecce in Serie A.
16:50 CET - It's half-time in the Premier League's afternoon matches, with Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves all ahead at the break.
16:22 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's matches in the Bundesliga, with Bayern leading 2-0 at Heidenheim thanks in part to Harry Kane's 32nd league goal of the season, while Leverkusen are 1-0 up at Union Berlin.
15:35 CET - It's all over at Selhurst Park, and Manchester City have joined Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace pretty convincingly 4-2. Kevin De Bruyne (32) was in inspired form for the visitors, scoring twice to reach a century of goals for the club.
15:08 CET - The race for the European spots in the Premier League is heating up, and at 16:00 CET, Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham will all be searching for wins.
14:36 CET - The afternoon games in the Bundesliga are just under an hour away, with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich both in action.
13:05 CET - Over in Italy, second-placed AC Milan host Lecce at 15:00 CET, with the Rossoneri looking to move nine points clear of Juventus in third.
12:45 CET - The team news is in from the Premier League's early kick-off between Crystal Palace and title-chasing Manchester City. Unsurprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne (32) and Erling Haaland (23) are back in for Pep Guardiola's side.
09:45 CET - Good morning! It promises to be a fascinating day of action across Europe, with several crucial matches in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A to look forward to, as well as the Copa Del Rey final between Athletic Club and Mallorca at 22:00 CET.
Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the other teams involved on a blockbuster Saturday.