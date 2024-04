Football Tracker: Salernitana come back, Frankfurt and Bremen both see red & Lille win

Another busy weekend of domestic football is upon us, and it promises to be an enthralling one, with a stacked schedule of cup finals, relegation six-pointers and derbies all to look forward to.

Friday, April 5th

00:15 CET - The football is just getting started for the weekend so be sure to tune in to the Tracker again tomorrow as the matches flood in!

22:55 CET - Lille have moved up into the top three in Ligue 1, albeit having played a game more than Monaco, with a convincing 3-1 over Marseille. Read all about the match here.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:40 CET - Rock-bottom Salernitana have staged a spirited comeback to draw 2-2 with Sassuolo after trailing 2-0 at the break. Sassuolo would have lept out of the bottom three with a win but Salernitana dragged them right back down into trouble in the second 45. Read more here.

22:25 CET - Eintracht Frankfurt have come back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Bremen lost a player to a red card shortly after taking the lead, while Eintracht were reduced to 10 as well in the final stages of the feisty affair.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:47 CET - Over in France, it’s goalless at the break in the clash between Lille and Marseille.

21:40 CET - Sassuolo have a two-goal lead over Salernitana going into the break in their Serie A clash. Follow the second half here.

21:18 CET - Not too much to report from Frankfurt, it’s still goalless between Eintracht and Werder Bremen.

20:35 CET - In 10 minutes, the Serie A action will kick off for the weekend with a battle between rock-bottom Salernitana and second-last Sassuolo. Salernitana look doomed but Sassuolo could jump out of the relegation places with a win.

Soon after, at 21:00, the match of the evening begins between Lille and Marseille in Ligue 1. Lille are pushing for the top three while Marseille will be desperate to improve their European hopes with a win.

Starting lineups for Lille vs Marseille Flashscore

19:38 CET - Below you can see how the teams will line up in the sole Bundesliga clash of the evening between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen. Follow the action here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:10 CET - Friday is a big day of preview content for us and we have some of our usual weekly features out to get you primed for the weekend’s action.

18:35 CET - We've got some intriguing matches to keep you entertained this evening, with Frankfurt hosting Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at 20:30 CET, before Sassuolo travel to Salernitana in a crucial match at the bottom of Serie A (20:45 CET).

There's also a big match in Ligue 1 kicking off at 21:00 CET, with top-three chasing Lille up against seventh-placed Marseille.

18:30 CET - Good evening and welcome back to our Football Tracker!