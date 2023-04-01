Football Tracker: Saturday serves up a feast of football across Europe's top leagues

Girona play away at Rayo Vallecano today in LaLiga

It's the weekend and that means one thing - football and plenty of it. Follow all the action across Europe's top leagues right here on the Football Tracker.

Saturday, November 11th

09:55 CET - Looking forward to the weekend's football but needing some context?

Read previews for the following leagues via the links below.

Premier League / LaLiga / Bundesliga / Ligue 1

Full round of Premier League fixtures Flashscore

08:52 CET - Manchester United defender Jonny Evans (35) has been ruled out for a few weeks.

Read more here.

08:40 CET - Earlier we reported that Argentina have called up Spanish defender Pablo Maffeo (26) to their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

You can also catch up on the squad news for the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy from yesterday through the hyperlinks.

6:50 CET - In case you missed it, Athletic edged a thriller last night against Celta Vigo (4-3). Check out the highlights from Bilbao below.

And check out a full LaLiga weekend preview here.

6:40 CET - There is so much on the agenda today with a packed football schedule. And while the biggest derbies of the weekend are happening on Sunday, today still sees the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Dortmund, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United and Arsenal all in action.

The early fixture in the Premier League features high-flying Tottenham looking to get back on track away at Wolves after their dramatic loss to Chelsea on Monday - that’s at 13:30 CET.

While over in LaLiga, shock table-toppers Girona make the tricky trip to Rayo Vallecano (14:00 CET).

Girona are top of the pile in LaLiga Flashscore

Friday, November 10th

23:18 CET - In Spain, Athletic have won a thriller against Celta Vigo, prevailing 4-3 thanks to a 97th-minute penalty to move up to fifth in LaLiga. Celta remain third from bottom.

Read more here

23:01 CET - Nice have maintained their unbeaten start to the season but missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1, being held 0-0 by Montpellier.

PSG can leapfrog them with a win against Reims tomorrow.

20:31 CET - Salernitana looked set to climb off the bottom of the Seria A table when they went 2-0 up inside the opening 17 minutes against Sassuolo, but a double from Kristian Thorstvedt denied them their first win of the season, with the clash ending 2-2.

18:15 CET - Salernitana are rock bottom of Serie A and still without a win in the league. Can they change that tonight away at Sassuolo? It won’t be easy.

Follow the action here.

17:50 CET - LaLiga club Villarreal have parted ways with their head coach Pacheta. Read more here.

17:10 CET - There’s some great football to enjoy this Friday with matches in Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

First in Serie A, Sassuolo host Salernitana at 18:30 CET before Verona take the trip to Genoa (20:45 CET).

In the ever-entertaining Bundesliga, there's a tasty matchup as Monchengladbach play Wolfsburg (20:30 CET).

Later on, surprise Ligue 1 leader Nice look to continue their good form against Montpellier at 21:00 CET. At the same time, Celta Vigo go to Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.