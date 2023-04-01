Football Tracker: Senegal and Cameroon clash at AFCON, Inter and Lazio meet in Super Cup

We've had plenty of football to enjoy this week with the two continental tournaments well underway but with the weekend here, the action will only amp up. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

19:05 CET - At half time, Senegal are leading Cameroon 1-0. Next up, however, is a huge match from the world of Italian football as Inter play Lazio in the Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia. The winner will play Napoli in the decider on Monday.

17:35 CET - Indonesia have secured a vital 1-0 win over Vietnam in Group D at the Asian Cup. With Japan losing earlier to Iraq, Indonesia will fancy their chances against the Japanese in their next encounter.

17:05 CET - The AFCON action keeps coming, with African heavyweights Senegal and Cameroon going head-to-head in just under an hour.

17:00 CET - Cape Verde have made it two wins from two at AFCON after a convincing 3-0 win over Mozambique, with Bebe's free kick from 40 yards out the highlight. As a result, they have secured their spot as table toppers in Group B.

15:45 CET - In the second fixture of the day in Qatar, Vietnam are playing Indonesia with both sides looking for their first points in Group D.

15:42 CET - Ivan Toney is back for Brentford this weekend in the Premier League but who’s missing? Find out here!

15:30 CET - Our Football Tracker is back for the weekend and a little earlier than normal with fixtures underway at both the Asian Cup and AFCON.

Already today, Asian Cup heavyweights Japan have been stunned by Iraq in Qatar and the first AFCON fixture is live with Cape Verde taking on Mozambique in Abidjan.

Coming up later, AFCON holders Senegal are taking on Cameroon in a blockbuster at 18:00 before Inter and Lazio lock horns in Saudi Arabia in the Italian Super Cup semi-finals at 20:00.