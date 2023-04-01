Football Tracker: Senegal and Cameroon clash at AFCON, Inter and Lazio meet in Super Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Senegal and Cameroon clash at AFCON, Inter and Lazio meet in Super Cup
Football Tracker: Senegal and Cameroon clash at AFCON, Inter and Lazio meet in Super Cup
Updated
Simone Inzaghi and Maurizio Sarri go head to head tonight
Simone Inzaghi and Maurizio Sarri go head to head tonight
Profimedia, Flashscore
We've had plenty of football to enjoy this week with the two continental tournaments well underway but with the weekend here, the action will only amp up. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

19:05 CET - At half time, Senegal are leading Cameroon 1-0. Next up, however, is a huge match from the world of Italian football as Inter play Lazio in the Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia. The winner will play Napoli in the decider on Monday.

17:35 CET - Indonesia have secured a vital 1-0 win over Vietnam in Group D at the Asian Cup. With Japan losing earlier to Iraq, Indonesia will fancy their chances against the Japanese in their next encounter.

17:05 CET - The AFCON action keeps coming, with African heavyweights Senegal and Cameroon going head-to-head in just under an hour.

Follow the match live with us at Flashscore.

Line ups
Flashscore

17:00 CET - Cape Verde have made it two wins from two at AFCON after a convincing 3-0 win over Mozambique, with Bebe's free kick from 40 yards out the highlight. As a result, they have secured their spot as table toppers in Group B.

Match stats
Flashscore

15:45 CET - In the second fixture of the day in Qatar, Vietnam are playing Indonesia with both sides looking for their first points in Group D.

15:42 CET - Ivan Toney is back for Brentford this weekend in the Premier League but who’s missing? Find out here!

15:30 CET - Our Football Tracker is back for the weekend and a little earlier than normal with fixtures underway at both the Asian Cup and AFCON.

Already today, Asian Cup heavyweights Japan have been stunned by Iraq in Qatar and the first AFCON fixture is live with Cape Verde taking on Mozambique in Abidjan.

Coming up later, AFCON holders Senegal are taking on Cameroon in a blockbuster at 18:00 before Inter and Lazio lock horns in Saudi Arabia in the Italian Super Cup semi-finals at 20:00.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups
Football Tracker: Premier League and Serie A fill year's end with thrills and spills
Show more
Football
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic rejoins his first club Hajduk Split on loan
Iraq stun Japan to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot as Aymen Hussein bags brace
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Mikel Arteta feels 'recharged' Arsenal are ready to thrive after title blip
Egypt show they still have a sting without Mohamed Salah in draw with Ghana
Cape Verde secure place in AFCON knockout stages with win over Mozambique
Why Newcastle could be willing to sell key players in order to sign Everton’s Onana
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings