Football Tracker: Senegal win AFCON opener, Cameroon trailing Guinea

The weekend may be over but the feast of football continues with Senegal, Cameroon and Algeria all kicking off their AFCON campaigns on Monday, with Asian Cup and Serie A action also taking place.

Monday, January 15th

18:58 CET - At half-time in their first match of AFCON, Cameroon are trailing Guinea 1-0, but the underdogs will have to play the second half with 10 men.

17:32 CET - Iraq have beaten Indonesia 3-1 in their Group D encounter at the Asian Cup.

In the last match of the day in Qatar, Malaysia take on Jordan in Group E.

17:05 CET - Next up at AFCON, Cameroon take on Guinea in the second Group C clash of the day. Laster, Algeria take on Angola.

17:00 CET - Senegal have cruised to a 3-0 win over 10-man Gambia in their opening match at AFCON.

16:00 CET - At half time, Senegal are leading Gambia 1-0. There was a loss of communication with broadcasters towards the end of the half but what do know is that Gambia were down to 10 men heading into the break!

14:47 CET - Below are the starting lineups for Senegal’s match with Gambia.

14:36 CET - Next up in the Asian Cup, Indonesia play Iraq in Group D. The two sides met back in November in a World Cup qualifier with Iraq romping to a 5-1 win.

Iraq are one of the few nations to have won the Asian Cup and will be fancied to get out of the group. Indonesia are one of the big sleeping giants of Asian football but have been in terrible form lately - they haven’t won since October.

14:34 CET - South Korea have beaten Bahrain 3-1 in their Asian Cup opener. Bahrain levelled the match shortly after the break but a Lee Kang-In double secured the win for the Koreans.

14:02 CET - The Africa Cup of Nations’ Group C gets underway today with heavyweights Senegal and Cameroon both in action.

First up, at 15:00, AFCON holders Senegal take on neighbours Gambia, one of the smaller nations in the tournament. Could we have another upset on our hands?

13:38 CET - At half time in Qatar, South Korea are leading Bahrain 1-0 thanks to a goal from Hwang In-Beom.

11:40 CET - With some world-class players like Son Heung-Min and Kim Min-Jae, South Korea will be one of the favourites to win the Asian Cup. They open their tournament in just under an hour against Bahrain.

10:53 CET - Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are beginning to display signs of a potent partnership, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said after the attackers both scored in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

09:07 CET - It may be Monday, but there's still plenty of football to enjoy today. First up is South Korea's Asian Cup opener against Bahrain in just over three hours, and shortly after that reigning AFCON champions Senegal will begin their bid to defend their title against Gambia.