Football Tracker: Son levels for Spurs against Arsenal, Bowen scores for West Ham

It's a weekend full of derbies across the footballing world with big games happening in Prague, London and Paris. We will be bringing you all the news and views in our weekend football tracker after the first full midweek of European action.

24th September

15:51 CET - Half-time across the Premier League and around Europe. Here are the latest scores from the 15:00 CET kick-offs as well as all of yesterday's results.

Premier League scores Flashscore

15:47 CET - A more toxic atmosphere is being felt in Amsterdam at the moment with Ajax 3-0 down to rivals Feyenoord at home. A 10-minute interruption whilst flares were thrown on the pitch caused some chaos, but the visitors remain composed and in control of the clash.

15:45 CET - We are level at Anfield too. Jarrod Bowen has equalised for West Ham against Liverpool, cancelling out Mo Salah's earlier strike from the spot.

15:42 CET - Just before the break, Tottenham Hotspur are level against Arsenal. Some great work from James Maddison picks out captain Son Heung-Min in the box and he manages to deftly find the far corner with his left foot. Their best attack of the game from the visitors and it leads to a goal.

15:38 CET - In Serie A, Atalanta and Fiorentina are both leading in their games against Cagliari and Udinese respectively.

15:27 CET - All of Arsenal's joy has come down the Tottenham right and they take the lead down that flank. Bukayo Saka's shot/cross is deflected off of Spurs' Christian Romero into the net. Cue pandemonium at the Emirates.

15:20 CET - It may be goalless so far at the Emirates, but Liverpool have taken the lead at Anfield against West Ham, thanks to a penalty from Mo Salah.

Elsewhere, Ajax and Feyenoord are clashing in the Klassiker, but after going 3-0 down to their arch rivals, the game has been interrupted by the home fans showing their disdain and throwing flares onto the pitch.

15:04 CET - LaLiga's early game has reached the midway point where Getafe have a 2-1 lead over Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad - Getafe scorers Flashscore

15:00 CET - The atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium in the British capital is electric as Arsenal and Tottenham renew rivalries once more.

14:50 CET - In Ligue 1's early game of the day, Strasbourg have continued their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over newly-promoted Metz.

Teenager Habib Diarra's first goal of the season sees his side move up to fourth in the table, but that is likely to change given the later games in France.

Strasbourg and Metz played out a close encounter on Sunday afternoon AFP

14:26 CET - Inter have made it five wins from five in Serie A thanks to a stunning strike from Federico Dimarco that saw them to a 1-0 victory over Empoli.

Empoli - Inter player ratings Flashscore

14:04 CET - Plenty of games kicking off at 15:00 CET, but none bigger than Arsenal against Tottenham in North London.

The lineups have a familiar feel about them other than the surprise of seeing Brennan Johnson starting up top for Spurs over Richarlison.

Arsenal - Tottenham lineups Flashscore

13:42 CET - Serie A's league leaders Inter have their opening goal against Empoli, Federico Dimarco getting on the scoresheet for the Milan club.

Federico Dimarco celebrates his strike for Inter AFP

13:16 CET - Despite being in control of the first half, Inter have been unable to find a way through Empoli with both sides going into the break goalless. Marcus Thuram has had the goal in the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

Empoli - Inter first half match stats Flashscore

12:41 CET - A busy and likely dramatic day of football has begun with Empoli and Inter kicking it off in Serie A. They are goalless in the opening stages.

11:58 CET - We are just over three hours from the North London derby and two players who are likely to have an impact today are Martin Odegaard (24) and James Maddison (26).

Our colleagues at Flashscore UK have looked at what we can expect from the two midfield maestros.

10:00 CET - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. (23) was named in Brazil's squad on Saturday for next month's World Cup qualifiers after being sidelined for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Vinicius who has not played since sustaining the injury during Real's win at Celta Vigo on August 25, missed the start of Brazil's qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius could return for Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid.

6:48 CET - Megan Rapinoe (38) will bid farewell to international football with no regrets about her time on and off the pitch, she told a news conference on Saturday ahead of her last game on Sunday, highlighting her support of social causes throughout her career.

The striker, who earned recognition not only for being a two-time world champion but also for her activism, gained fame for her advocacy of LGBT+ rights, solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick and famously confronting former US President Donald Trump.

"The off-field stuff is what is most meaningful (to me) and I think what I'm most proud of leaving this team and leaving the game," she said.

"Being so vocal about racial justice or gay rights, I feel like the team really stepped into it and took upon itself to be so much more of what we were on the field and really focus on that."

6:22 CET - Jonny Evans (35) thought his Manchester United days were long gone but on Saturday the Northern Irishman played a huge role in helping them emerge from a worrying slump.

Central defender Evans, who was released by Leicester City at the end of last season after their top flight relegation, marked his first start for United since 2015 by setting up Bruno Fernandes for the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Burnley.

Evans celebrating the victory Reuters

23rd September

23:03 CET - Almeria and Valencia battled it out to an exciting 2-2 draw over in LaLiga.

23:00 CET - Brest's brilliant start to their campaign continued with a 1-0 win over Lyon to take them top of Ligue 1. Lyon meanwhile, sit in the relegation zone.

22:53 CET - It wasn't very pretty, it wasn't very fluent, but Manchester United have beaten Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor. It's an important win for Erik ten Hag's men considering the circumstances, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. Burnley played some nice football at times, but really failed to test Andre Onana in goal. They sit rooted at the bottom of the table.

Burnley vs United stats Statsperform

22:41 CET - Lazio's tough season continued with a 1-1 draw at home to a resilient Monza.

22:32 CET - There are 20 minutes left in the game between Burnley and United, with the Red Devils leading 1-0 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes (29) goal.

21:16 CET - Pep Guardiola was pleased with his Manchester City side, claiming they showed great character to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League despite having to play half of the game with 10 men.

20:41 CET - In just under 20 minutes, Erik ten Hag's struggling Manchester United side take on Burnley at Turf Moor, with both sides desperate for a good result.

Burnley vs United lineups Flashscore

20:31 CET - What a match, and what a result for Barcelona! They have sealed a remarkable comeback to continue their unbeaten start to the season and go top of LaLiga. Heartbreak for Celta Vigo though, who were on the cusp of a massive win. Check out a summary of the match and our report right here.

Barca vs Celta Vigo stats Statsperform

20:27 CET - Over in the Premier League, Everton have won their first game of the season with a critical 3-1 win at Brentford. See a summary and player ratings from the match at Flashscore.

Brentford vs Everton stats Statsperform

20:21 CET - BARCA HAVE THE LEAD! INCREDIBLE! They were 2-0 down in the 81st minute, and eight minutes later, they are 3-2 up. Joao Cancelo (29) has scored what is surely the winner for the LaLiga champions.

20:17 CET - Robert Lewandowski (35) has stepped up when Barca needed him! The Polish striker has scored twice in five minutes to make it 2-2, and they now have at least four minutes to find a winner.

20:11 CET - Everton are closing in on their first win of the season, as they lead 3-1 at Brentford with just under 10 minutes to go. What a result that would be for them.

20:08 CET - Would you believe it, it looks like Barca could be heading for defeat at home to Celta Vigo! The lead is now 2-0 to the away side! There are about 15 minutes to go in this clash.

20:02 CET - Sassuolo have sealed a magnificent win over Juventus, ending their unbeaten start to the season with a thrilling 4-2 win! Check out a summary and player ratings from the match at Flashscore!

Sassuolo vs Juve stats Statsperform

18:53 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Juventus are trailing Sassuolo 2-1. Meanwhile, over in LaLiga, Barcelona also find themselves a goal down against Celta Vigo after 25 minutes.

18:38 CET - Just eight minutes in, Everton are a goal up at Brentford courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure (30) in what is a crucial match for them. See if the home side can get back into the contest at Flashscore.

18:18 CET - Barcelona have made an unbeaten start to the season, and host Celta Vigo next in just under 15 minutes. Make sure you follow the match live with us.

Barca vs Celta Vigo lineups Flashscore

18:14 CET - Over in LaLiga, a struggling Sevilla side managed to claim a 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

18:11 CET - Juventus are looking to continue their good start to the season, as they head to Sassuolo in Serie A. The game kicked off 10 minutes ago, and you can follow it live on Flashscore.

Sassuolo vs Juve lineups Flashscore

18:00 CET - Manchester City manage to get over the line against Nottingham Forest and seal a 2-0 win despite being a man down.

Manchester City vs Forest stats Statsperform

17:59 CET - And they do! Luton Town get their first-ever point in the Premier League as they draw against Wolves 1-1.

Luton Town vs Wolves Flashscore

17:32 CET - Luton Town are fighting hard to earn their first point in the Premier League as they are holding off Wolves at 1-1 with just over 15 minutes left.

17:19 CET - Harry Kane completes his first hat-trick in a Bayern shirt as he takes them to a 7-0 triumph against Bochum.

Harry Kane stats vs Bochum Opta by Statsperform/Reuters

17:10 CET - Manchester City are down to 10 men after an altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White saw Rodri sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

17:04 CET - Another late opener came through super sub Timo Werner for RB Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach with 15 minutes left to play.

16:58 CET - Marco Reus opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg from close range after latching on to a pass from Julian Brandt.

Reus celebrates his winner AFP

16:45 CET - Harry Kane finds the net again! The English international scores from the spot to put Bayern 5-0 up against Bochum.

16:30 CET - Milan's second half against Verona is imminent, the hosts are 1-0 up and have been dominant but will be aiming to find their second soon.

Milan vs Verona match stats Flashscore

16:15 CET - Erling Haaland joins the party with a bullet of a header serviced by a Matheus Nunes cross to double City's lead against Nottingham.

16:11 CET - As the half-time draws to a close, Harry Kane becomes the provider this time as he tees up Leroy Sane for Bayern's fourth in front of a helpless Bochum.

16:08 CET - Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are not holding back. The Premier League champions quickly find their first goal of the day against Nottingham Forest thanks to Phil Foden at the seventh minute.

16:05 CET - The goal-fest between Girona and Mallorca ends in the hosts' victory with an animated 5-3!

16:02 CET - The Premier League weekend begins as Manchester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace kick-off.

16:00 CET - They are flying! Bayern Munich find their third, this time thanks to Matthijs de Ligt who helps the host assert their dominance.

15:40 CET - Bayern Munich are already 2-0 up with 12 minutes in as Eric Choupo Moting and Harry Kane found the net against Bochum.

15:37 CET - Rafael Leao opens the scoring for Milan against Hellas Verona with his first shot on target at the eighth minute.

15:31 CET - Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr (23) could return for this weekend's LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti (64) said on Saturday.

The forward has not played for Real since suffering a thigh muscle injury during a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo last month. He also missed Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

"Vinicius trained with the team yesterday, he's in good shape," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at the Metropolitano Stadium.

15:30 CET - A delayed kick-off due to weather conditions. but the Serie A weekend is underway nevertheless! AC Milan host Hellas Verona, stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the San Siro.

Beginning at the same time are the majority of the Bundesliga clashes today.

14:52 CET - Only one early game on Saturday, and it takes place in LaLiga where Girona have been electric against Mallorca. Four first-half goals from the Catalans cancelled out a fourth-minute goals from Vedat Muriqi.

Girona - Mallorca first half match stats Flashscore

13:49 CET - The North London derby tends to be one of spiciest fixtures on the Premier League calendar - the next instalment will be no different.

The latest edition of the derby is expected to carry a little more needle than usual, with both sides putting their undefeated league starts on the line.

Ahead of what promises to be another pulsating clash between the pair, Flashscore News takes a look at five of the best moments the North London derby has served up over the years.

8:05 CET - And the weekend begins! Today Europe's top five leagues will witness some exciting clashes, continuing all the way through to Sunday night. Focusing on what is ahead though, Manchester United visit Burnley while their rivals City take on Nottingham Forest at home.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund make appearances in Bundesliga action as they face Bochum and Wolfsburg respectively. In Italy, Milan, Juventus and Lazio play consecutively.

Barcelona clash with Celta Vigo in LaLiga tonight. A packed first half of the weekend, keep checking in here as we bring you the latest news and updates from football all over the globe.

22nd September

23:03 CET - Athletic Bilbao move up to third in LaLiga with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Alaves.

Inaki Williams scored in the 18th minute before turning provider in the second half for Oihan Sancet.

22:55 CET - It's all over in the south of France, as Nice take the spoils away from Monaco with a late Jeremy Boga goal. The heat will be on Folarin Balogun though, who missed two penalties for the hosts - one with both halves.

Monaco - Nice player ratings Flashscore

22:38 CET - Lecce continued their great start to the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over the 10 men of Genoa.

They move the second in Serie A thanks to a goal from Remi Oudin.

Remi Oudin celebrates his winner for Lecce AFP

22:28 CET - Stuttgart move atop of the Bundesliga and Serhou Guirassy makes history as he scores twice to set up a 3-1 victory over lowly Darmstadt. The Guinea striker now has 10 goals from his opening five games, levelling Robert Lewandowski as the only player to do so.

Stuttgart - Darmstadt match stats Flashscore

21:50 CET - Half-time on the French Riviera as Monaco and Nice go into the break goalless. The Monagasques should be ahead though after a missed penalty.

Meanwhile in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao lead Alaves at half-time thanks to a goal from Inaki Williams.

21:35 CET - Over in Serie A, it is goalless between Lecce and Genoa, however I Rossoblu are down to 10 men with Spaniard Aaron Martin given his marching orders for two bookable offences.

Lecce - Genoa first half match statistics Flashscore

21:18 CET - In Stuttgart, despite falling behind to Darmstadt early on, the hosts have fought their way back to lead 2-1 at the break. The pick of the goals came from Serhou Guirassy from the edge of the box that found the top corner. It is already his ninth goal of the season.

21:12 CET - Folarin Balogun has an early chance for Monaco to draw first blood in the derby against Nice, but his penalty is denied by Marcin Bulka, who pulls off a great save. Still goalless.

21:00 CET - Our other three games from Europe's biggest leagues have begun with Monaco and Nice headlining the action in the Derby de la Cote D'Azur. Amidst the usual rivalry, both sides could end the night top of the Ligue 1 table - a game well worth keeping an eye on tonight.

20:54 CET - World champions Spain have battled to a 3-2 win over the world's number one-ranked team Sweden in their Nations League Group A game after a week blighted by uncertainty caused by the continued fall-out from their World Cup win.

20:32 CET - Stuttgart and Darmstadt are underway in the Bundesliga. A win for Stuttgart would see them continue at the top of the table whereas their opponents are still hunting for their first win this season.

20:24 CET - Salernitana have turned it around in the second half of their Serie A encounter with Frosinone with Jovane Cabral netting his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw.

Salernitana's Jovane Cabral, right, got the leveller AFP

19:29 CET - West Ham United are one of the Premier League's strongest teams, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (55) said on Friday, as he urged his side to be at their very best against last season's Europa Conference League winners.

Meanwhile in Serie A, Frosinone are leading Salernitana 1-0 in the early Friday night game thanks to a goal from experienced defender Simone Romagnoli.

18:16 CET - Some good news coming out of Spain for Barcelona's fans with manager Xavi Hernandez is set to sign a new two-year deal with the Catalan club.

They won LaLiga last year under his leadership and currently sit second, two points behind rivals Real Madrid.

16:54 CET - Before the action gets underway later this evening, we have plenty of original content for you to get your teeth into.

From our surprise packages in Hack the Weekend to who you should be starting in your FPL side, we have all the bases covered for another gripping few days of football.

16:31 CET: Welcome to another edition of our football tracker, bringing you biggest stories from the beautiful game throughout the weekend.

It kicks off tonight with Monaco and Nice headlining the billing. Nice come off the back of a eyebrow-raising victory over PSG last time out, whilst Monaco top the Ligue 1 standings after five games.

Elsewhere, we have games in the top flights of Italy, Spain and Germany, whilst in England, under-pressure Erik ten Hag (53) has called for unity after a stuttering start to their season that included losses to Brighton and Bayern Munich this week alone.

Erik ten Hag, left, and Jadon Sancho have come to verbal blows in recent weeks Reuters

Elsewhere, the biggest football news of the day comes from Germany, where Julian Nagelsmann (36) has been named head coach of the men's national side ahead of them hosting Euro 2024 next summer.

The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager has spoke of his excitement of leading his national side into a major tournament. He signed a deal that will expire after the competition, meaning he could be seen as a short-term fix for the role vacated by Hansi Flick's sacking earlier this month.

