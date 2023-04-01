Football Tracker: Son sends South Korea past Australia, Nigeria reach AFCON semis

Jordan are through to the Asian Cup semi-finals

20:22 CET - There's no more from Qatar today with the other two quarter-finals tomorrow but we do have another quarter-final to come in Ivory Coast with D.R. Congo taking on Guinea.

There’s also plenty of club football on the menu. Dortmund play Heidenheim in the Bundesliga, Lecce face Fiorentina in Serie A, Athletic Bilbao host Mallorca in LaLiga and PSG travel to Strasbourg in Ligue 1. It’s all happening tonight!

Starting lineups for D.R. Congo vs Guinea

19:54 CET - Nigeria become the first team to make the AFCON semi-finals! After an end-to-end 90 minutes, an Ademola Lookman (26) first-half goal was the difference between the two sides as Nigeria beat Angola 1-0.

Key match stats

19:21 CET - South Korea have completed the comeback! After forcing extra time with a late late penalty, Son Heung-Min scored an exquisite free kick to win the Asian Cup quarter-final against Australia 2-1.

Heartbreaking for the Socceroos who were close to winning it. South Korea advance to the semi-finals.

Key match stats

18:30 CET - South Korea have scored a late penalty to force extra time again in Qatar. Australia looked to have won the quarter-final but Son Heung-Min won a penalty which was slotted by Hwang Hee-Chan in the 96th minute to make it 1-1 and force 30 more minutes of play.

17:15 CET - There are two quarter-finals in the Africa Cup of Nations tonight. The first sees perhaps the favourite of the teams left, Nigeria, take on Angola.

Starting lineups

16:25 CET - There’s a lot to come this weekend in Europe’s top leagues with Sunday especially serving up some blockbuster clashes. But before that, we have the small matter of the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals (starting later today) and loads more.

First, though, the Asian Cup is down to its final eight. Already today Jordan have booked their spot in the semi-finals after beating Tajikistan 1-0.

Next up, a heavyweight clash as South Korea take on Australia.